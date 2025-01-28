Luxcara says preparatory work for its Bodø electrolysis plant is underway in Norway, with commercial operations set to begin in 2026, while ACWA Power and Snam have signed an agreement to deliver hydrogen from Saudi Arabia to Europe. Luxcara has made a final investment decision for its hydrogen project in Norway. The electrolysis plant in Bodø municipality will have 20 MW of capacity in the first phase, producing up to 3,100 tons of green hydrogen per year. In phase two, the company will add another 10 MW. Luxcara and GreenH secured a grant of NOK 129 million ($11. 4 million) from Enova, a state-owned ...

