DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
THERAVET S.A. 31A BE0974387194 BAW/UFN
|16:06
|Decision by Euronext to Classify the Asset Contribution of the H4 Orphan Pharma License to TheraVet as a Reverse Takeover
|Regulatory News:
EGEIRO Pharma (ISIN Code: BE0974387194 Mnemonic: ALVET), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs, in particular for...
|18.11.24
|EGEIRO's Board of Directors Acknowledges the Resignation of Enrico Bastianelli and Modifies Its Governance
|Regulatory News:
EGEIRO Pharma (ISIN: BE0974387194 mnemo: ALVET), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs, notably in Idiopathic Pulmonary...
|29.10.24
|TheraVet Becomes EGEIRO Pharma
| Minutes of the TheraVet Extraordinary General Meeting of October 28, 2024
Regulatory News:
TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular...
|30.09.24
|TheraVet Announces a Strategic Transformation Project Aimed at Creating a Leader in Human Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
| Operation aimed at replacing TheraVet's veterinary activities with a high potential biotech program linked to the repositioning of an innovative molecule in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; ...
