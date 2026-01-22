Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 04:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Montran Corporation: Montran Expands Global Footprint with New Middle East & North Africa Office in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montran, the global leader in financial infrastructure and payment solutions, today announced the opening of its new Middle East & North Africa (MENA) regional office, which is based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The expansion underscores Montran's continued global growth and long-term commitment to empowering financial ecosystems through innovation, resilience, and interoperability.

The Dubai office will serve as Montran's regional hub for infrastructure projects and client partnerships across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the broader MENA region. Strategically located in one of the world's most dynamic financial centers, the office will support central banks, financial institutions, and market infrastructures with Montran's full suite of solutions - including Instant Payments Systems (IPS), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Post Trade Platform (PTP), and Virtual Account Management (VAM).

"Opening our MENA office in Dubai represents more than geographic growth - it reflects our purpose to unify the world financially," said Alexander Esca, Chief Executive Officer of Montran. "We have built trusted partnerships with financial institutions across the region for decades. With a dedicated local presence, we are enhancing our ability to support clients' digital transformation initiatives and deliver infrastructure for inclusive, real-time economies."

The new office builds on Montran's extensive footprint across Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, aligning with the company's distributed operating model and client-centric approach. With teams already engaged in regional projects across the GCC, North Africa, and Levant, the Dubai office will enable faster deployment, local expertise, and closer collaboration with partners and regulators.

"The Middle East is entering a new phase of financial modernization," said Matt Walsh, General Manager, Montran MENA. "From instant payments to capital markets modernization, our Dubai hub will be instrumental in helping institutions transition to the next generation of interoperable, secure, and efficient financial systems."

About Montran
Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more atwww.montran.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/montran-expands-global-footprint-with-new-middle-east--north-africa-office-in-dubai-302665724.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.