The "Europe Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market: Focus on Products, Investments, Key Trends Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to reach $519.2 billion by 2034 from $299.2 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market for non-alcoholic beverages in Europe is expanding quickly due to shifting consumer tastes for more varied and healthful beverage options. A wide variety of goods are sold in this market, such as fruit juices, teas, coffees, soft drinks, bottled water, and functional beverages. Demand for beverages with additional nutritional value and wellness benefits is rising as consumers become more health conscious. This increasing demand is being met by innovations in product development, such as the launch of sugar-free beverages, plant-based waters, and functional beverages with probiotics, vitamins, and minerals added.

Major international corporations like The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, and Nestle dominate the competitive landscape and are constantly diversifying their product lines to satisfy changing consumer demands. Furthermore, sustainability is a major priority in the European market, with many companies investing in eco-friendly packaging, natural ingredients, and environmentally responsible production practices.

European consumers are placing a greater emphasis on wellness, and functional beverages provide advantages like increased energy, better hydration, and digestive health. The rising demand for plant-based and organic beverage options goes hand in hand with this trend. To stay competitive in the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage market, businesses must adjust to these shifting consumer preferences and make investments in creative solutions.

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation.

The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in Europe region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the non-alcoholic beverage market by products based on category and preparation. Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market.

The Europe non-alcoholic beverage market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been product launches and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the non-alcoholic beverage market. Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe non-alcoholic beverage market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of non-alcoholic beverage products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the non-alcoholic beverage market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some prominent names established in the European Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market include:

Nestle

Unilever

Diageo

AB InBev

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $299.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $519.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Beverage Trends

1.1.1.1 Rise of Functional Beverages

1.1.1.2 Personalized Beverages

1.1.1.3 Plant-Based Waters

1.1.1.4 Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

1.1.2 Consumer Preferences and Change in Drinking Habits

1.1.3 Trends Observed

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Growing Population and Urbanization

1.5.1.2 Growing Demand for Alcohol Alternatives

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 Strict Government Regulations for the Food and Beverage Industry

1.5.2.2 Volatility in Ingredient Costs

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Growth of E-Commerce for the Beverage Industry

1.6 Startup Funding Summary

2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Product

2.2.5 Germany

2.2.6 France

2.2.7 U.K.

2.2.8 Italy

2.2.9 Netherlands

2.2.10 Norway

2.2.11 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

Nestle

Danone

Unilever

Diageo

Britvic

AB InBev

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pgugxm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128930917/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900