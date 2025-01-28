Sensiba LLP Expands Tax Leadership Team With Eleduvina Lopez

Sensiba LLP, a Top-75 U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Tax Partner Eleduvina (Eldy) Lopez has joined the firm.

With more than 30 years of experience, Lopez will focus on serving high-net-worth individuals, family businesses, and Sensiba's estate and trust practice. She also offers extensive expertise in cross-border taxation issues and serving nonprofit organizations.

"We appreciate Eldy's passion for building strong relationships and the expertise she brings to supporting our high-net-worth and estate and trust clients," says Monic Ramirez, tax partner-in-charge at Sensiba. "Her immediate contributions have enhanced our ability to serve our clients more effectively, and her values are aligned with our culture and mission. Her leadership and experience will be instrumental as we continue to expand our practice."

"I've long known that Sensiba is a great firm with a strong, family-oriented culture," Lopez says. "I'm excited to join a team of great people who are dedicated to acting in the best interests of our clients."

A licensed CPA in New York, Lopez is a member of the AICPA, the New York State Society of CPAs, and the International Honor Society of Beta Gamma Sigma. Lopez holds a master's degree in taxation from St. John's University and a bachelor's in accounting from CUNY Hunter College.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

