Paragon Health IT Announces Divestiture of Paragon Consulting Partners and Rebranding as Strings

Paragon Health IT announced a strategic reorganization effective January 1, 2025. As part of this reorganization, Paragon Health IT will divest Paragon Consulting Partners, which will become a separate entity. Barbara Smith will lead Paragon Consulting Partners as its Managing Partner. Smith stated, "We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional consulting services to our clients."

In addition to this divestiture, Paragon Health IT will rebrand itself as Strings. This new identity reflects the team's excitement, and the interest global users have shown in leveraging Strings' capabilities. This change enables a more focused commitment to innovation and excellence in Health IT with Strings. Jef Williams will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Strings, guiding the company into its next phase of growth and development. Williams stated, "The rebranding to Strings symbolizes our dedication toour leading platform as we continue to innovate and advance our unique capabilities leveraging operational AI."

Eric Rice, Strings' Chief Technology Officer, added, "It is an exciting time for innovation across industries. With the rapid advancements in computing and evolving capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), we look forward to channeling our organizational focus to accelerate innovation and deliver high-impact outcomes."

This reorganization marks a significant milestone for both entities as they embark on their respective journeys. Together, they thank their clients, partners, and employees for their continued support.

Details on the company and the Strings platform can be found at www.stringsdata.com .

Additional officers for Strings will include Val Kapitula, COO.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Strings

Email: info@stringsdata.com

Phone: 888-694-3933

About Strings

Strings, a cutting-edge AI solution, transforms workload management by learning, predicting, and automating both human and data tasks. Specializing in healthcare, Strings' groundbreaking technology delivers the effort equivalent of 3.5 full-time resources on average, liberating teams to focus on high-impact, value-driven initiatives. With Strings, healthcare teams-from providers to IT and administrators-can effortlessly enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve patient outcomes.

About Paragon Consulting Partners

Paragon Consulting Partners specializes in providing top-tier consulting services to healthcare organizations, helping them navigate the complexities of the industry with expert guidance.

Contact Information

Jef Williams

CEO

jef@stringsdata.com





