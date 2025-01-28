St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Anteros Metals Inc. ("Anteros" or the "Company") announces that it is restating its financial statement for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 (the "Amended Financial Statements"), along with a corresponding relating management discussion and analysis (the "Amended MD&A"). Accordingly, the Company confirms that Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A have been filed on SEDAR+.

The restatement of the Amended Financial Statements and Amended MD&A was made to correct overstatement of the Company's share-based payment made to acquire the Havens Steady Project which was reduced from $60,000 to $30,000 and the insertion of a subsequent event note.

These adjustments affected the exploration and evaluation assets on the statement of financial position, the condensed interim statements of changes in equity, and the condensed interim statements of cash flows, Note 4 - Marketable Securities, Note 5 - Exploration and Evaluation Assets, Note 6 - Share Capital, Note 7 - Related Party Disclosures and Note 9 - Subsequent Events.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Anteros Metals Inc. is a multimineral junior exploration company using data science to target and acquire highly prospective deposits for exploration and development throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company has a portfolio of four properties and is currently focused on advancing its flagship Knob Lake Fe-Mn Property, which is set for feasibility study in 2024-2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

