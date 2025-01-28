Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick's Kibali Ends 2024 With Strong Performance

All amounts expressed in US dollars

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) - Barrick's Kibali gold mine achieved an improved performance in the last quarter of the year, culminating in the highest yearly throughput since its commissioning. This milestone underscores the mine's continued focus on operational excellence and its capacity to deliver strong results.

Barrick chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, Sebastiaan Bock, said: "2024 was a challenging year which called for a reset and some leadership changes. Despite this, the year has once again demonstrated that Kibali is a consistent and efficient low-cost producer. The mine is well positioned to build on this foundation and deliver strong results in 2025 and beyond."

The management team has been further strengthened and exploration is focused on highly prospective areas within the Kibali permit. These areas hold significant potential for new gold discoveries within trucking distance of the plant, aimed at bolstering the mine's reserve pipeline.

"Barrick is also making significant progress on the construction of a 16MW solar plant at Kibali to help reduce its carbon dioxide emissions from 45kt to 24kt per year. Not only is it the biggest gold mine in Africa and a global leader in automation, but it is also fast becoming a model for renewable energy in African mining," Bock said.

Much of Kibali's electricity is already supplied by three hydropower stations but the new solar plant and battery energy storage system, expected to be completed by June this year, will help Kibali reduce its fuel consumption by 53% while increasing the renewable component of its energy mix from 81% to 85%. Designed to back up the hydropower supply during the region's dry season, it will also allow Kibali to operate with 100% renewable power for six months of the year.

Kibali maintained its ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management) certifications, underscoring Barrick's high standards in managing its operations responsibly. Fresh water extraction from the Kibali river was reduced from 15% to 11% for the year thanks to a modification of the water reticulation system and four electrical 50-tonne trucks were delivered on site for trialing.

Barrick's commitment to biodiversity and enhancing the natural environment remains a priority. The company, in partnership with African Parks, is working to reintroduce 64 additional white rhinos into Garamba National Park, building on the successful release of 16 rhinos in 2023.

Kibali has contributed over $5.7 billion to the Congolese economy to date. Of this, $3 billion has been spent with local suppliers and service providers. "We continue to work hand-in-hand with the Congolese people, supporting local businesses, creating jobs and improving livelihoods," said Bock.

As part of its ongoing efforts to boost local content, Barrick continued to work closely with the Congolese regulator, ARSP, to improve opportunities for local companies. All tenders are now published through the mine and ARSP's website, supporting over 500 Congolese companies in the region.

In addition, Barrick has invested heavily in community development projects through its 0.3% of revenue community development fund. To date, 41 out of 44 planned projects have been successfully completed, with several more set for 2025. The mine is also progressing with its Cahier des Charges initiative, having already completed three projects and preparing several more for handover. A total of $4.4 million was invested in these community development efforts in 2024.

