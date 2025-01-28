IE International Education/MetaApply: IE International Education and MetaAppply Sign Groundbreaking Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IE International Education and MetaApply have signed a strategic partnership to group the brands under one company, forming what will quickly become a major player in the international higher education and language learning sectors.

The two organisations provide numerous support services for students looking to undertake study overseas.

IE International Education/MetaApply will be a one-stop-shop for all services across both brands, combining cutting-edge use of AI to streamline processes, along with physical presence to deliver world-leading results.

The company will implement a Co-CEO governance model, with Patrick Guimaraes appointed as the CEO for Latin America and Europe, and Prashant Sali appointed the CEO for the UK and the Rest of World.

CEO for Latin America and Europe, Patrick Guimaraes said the partnership is groundbreaking.

"Combining the services of these two organisations means students will now have an end-to-end service for all their study needs," said Mr Guimaraes.

"This will be a unique service that connects people at different stages of their lives with a global network of educational institutions and work opportunities.

"The partnership is critical to widening participation, enabling social mobility and ultimately creating a better future for as many students around the world as possible."

CEO for the UK and the Rest of World, Prashant Sali said the deal will be real game changer in the international education sector.

"Our new organisation means students can be directly connected with a university of their choice, while also having their travel, accommodation and work needs sorted, all by the same service," said Mr Sali.

"We combine the use of AI technology, bolstered by a physical presence in multiple international locations, meaning our services are always available when needed.

"The focus of this strategic partnership is to streamline services and make international study a reality for far more people, and we look forward to making people's educational and career goals a reality."

