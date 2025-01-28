Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1MU | ISIN: US46591R1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
28.01.2025 22:26 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024.

Net income is $3,192,295 or $0.93 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, compared to $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2024 and a net loss of $(2,213,692) or $(0.65) per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $3,873,500, reflecting a decrease compared to $4,285,522 and $3,910,715 for the linked and prior year quarters, respectively. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The decrease in PTPPI between the current and comparative quarters is primarily due to lower net interest income.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, net income is $13,579,624 or $3.96 per share compared to $6,580,906 or $1.92 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current twelve-month period is $15,819,679 reflecting a 5.39% decrease from $16,720,270 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 1.4% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "JD Bank's strong performance in 2024 demonstrates our team's ability to successfully navigate demanding economic and political cycles. We made significant progress during 2024, improving earnings through the optimization of our balance sheet. We are pleased to report our fourth quarter net income results of $3.2 million. Our year-to-date financial performance is up $7.0 million when compared to last year, the prior year's results include an after-tax loss realized on the sale of investment securities during the year of $6.2 million. We remain focused on growing earnings through generating quality, well-priced loans while controlling non-interest expenses. We are evaluating opportunities to improve our physical branch footprint across our markets while continuing to improve efficiency through digital channels. Overall activity throughout our markets is steady and encouraging."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of December 31, 2024, total $3.1 million or 0.42% of total gross loans compared to $4.2 million or 0.61% at December 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $7.6 million at December 31, 2024 from $12.1 million at December 31, 2023. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $5.4 million from $10.6 million at year-end 2023 and OREO is currently $2,205,000 compared to $1,514,000. There are no repossessed assets at December 31, 2024 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank recorded a provision of $205,000 to its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a release of $331,000 in the linked quarter and a provision of $380,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.1 million at December 31, 2024 or 1.26% of total loans compared to $9.9 million at December 31, 2023 or 1.45%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $78,000 compared to $92,000 for the linked quarter and $393,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are $250,000 and $880,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $10.8 million, reflecting a decrease of $555,000 compared to $11.4 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2024. The current quarter results reflect a decrease of $228,000 from the $11.0 million reported for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2023. Comparing net interest income for the December and September 2024 quarters, the decrease is primarily due to lower yields on earning assets and higher rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in net interest income between the current and prior year quarters is due to increased funding costs and the volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $14.6 million compared to $15.0 million for the linked quarter and $13.7 million for the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans is $11.9 million, $12.3 million and $10.4 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $729.4 million for Q4 2024, $727.3 million for Q3 2024 and $676.1 million for Q4 2023. The yield on loans decreased to 6.52% in the current quarter from 6.74% in linked quarter and increased from 6.13% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.8 million, $3.7 million and $2.7 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $2.9 million in Q4 2024, $2.7 million in Q3 2024 and $1.8 million in Q4 2023. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.74% for the current quarter, 1.70% for the linked quarter and 1.27% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $786.1 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $14.0 million from the linked and an increase of $19.6 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $924,000 in the current quarter compared to $935,000 in the linked quarter and $883,000 in the prior year quarter. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.37% for the current period compared to 1.32% for Q3 2024 and 0.93% for Q4 2023.

Net interest income for the current twelve-month period is $43.8 million compared to $44.1 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $57.7 million producing a yield of 5.13% compared to $52.3 million and a yield of 4.54% a year ago. Despite a decline in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $33.8 million, the 59 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in the $5.3 million increase. Total interest expense increased from $8.2 million and the cost of interest-bearing funds of 0.96% for the prior year period to $13.8 million and 1.62% for the current twelve-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 66 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.26% compared to 0.70% a year ago.

The net interest margin is 3.83% for the current quarter compared to 4.04% in the linked quarter. The cost of funds increased by 5 basis points and the yield on earning assets decreased by 17 basis points resulting in the 22 basis point decrease in net interest margin. For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, net interest margin increased by 8 basis points from 3.84% to 3.92%.

While loan growth slowed in Q4 2024, we remain focused on improving our loan to deposit ratio and transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 66.7% at December 31, 2023 to 70.7% at December 31, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 and $2.8 million for the linked quarter compared to $(3.8) million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for the current quarter and $2.2 million for the linked and prior year quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $703,000 in the current quarter compared to $752,000 in the linked quarter and $747,000 in the prior year quarter.

The higher interest rate environment continues to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages are $85,000 for the current quarter compared to $105,000 for Q3 2024 and $58,000 for Q4 2023.

Other non-interest income is $542,000 for the current quarter compared to $537,000 for the linked quarter and $(6,090,000) for the prior year quarter. The Company sold securities with a par value of $55.0 million in the prior year quarter, which resulted in a pre-tax loss of $6.6 million. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $311,000, $237,000 and $269,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Other than the loss on securities in the prior year quarter, there are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items attributable to any of the three comparative periods.

