Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CR32 | ISIN: US0468391067 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athena Bitcoin Global CEO Matias Goldenhörn to Speak at Plan - Forum El Salvador

Finanznachrichten News

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin Global proudly announces that its CEO, Matias Goldenhörn, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Plan - Forum El Salvador, Central America's premier Bitcoin conference. This landmark event will take place on January 30-31, 2025, in San Salvador, El Salvador, and will bring together global leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to explore key topics surrounding Bitcoin adoption, economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech.

Matias Goldenhörn will participate in a distinguished panel focusing on Bitcoin adoption in LATAM, sharing insights on the transformative impact of Bitcoin across the region and Athena Bitcoin's pivotal role in fostering financial inclusion and innovation. With years of experience spearheading Athena Bitcoin's operations across Latin America, Matias brings a wealth of knowledge and firsthand expertise to the conversation.

"El Salvador's leadership in Bitcoin adoption has sparked a global conversation about the future of finance, and I am honored to join this esteemed panel at the Plan - Forum," said Matias Goldenhörn. "Bitcoin has the power to drive financial freedom and economic growth, particularly in Latin America, where traditional financial systems often fall short of meeting the needs of the people."

About Plan - Forum: The Plan - Forum El Salvador is a premier platform uniting thought leaders, policy makers, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss Bitcoin's evolving role in the global economy. With a focus on fostering dialogue and innovation, the conference highlights El Salvador's pioneering approach to Bitcoin adoption and its potential to transform economies and societies.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Athena Bitcoin Global specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Rachele Andrejczak Director of Marketing, Athena Bitcoin, Inc.
rachele@athenabitcoin.com
(786) 347-6242

SOURCE: Athena Bitcoin Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.