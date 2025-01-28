Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.01.2025 21:37 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 

28-Jan-2025 / 21:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD 
DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1229.6038 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 391124 
CODE: SMTC LN 
ISIN: LU1248511575 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1248511575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SMTC LN 
Sequence No.:  373331 
EQS News ID:  2076523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2076523&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2025 15:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
