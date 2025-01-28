Ritani: 2025 Jewelry Trends to Watch

Ritani breaks down the biggest bridal and fine jewelry trends for the coming year

A fresh new year calls for a style reboot, and for 2025 the experts are forecasting some bright new changes in jewelry. In the bridal space, the recent engagements of two major Hollywood style icons are making brides to rethink diamond shapes and settings. Similarly, the bold yellow gold designs that dominated everyday jewels last year are stepping aside for minimalist and cool silver. Finally, ring stacks and layered necks are being replaced by singular, statement styles.

Engagement + Bridal

The marquise cut and east-west setting are now de rigueur and are a breath of fresh air in our opinion. We're also seeing a return to antique and vintage styles for engagement rings, and modern pearls and vibrant gemstones for wedding day jewels.

The Evelyn Engagement Ring Two Row Marquise & Round Lab Grown Diamond B and The Ayla Halo Engagement Ring

Classic Pearl Drop Earrings Something Blue! Saphire Flexible Eternity Bangle

Silver Appreciation

Although we don't expect a full retreat from luscious yellow gold, silver is having a well-deserved moment. There's also a new appreciation for mixing metals that can create a sophisticated, contemporary look reminiscent of 1990s minimalism.

Sterling Silver Tubogas Bracelet Sterling Silver Teardrop Pendant Forzentina Necklace

Sterling Silver Twist-Edged Love Knot Earrings

Statement Pieces

We love ear parties, ring stacks, and layered necks, but it's kind of nice to de-clutter your jewels a bit and commit to one stand-alone piece.

Brosway Italia Symphonia Necklace in Amethyst Two-Tone Polished Rolling Twist Ring

ABOUT RITANI

Founded by diamond industry veterans in 1999, Ritani has been a premiere destination and trusted source to purchase high-quality diamonds and handcrafted jewelry, offering a diverse collection of engagement rings, wedding bands, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and made to order in New York by dedicated artisans. Ritani leverages unique technology to provide clients with a transparent shopping experience, featuring tools like Transparent Diamond Pricing, Virtual Gemologist, and Best Value badges, alongside over 200,000 diamond variations and gemstones in inventory. Our innovative approach combines the convenience of online shopping with personalized service, including complimentary in-store previews available in most cities across the United States. For more information, visit www.ritani.com and follow @ritani on Instagram.

Contact Information: To request more information or to request product samples, contact Taylor Kelly, Senior Director of Communications at Ritani, via email at taylork@ritani.com .

Contact Information

Taylor Kelly

Senior Director of Communications

taylork@ritani.com

(347) 805-2522





SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire