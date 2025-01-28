James Moore Advisory Executives to Participate in ITEXPO Panel Discussions

Tomas Sjostrom and Julie Kniseley will share insights on how recent technological innovations are impacting SMBs

James Moore Advisory, a consultancy that enables small and mid-size businesses to satisfy critical business objectives, announced that two of its senior executives have been selected to speak at ITEXPO, one of the most prominent events for technology decision-makers and influencers in the United States. The conference will be held February 11-13, 2025, at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Each of the JMA sessions will take place on Tuesday, February 11, at the conference. Tomas Sjostrom, president of James Moore Technology Services, will participate in the session "Cybersecurity and Privacy - Why So Central to Future of Work," taking place at 11:00 a.m. He will join the panel "Best Practices for Securing Your Remote and Mobile Workforce," which is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

In addition, Julie Kniseley, president of James Moore HR Solutions, will take part in the "Update on AI Innovations, Use Cases and Skills Gap for Future of Work" panel at 2:00 p.m. In this discussion, she will describe the internal cultural challenges businesses face when integrating AI tools into their operations.

JMA provides consulting services that help small and mid-size companies improve productivity and efficiency through human capital management, technology, and digital platform offerings. JMA's team is comprised of seasoned professionals who are well-versed in their practice areas, and have helped hundreds of clients achieve successful business outcomes.

"We are delighted to participate in this year's edition of ITEXPO, and share our insights into the unique challenges that are impacting the essential SMB market," said Mike Sibley, James Moore, Partner. "In the current business climate, organizations are facing many struggles in protecting essential data, and also in finding the right approach for creating and maintaining a positive workplace environment in a world that is becoming more reliant on AI and automation. We look forward to addressing these topics head-on, and recommending ways for companies to flourish in the coming year."

For more information on how James Moore Advisory can help companies meet needs and address the challenges of the modern workplace, visit www.jmco.com.

James Moore Advisory, an affiliate of James Moore & Company, is an innovative consultancy that helps small and mid-sized businesses address essential challenges through human capital management, technology, and digital solutions across multiple markets. The organization boasts a team of creative thinkers and seasoned professionals who help its clients maximize efficiency, build sustainable cultures, and successfully compete in a fast-changing environment. James Moore Advisory is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, and maintains offices in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Ocala, and Tallahassee. Visit www.jmco.com, or see James Moore Technology Services and James Moore HR Solutions on LinkedIn.

