Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 20:50 Uhr
SCS Global Services: SCS Standards Releases Revised SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard for Public Review

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / SCS Standards is pleased to announce that version 2.0 of the SCS-003 Certification Standard for Responsibly Managed Peatlands is now available for public review.?

The Standard was first introduced in 2017 to establish a comprehensive framework and common set of environmental, social, and quality requirements for the production of responsible peat moss and to stimulate continuous improvement in the peat moss industry.?

The SCS Responsibly Managed Peatlands Standard was revised to include:?

  • Clarification around language usage, scope and limitations and definitions

  • Updated requirements around Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory

  • Added requirements and guidance around claims associated with the Standard

  • Added requirements for entities seeking to make claims relating to purchased peat

The public is welcome to comment on version 2.0 updates to the standard until February 28, 2025. To submit comments, please reach out to standards@scsstandards.org, or please visit?https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/responsibly-managed-peatlands-veriflorar-standard-responsible-horticultural-peat-moss.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

Media Contact

Victoria Norman
Executive Director
Send an email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
