National Association of Broadcasters: Creator Economy Spotlighted at the 2025 NAB Show Featuring Headliner Dhar Mann, Top Digital Scripted Content Creator

Expanded Creator Lab to include more tools and content for the creator economy.

The 2025 NAB Show, the premier global gathering and marketplace for the media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce Dhar Mann, recognized by Forbes as a Top Creator in 2024, as a featured speaker on the Main Stage. On April 8, from 3-3:30 p.m., Mann will share his journey in a session titled "The Power of Positivity: Building the World's Largest Digital Scripted Studio - Dhar Mann Studios."

Mann, founder of Dhar Mann Studios (DMS) and top digital scripted content creator, has captivated over 124 million followers with his mission-driven, brand-safe storytelling. In this session, Mann will be joined by DMS CEO Sean Atkins to reveal how DMS became a multi-million dollar powerhouse producing inspirational content viewed by billions annually. Attendees will gain actionable insights on scaling digital intellectual property, partnering with brands and harnessing trends driving the booming creator economy.

Following their Main Stage session, Mann and Atkins will host an interactive "Ask Me Anything" Q&A at the Creator Lab in Theater A on the NAB Show floor.

Empowering Digital Storytellers

Building on its successful debut in 2024, this year's Creator Lab, set on the show floor in the South Hall, will offer even more programming where attendees can explore hands-on learning and education by top thought leaders on topics including:

AI as Your Creative Partner: Integrating AI tools to elevate content production and streamline workflows.

Winning the Algorithm War: Strategies to grow audiences and navigate evolving algorithms.

The Power of Authenticity: Leveraging user-generated and employee-generated content to build loyal audiences.

Creator Lab is powered in partnership with Blackmagic Design offering attendees firsthand experiences with cutting-edge tools that empower creators. Presenting Sponsors include Aamaran presenting lighting products, LucidLink displaying storage and cloud tech and new Exhibitor Cree8 showcasing a centralized workspace for creators.

Conference programming will also include key content related to the creator economy, such as:

Programming Everywhere: Content Creators Transcending Fragmentation

Premium Conference: Sport's Summit Track: Today's College Athletes: The Business of "Me"

Premium Conference: Broadcast Management Track: Cross-Platform Content Wins - Radio and Podcast Success Stories

Previous NAB Show speakers in the creator economy include host Sean Evans of Hot Ones, creator and filmmaker Casey Neistat and Marc Hustvedt, president of MrBeastYouTube, offering valuable insights into monetization, branding and scaling digital enterprises.

The Creator Economy: Transforming Global Entertainment

The creator economy continues to disrupt traditional models of media creation, production, advertising and distribution. With tens of millions of professional content creators worldwide, the creator economy is valued at over $191 billion. That number is expected to more than double by 2030, surpassing $528 billion as the industry continues to redefine the global entertainment landscape, according to Coherent Market Insights.

"From Hollywood to the creator economy, NAB Show fosters collaboration to define the future of entertainment," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "Our focus on empowering creators ensures they have the resources and knowledge to thrive in this evolving industry."

