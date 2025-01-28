Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 17:50 Uhr
Go RVing: National Plan for Vacation Day is the Perfect Time to Explore RVing

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Today is National Plan for Vacation Day, and many Americans are planning their next adventure.

According to Expedia's Vacation Deprivation Report, half of Americans do not use all their vacation days and the top reason cited is that life is too busy to plan or go on vacation. But the good news is that planning their vacation early in the year inspires people to actually use their vacation time.

"Taking time off for vacation has incredible mental and physical benefits, allowing us to de-stress and recharge," says Go RVing Spokesperson Monika Geraci "RVing provides those same benefits by connecting us with nature and loved ones. Combining the two can supercharge our well-being and create an unforgettable experience."

As people consider how to use their well-deserved vacation time, many are considering RVing as a unique and memorable way to see the country and experience new things. In addition to easily accommodating families and pet owners, RV travel offers flexibility, affordability, all the comforts of home, and easy access to outdoor sporting activities.

"For those looking to learn more about RVing, visiting an RV show is a fantastic opportunity," adds Geraci. " Attendees can talk to experts, explore a wide variety of RVs firsthand, and even take advantage of special show pricing. It's the perfect place to discover everything the RV lifestyle has to offer."

For those interested in learning more about RVing, there are more than 100 RV shows happening across the country in the coming months where consumers can see, touch, and find the perfect RV.

For more information on RVing and to find an RV show near you, visit GoRVing.com.

Contact: Monika Geraci / mgeraci@rvia.org

SOURCE: Go RVing



