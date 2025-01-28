Anzeige
28.01.2025 17:26 Uhr
Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo: Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium to Celebrate the Sweet Success of Carolina Foods' New Manufacturing Facility

BIRMINGHAM, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Carolina Foods new automated bakery facility will be honored as one of the country's most advanced food manufacturing plants at the 2025 Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo, scheduled for April 14-16, at the Downtown Tampa Hilton, in Tampa, FL.

The new, state-of-the-art headquarters and production facility in Pineville, N.C., has been named the 2025 FOOD ENGINEERING Plant of the Year and will be among the featured presentations at the 2025 FA&M Symposium and Expo. Carolina Foods' added 425,000 square feet to the previously existing 100,000 square feet of operations creating baked goods such as Duchess Honey Buns, donuts, pastries, and pies. The project team's use of a linear setup, high levels of automation, and new production equipment technology have boosted the company's ability to serve its customers in all 50 states.

FOOD ENGINEERING's 26th annual event features the latest developments, top-notch strategies, and state-of-the-art innovations in automation, sustainability, food plant construction, natural resource management, and more. The F&AM Symposium and Expos is where industry stakeholders benefit from the insights of some of the top leaders at the manufacturing and supplier levels. The two-day event includes an expo and is packed with educational sessions and intimate networking opportunities.

Highlights include keynote presentations by Tom Kelly, CEO of Automation Alley, and Dr. Andrew Hurley, professor of packaging science at Clemson University. Other presentations include Cafe Spice, a New York-based, family-owned private label powerhouse and recipient of FOOD ENGINEERING's sister publication, Refrigerated & Frozen Foods, 2024 Processor of the Year.

Registration is open for the 2025 Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo, will take place at a new location this year! The Hilton Tampa in Downtown Tampa is two blocks from the Riverwalk and just 15 minutes from the airport. Downtown Tampa boasts a variety of affordable restaurants and cultural attractions, like the Tampa Museum of Art and Sparkman Wharf. Register today to take advantage of early bird savings available through March 15, 2025. Group discounts are available.

###

For further information, contact:
Dan Diaz, Event Marketing Coordinator, BNP Engage
248-786-1259
diazd@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Food Automation & Manufacturing Symposium and Expo



