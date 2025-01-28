Anzeige
28.01.2025 17:50 Uhr
Terra Nexus, UAE Joins Inogen Alliance

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Inogen Alliance is pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate company, Terra Nexus in Dubai, UAE. The addition of this new Associate provides crucial complimentary coverage in this region expanding environmental services and expertise. In choosing new Associate companies to join the Alliance we have a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment in values, services and complimentary coverage with our existing companies and approval by the Board of Directors.

Terra Nexus is a pioneering environmental consultancy firm offering a variety of technical and advisory services, headquartered in Dubai, serving projects across the GCC region (Gulf Cooperation Council). Through their services, they are guided by the principle of "Building with Nature", where they ensure equilibrium between anthropogenic development and the natural environment. Terra Nexus brings a unique offering of environmental consultancy services that guide the design development process and provide comprehensive environmental solutions tailored to the unique challenges and opportunities of the Middle East.

"We are thrilled to join the Inogen Alliance, a global network of leading independent environmental and sustainability consultancies. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our company as we continue to expand our reach and impact in the GCC region. By combining our multidisciplinary expertise with the resources and global perspective of the Inogen Alliance, we have strengthened our ability to deliver world class solutions to our clients while addressing the region's unique environmental and sustainability challenges. As a proud Associate, we are also looking forward to enabling the Alliance's growth and success in the GCC, fostering innovation and environmental stewardship," Nivine Issa, Founder & Managing Director.

Inogen Alliance is a global network made up of dozens of independent local businesses and over 6,000 consultants around the world who can help make your project a success. Our Associates collaborate closely to serve multinational corporations, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations, and we share knowledge and industry experience to provide the highest quality service to our clients. If you want to learn more about how you can work with Inogen Alliance, you can explore our Associates or Contact Us. Watch for more News & Blog updates here and follow us on LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
