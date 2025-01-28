Athena Bitcoin Global CEO Matias Goldenhörn to Speak at Plan - Forum El Salvador

Athena Bitcoin Global proudly announces that its CEO, Matias Goldenhörn, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Plan - Forum El Salvador, Central America's premier Bitcoin conference. This landmark event will take place on January 30-31, 2025, in San Salvador, El Salvador, and will bring together global leaders, technologists, and entrepreneurs to explore key topics surrounding Bitcoin adoption, economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech.

Matias Goldenhörn will participate in a distinguished panel focusing on Bitcoin adoption in LATAM, sharing insights on the transformative impact of Bitcoin across the region and Athena Bitcoin's pivotal role in fostering financial inclusion and innovation. With years of experience spearheading Athena Bitcoin's operations across Latin America, Matias brings a wealth of knowledge and firsthand expertise to the conversation.

"El Salvador's leadership in Bitcoin adoption has sparked a global conversation about the future of finance, and I am honored to join this esteemed panel at the Plan - Forum," said Matias Goldenhörn. "Bitcoin has the power to drive financial freedom and economic growth, particularly in Latin America, where traditional financial systems often fall short of meeting the needs of the people."

About Plan - Forum: The Plan - Forum El Salvador is a premier platform uniting thought leaders, policy makers, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss Bitcoin's evolving role in the global economy. With a focus on fostering dialogue and innovation, the conference highlights El Salvador's pioneering approach to Bitcoin adoption and its potential to transform economies and societies.

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global operates an international network of Athena Bitcoin kiosks, which are free standing kiosks that permit customers to buy or sell Bitcoin in exchange for fiat currencies. The Company places its machines in convenience stores, shopping centers and other easily accessible locations in thirty-three US states and territories, and in four countries in Central and South America. Athena Bitcoin Global's comprehensive fintech platform enables POS merchant payments powered by Athena Pay and the Company provides safe, reliable and personalized trading services through its Athena Plus services. To learn more visit www.athenabitcoin.com or follow Athena Bitcoin Global on Twitter and LinkedIn.

