Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Short Flixx: The Game-Changing Social Media Platform Revolutionizing Short-Form Content

Finanznachrichten News

Short Flixx: Redefining Social Media with Creativity and Safety

MANHEIM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Short Flixx, a dynamic new social media platform proudly born in the USA, is designed for users to create, share, and enjoy short videos, Short Flixx is committed to fostering a vibrant and safe community for creativity and connection.

In response to user feedback and the evolving landscape of social media, Short Flixx has recently introduced several exciting new features. Users can now enhance their videos by adding text and music to existing content, allowing for greater personalization and creativity. Additionally, the platform has launched Stories, Highlights, and an upgraded Communities feature, enabling users to share both temporary and permanent content while participating in group interactions centered around shared interests and locations. These enhancements significantly enrich user engagement and foster a sense of community.

Short Flixx also prioritizes user safety with robust adult content moderation policies, ensuring a welcoming environment for all users. The platform's one-to-one messaging feature allows for meaningful interactions, further enhancing the community experience.

Available for free download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Short Flixx is easily accessible to a wide audience. As the user base continues to grow, the platform is dedicated to evolving and improving its offerings to meet the needs of its community.

"We believe Short Flixx offers a timely and rewarding alternative for creators seeking a platform that prioritizes creativity and safety," said Stephen Lowe, Founder of Short Flixx. "Our new features are designed to empower users to express themselves fully and connect with others who share their passions."

For more information about Short Flixx and to join the community, please visit www.shortflixx.com.

https://apps.apple.com/us/developer/shortflixx-llc/id1765293295

https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=SHORTY+FLIXX

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/shortflixxofficial

Media Contact:
Stephen Lowe
Founder
Short Flixx
slowe@shortflixx.com
717-575-1163

SOURCE: Short Flixx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.