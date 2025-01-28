Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: 878841 | ISIN: US17275R1023
Tradegate
28.01.25
19:21 Uhr
56,90 Euro
+0,56
+0,99 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2025 14:36 Uhr
Raj Juneja appointed as President of Cisco Canada

Toronto, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cisco, the worldwide leader in security and networking, has appointed Raj Juneja as President, Cisco Canada effective February 1, 2025.

With more than 25 years of experience in the technology sector, Juneja has a keen understanding of the challenges and opportunities leaders face today and the role that data plays in connecting and protecting organizations.

"It's a privilege to take on this role at such an important time for Canada, our customers and partners, and the industry," said Raj Juneja, President, Cisco Canada. "Al, cybersecurity, and the network have never been more important. The decisions and investments organizations make today will set the stage for future growth and success. I'm excited to work with our employees, customers, and partner ecosystem to deliver value and create a more secure and connected future."

Most recently, Juneja led Splunk's Canada business as Country Manager where he successfully achieved strong business performance since 2022. Juneja joins Cisco through its Splunk acquisition, which closed in March 2024.

Prior to this, Juneja served in several roles at Salesforce (MuleSoft) including Country Leader for the Financial Services vertical and Vice President of Sales. During this time, his teams drove annual double-digit growth and delivered record-breaking performance for the company.

Juneja began his career at CA Technologies, which was acquired by Broadcom in 2018. During his 21-year tenure, Juneja held various leadership roles and achieved recognition as a top global leader.

"Raj brings a depth of experience and insight that will continue to strengthen the best-in-class culture and performance of Cisco Canada," said Nick Michaelides, Senior Vice President, Americas Sales at Cisco. "His tenure at Splunk adds a deeper layer to this, which will enrich the experience and perspective of the team as Cisco continues the evolution of our portfolio and solutions. I am confident about the impact Raj will have on the team, our customers, and our Cisco partners as we move forward."

Juneja assumes this role from outgoing Cisco Canada President, Shannon Leininger, who led the Canadian business for four years before being appointed to Vice President, Global Partner Sales at Cisco.

Juneja added: "From our incredible Canadian talent to our strong track record of made-in-Canada innovation to the work of our Digital Impact Office, Cisco Canada has the right strategy to deliver impact. We'll continue to bring these strengths to bear to lift our teams, our customers and partners, and the Canadian community."

With a workforce of over 2,500 employees across the country, Cisco Canada has been recognized as the #1 Best Place to Work by Great Place to Work in 2023 and 2024. The company drives local impact and innovation through key initiatives like the Digital Impact Office, which includes the Country Digital Acceleration Program and Toronto Innovation Centre, research and development sites across the country and investments in people and communities.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.


