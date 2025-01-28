Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2025 20:30 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UNVEILING MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS FOR 2025 WITH ORFALI BROS BISTRO SECURING THE NO.1 SPOT

Finanznachrichten News
  • Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai is named The Best Restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, and The Best Restaurant in the UAE
  • The list includes winners from 11 different cities across the MENA region, from Marrakech and Beirut to Riyadh and Manama
  • Omar Shihab of Boca wins the Icon Award and Boca is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award
  • Tala Bashmi is voted as the winner of the Estrella Damm N.A. Chefs' Choice Award
  • Carmen Rueda Hernandez claims the Middle East & North Africa's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona
  • Row on 45 in Dubai wins the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Ceder's, rising 24 spots to No.17
  • Dara Dining by Sara Aqel in Amman is the recipient of the Highest New Entry Award, sponsored by Lavazza, after landing at No.18

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi this evening for the fourth edition of the Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Hosted in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT), the event honoured the region's 50 best restaurants, with Orfali Bros Bistro crowned No.1 for the third consecutive year.

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 unveiled with Orfali Bros Bistro reigning as the No.1 restaurant in the region (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Founded in 2021 by Syrian-born brothers Mohammad, Wassim, and Omar Orfali, Orfali Bros Bistro seamlessly blends Aleppian heritage with Dubai's dynamic dining scene. Following its ranking on The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list at No.46, this accolade cements the restaurant as a global culinary powerhouse.

Trèsind Studio in Dubai retains the No.2 spot and is followed by Dubai's Kinoya at No.3 and Khufu's in Cairo at No.4, which is also named The Best Restaurant in Egypt. The full 1-50 list is available here.

William Drew, Director of Content for MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We are delighted to recognise Orfali Bros Bistro again as the No.1 restaurant in the MENA region. Its enduring success is a testament to the talent and passion of the Orfali brothers, whose dedication has earned them a loyal following both locally and internationally. We are also excited to see restaurants from 11 cities represented on this year's list, showcasing the rich variety of cuisines across the region."

Media centre:
https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/


Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2608145/50_Best_Winner.jpg
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603786/50_Best.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590208/5139446/MENA2025_Logo.jpg

Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 1-50 List

50 Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unveiling-middle-east--north-africas-50-best-restaurants-for-2025-with-orfali-bros-bistro-securing-the-no1-spot-302362461.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.