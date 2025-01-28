SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard for Public Review

SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-003 Certification Standard for Responsibly Managed Peatlands is now available for public review.?

The Standard was first introduced in 2017 to establish a comprehensive framework and common set of environmental, social, and quality requirements for the production of responsible peat moss and to stimulate continuous improvement in the peat moss industry.?

The SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard was revised to include:?

Clarification around language usage, scope and limitations and definitions

Updated requirements around Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory

Added requirements and guidance around claims associated with the Standard

Added requirements for entities seeking to make claims relating to purchased peat

The public is welcome to comment on version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 28, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit?https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/responsibly-managed-peatlands-veriflorar-standard-responsible-horticultural-peat-moss.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

Media Contact

Victoria Norman

Executive Director

Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire