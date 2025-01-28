Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 20:12 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Salute to expand its European operations with the strategic acquisition of Keysource Group

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, a global leader in integrated lifecycle data centre services, is delighted to announce the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Keysource Group ("Keysource"), a trusted provider of sustainable data centre solutions and strategic advisory services in the EMEA region for over 40 years. The proposed acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Salute and Keysource

Upon closing of the transaction, Salute's EMEA presence will expand to a workforce of more than 500 talented professionals, including 130 new Keysource employees. This acquisition will strengthen Salute's ability to address the rising demand for AI-driven infrastructure and deliver scalable and sustainable advisory solutions to global customers.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute, endorses this exciting transaction:

"The acquisition of Keysource Group and its range of advisory services will strengthen our ability to support the rapid change in advanced technology such as AI, for data centre operations across Europe. While we already have a strong team providing technical design, build and operations advice in the Americas, we sought out the opportunity to enhance our EMEA operations. The exceptional talent and expertise that Keysource brings align perfectly with Salute's mission to better serve our customers on the ground in all regions."

Key benefits of this acquisition include:

  • European expansion: Increases Salute's workforce in Europe to 500+ employees, establishing critical mass for operations in the EMEA region. Upon closing, Salute's workforce will consist of over 1,800 employees worldwide.
  • Enhanced capabilities: Boosts expertise in advisory services such as energy optimisation, sustainability and AI readiness.
  • Market differentiation: Adds complementary services that enhance Salute's integrated lifecycle offerings for data centre owners, operators, and investors.

Closing of this acquisition is expected at the beginning of Q2 2025. This transaction follows Salute's recent series of strategic hires and internal promotions, reflecting the company's focus on investing in talent and enhancing service capabilities to support our global customer base.

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centres, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 1,700 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development.

For more information: www.salutemissioncritical.com

About Keysource Group

Keysource is a recognised leader in sustainable data centre solutions and advisory services. With decades of experience, Keysource supports the data centre industry in achieving operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the entire facility lifecycle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608131/Salute_and_Keysource.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608005/Salute_Logo.jpg

Salute Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/salute-to-expand-its-european-operations-with-the-strategic-acquisition-of-keysource-group-302362436.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.