easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 28-Jan-2025 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-Jan-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-Jan-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.004026 2.528235 2.532261 19194801 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 0.765792 7.504225 8.270017 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 30518 0.004026 US2778562098 Sub 30518 0.004026% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted 17/01/2029 6885 0.000908 Physical Option N/A 07/01/2026 8660 0.001142 Physical Option N/A Sub 15545 0.002050% Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 03/03/2025 Cash 2057985 0.271498 Swaps N/A 18/03/2025 Cash 2764700 0.364731 Swaps N/A 21/03/2025 Cash 4791747 0.632148 Swaps N/A 02/04/2025 Cash 6779823 0.894424 Swaps N/A 04/06/2026 Cash 7278 0.000960 Swaps N/A 05/06/2026 Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps N/A 09/06/2026 Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps N/A 10/06/2026 Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps N/A 11/06/2026 Cash 10720 0.001414 Swaps N/A 12/06/2026 Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps N/A 15/06/2026 Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps N/A 17/06/2026 Cash 17711 0.002337 Swaps N/A 19/06/2026 Cash 28089 0.003706 Swaps N/A 22/06/2026 Cash 6520 0.000860 Swaps N/A 23/06/2026 Cash 4015 0.000530 Swaps N/A 30/06/2026 Cash 3002 0.000396 Swaps N/A 03/07/2026 Cash 4909 0.000648 Swaps N/A 06/07/2026 Cash 3635 0.000480 Swaps N/A 10/07/2026 Cash 2543 0.000335 Swaps N/A 14/07/2026 Cash 5772 0.000761 Swaps N/A 16/07/2026 Cash 6322 0.000834 Swaps N/A 31/07/2026 Cash 2125051 0.280346 Swaps N/A 14/06/2027 Cash 490860 0.064756 Swaps N/A Sub 19148738 2.526185% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc. Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch B.V.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

28-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

