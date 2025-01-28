Anzeige
28.01.2025 21:14 Uhr
MileageWise - Mileage Tracking Landscape in the US: Users Lack Lifetime and Retroactive Solutions - Right Up Until Now

Finanznachrichten News

A New Solution emerges That Covers Lifetime Tracking and Retrospective Logging

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / As tax season approaches, self-employed individuals are seeking software tools to simplify mileage logging and maximize their tax deductions. Not to mention that the business mileage rate of 2025 has been announced. Choosing the right app is more critical than ever since users can save 70 cents per mile this year.

Luckily, users have a plethora of options to choose from. These apps all come with their own strengths and weaknesses, so everyone can pick the solution that best fits their needs. They have been on the market for quite a while, yet there is a relatively new player that still managed to offer something new.

MileageWise is the first to introduce lifetime plans for mileage tracking solutions in the US. With no recurring subscriptions, users can increase their savings in the long run. All while enjoying comprehensive features from automatic mileage tracking to retroactive log creation.

What you need to know about MileageWise

  • Key Features:

    • Automatic mileage tracking with AI-powered log assembly.

    • Retrospective trip creation for missed or forgotten trips.

    • IRS-compliant reporting.

  • Pricing:

    • Subscription Plans:

      • $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Includes a 2-week free trial with no feature limitations.

    • Lifetime Plans:

      • Small Lifetime: $99.99 for ongoing tracking and reporting.

      • Gold Lifetime: $499.99 for tracking, IRS-proof reports, and full past mileage recovery.

  • Best For:

    • Users seeking comprehensive features, retrospective tracking, and long-term savings.

  • Drawbacks:

    • Higher upfront cost for lifetime plans, but it pays off in the long run.

Overview

Free Version

Monthly Cost

Annual Cost

Lifetime Plan

Key Features

Full access during the free trial

$6.99

$69.99

$99.99 (Small)

Ongoing tracking, AI-assisted IRS-proof reports

$499.99 (Gold)

Full past mileage recovery, ongoing tracking, AI-assisted IRS-proof reports

So Why Give MileageWise a Chance?

Choosing the best app depends on your personal needs and budget. However, MileageWise stands out with its wide range of features and fair prices:

  • It offers the most comprehensive features, including retroactive log creation for missed trips.

  • Its lifetime plans ensure long-term savings and avoid the hassle of paying monthly or annual bills.

Conclusion

Mileage tracking apps can help you save money and time as tax season approaches. Check them out in the App Store and the Play Store to see which fits your needs and budget the best. Consider trying out MileageWise for free if you need logs for past years or if you are tired of monthly or yearly bills!

MileageWise Inc.

Release Summary

MileageWise, a leading provider of mileage tracking solutions, presents its groundbreaking lifetime plans. This innovative offering provides users with long-term savings and access to advanced features, including retrospective trip creation and an integrated IRS Auditor. The company's lifetime plans challenge the industry standard.

Social media profiles

https://www.facebook.com/mileagewise

https://x.com/mileagewise

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2EmmminD5VPSWoGFy1cR4Q

Contacts:-

MileageWise Inc.
Office Location: 677 N Washington Blvd #57 Sarasota, FL. 34236
Phone Number: +1 (941) 413-9717
Email: marketing@mileagewise.com

SOURCE: MileageWise



