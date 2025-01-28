Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra) refers to its announcement dated 27 December 2024 wherein it advised of the receipt of a "Notice of Discontinuance" from the Ontario Superior Court, which stated as follows:

"The Plaintiffs wholly discontinue this action against the Defendants, Noblemen Ventures Pty Limited and Wayne Johnson on a without prejudice and without costs basis."

Besra confirms that, as stated in the Notice of Discontinuance, Noblemen Ventures Pty Limited and Wayne Johnson are the parties to which the Notice of Discontinuance applies.

Following the issue of the Notice of Discontinuance, the remaining Defendants continue to be subject to the legal proceedings.

The remaining Defendants to the Statement of Claim are Besra, Quantum Metal Recovery Inc, Dato' Lim Khong Soon, Chang Loong Lee, Jon Morda and Michael Higginson.

The Plaintiffs of the legal proceedings are Prana GP Limited (incorporated in Jersey), Talisman 37 Limited (incorporated in Jersey) and Concept Capital Management Ltd (incorporated in the Marshall Islands).

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr Kenny Lee - Executive Director.

