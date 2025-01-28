Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, announces that the Geneva Court of First Instance has renewed the provisional debt-restructuring moratorium granted to the Company in September 2024. The moratorium has been extended for an additional four months, until May 27, 2025, under the continued supervision of a court-appointed commissary.

Debt-Restructuring Moratorium Renewal

As previously announced, GeNeuro had obtained a four-month provisional debt-restructuring moratorium in September 2024 following the Geneva Court of First Instance's approval. This procedure is aimed at facilitating the restructuring of the Company's debts and exploring solutions to ensure the continuity of its operations in the interests of all stakeholders.

The extension granted on January 27, 2025, will allow GeNeuro to further its efforts to evaluate all available options, including recapitalization, advancing and/or monetizing its therapeutic assets in development, and negotiating agreements with its creditors. These efforts remain centered on maximizing value for all stakeholders and ensuring the Company's ability to continue its mission to develop innovative treatments targeting neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.

The provisional moratorium ensures that the Company remains protected from creditor actions while it continues to develop and implement its restructuring strategy. Any significant developments will be communicated as appropriate.

The Geneva Court of First Instance judgment will be published in the Feuille d'Avis Officielle du canton de Genève and the Feuille Officielle Suisse du Commerce.

Operational and Financial Updates

The Commissary has approved that GeNeuro engages into part-time fixed term contracts with Jesús Martin Garcia and Miguel Payró, the Company's former CEO and CFO, to continue the ongoing restructuring efforts in the interest of all stakeholders.

This provisional debt moratorium only concerns the Swiss parent company, GeNeuro SA, and not its French Subsidiary GeNeuro Innovation SAS.

The Company is committed to keeping its stakeholders informed and will announce the publication date of its full year financial results in due course, taking into account the financial impacts of the ongoing restructuring efforts.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA. GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France.

About the debt-restructuring moratorium

Under Swiss law (the law applicable to GeNeuro SA), a debt moratorium, or stay of execution, is a preventive measure to bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of this procedure is to enable a company in financial difficulty to restructure its debts with its creditors and find measures to improve its situation. The stay would protect the Company from legal action by its creditors while it works with the "commissaire au sursis", an independent expert appointed by the judge to supervise the process, help draw up a draft composition agreement and validate possible recovery measures. This process may result in a recapitalization of the company, a restructuring of its debt or a sale of all or some of its assets, among other things, with the proviso that if this fails, the company may be forced into bankruptcy.

The aim of this procedure is to reach an agreement that will enable the Company to continue its operations while satisfying its creditors.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128584724/en/

Contacts:

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 48 00

investors@geneuro.com