Non-interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, is $11.1 million, compared to $3.5 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $271,000 to $8.6 million from $8.9 million and were negatively impacted by a $290,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans are $382,000 compared to $444,000 and other non-interest income is $2.1 million compared to $(5.8) million. Other non-interest income for the prior twelve-month period includes a $7,841,000 non-recurring realized loss on the sale of investment securities.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $9.8 million for the December 31, 2024 quarter compared to $10.0 million for the linked quarter and $9.9 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense are the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.3 million for the current quarter, $5.5 million for the linked quarter, and $5.1 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expenses are $1.5 million for the current quarter, $1.3 million for the linked quarter, and $1.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expenses are $866,000 for the current quarter, $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter. Data processing has declined from both comparative quarters due to negotiating a favorable contract with our core software provider. Advertising and public relations expenses total $349,000 in the current quarter compared to $371,000 for the September 2024 quarter and $440,000 for the December 2023 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.7 million for all comparative quarters. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expenses are net losses on the sale of OREO of $94,000, $103,000 and $27,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, is $39.5 million compared to $39.0 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in occupancy and data processing. Losses from the sale of OREO for the current and prior twelve-month periods are $387,000 and $31,000, respectively. Non-recurring, non-operating expenses for the prior twelve-month period include $153,000 in reimbursements to certain customers who had been charged in accordance with the Company's disclosures, multiple NSF fees on represented items. We decided to reimburse those charges due to recent regulatory scrutiny regarding fees on represented items.

Income tax expense is $441,000 for the current quarter compared to $769,000 for the linked quarter and an income tax benefit of $804,000 for the December 31, 2023 quarter. The effective tax rate for the current and linked quarters are 12.15% and 17.19%, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.5 million with an effective rate of 15.70% compared to $862,000 and 11.58% for the prior year twelve-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.2 billion at both December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

In the twelve months since December 31, 2023, the Company has raised $17.9 million in cash from its investment portfolio through securities principal repayments. The cash generated from securities repayments, plus $15.7 million of existing cash and $9.4 million of net income, less dividends paid stockholders, has been used to fund the decline in total deposits and new net loan growth. Total deposits have declined by $1.1 million through December 31, 2024. The largest decline has occurred in non-interest-bearing demand accounts, which decreased by $30.5 million. Savings accounts and money market deposits have experienced year-to-date declines of $15.9 million. Time deposits experienced a year-to-date increase of $45.2 million. New net loan growth for 2024 is $40.4 million.

Stockholders' equity increased by $8.1 million to $82.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $74.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase is primarily comprised of an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $1.3 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $4.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $13.6 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $22.89 at December 31, 2024 compared to $20.52 at December 31, 2023.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) decreased to 1.06% for the current quarter compared to 1.25% for the linked and (0.74)% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 14.30%, 18.99% and (16.03)% for the three comparative quarters ended December 2024, September 2024 and December 2023, respectively. ROA and ROE for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 are 1.15% and 0.55%, and 17.09% and 10.79%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

For more information contact:
Paul Brummett, II (CEO) (337-246-5395)
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)
Website: www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Dec 2024

Actual
Dec 2023

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

23,114,444

27,407,077

(4,292,633

)

(15.7

)

Interest bearing deposits with banks

35,765,026

47,128,161

(11,363,135

)

(24.1

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

223,870,862

243,375,614

(19,504,752

)

(8.0

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

122,992,133

126,485,908

(3,493,775

)

(2.8

)

Mortgage loans held for sale

321,983

-

321,983

-

Loans, net of unearned income

726,030,139

685,618,017

40,412,122

5.9

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(9,121,621

)

(9,907,722

)

786,101

(7.9

)

Premises and equipment, net

21,017,630

21,668,586

(650,956

)

(3.0

)

Accrued interest receivable

4,983,070

4,908,323

74,747

1.5

Other real estate

2,204,968

1,513,964

691,004

45.6

Other assets

45,491,024

40,271,967

5,219,057

13.0

Total Assets

1,196,669,658

1,188,469,895

8,199,763

0.7

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

224,044,996

254,516,587

(30,471,591

)

(12.0

)

Interest bearing demand deposits

311,787,150

311,708,545

78,605

-

Savings and Money Market Deposits

301,157,091

317,061,228

(15,904,137

)

(5.0

)

Time Deposits - Retail

189,885,577

144,650,491

45,235,086

31.3

Total Deposits

1,026,874,814

1,027,936,851

(1,062,037

)

(0.1

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

7,473,393

6,267,474

1,205,919

19.2

Other Borrowings

79,819,027

79,906,591

(87,564

)

(0.1

)

Total Liabilities

1,114,167,234

1,114,110,916

56,318

-

Equity

Common stock

21,381,956

21,372,250

9,706

-

Capital surplus

10,267,070

10,294,678

(27,608

)

(0.3

)

Retained earnings

88,214,577

78,562,644

9,651,933

12.3

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(36,798,274

)

(35,506,973

)

(1,291,301

)

3.6

Less: unearned stock awards

(562,905

)

(363,620

)

(199,285

)

54.8

Total Equity

82,502,424

74,358,979

8,143,445

11.0

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,196,669,658

1,188,469,895

8,199,763

0.7

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

$
Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Dec 2023

$
Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

11,948,621

12,328,762

(380,141

)

(3.1

)

10,440,818

1,507,803

14.4

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

2,948

3,265

(317

)

(9.7

)

2,961

(13

)

(0.4

)

Interest on deposits with banks

241,293

169,371

71,922

42.5

590,396

(349,103

)

(59.1

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,643,483

1,743,435

(99,952

)

(5.7

)

1,934,003

(290,520

)

(15.0

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

769,027

770,502

(1,475

)

(0.2

)

780,155

(11,128

)

(1.4

)

Total Interest Income

14,605,372

15,015,335

(409,963

)

(2.7

)

13,748,333

857,039

6.2

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

373,234

375,432

(2,198

)

(0.6

)

337,696

35,538

10.5

Savings and Money Market Deposits

711,477

645,331

66,146

10.2

500,957

210,520

42.0

Time Deposits - Retail

1,774,820

1,657,239

117,581

7.1

993,721

781,099

78.6

Time Deposits - Wholesale

16,384

42,740

(26,356

)

(61.7

)

-

16,384

-

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

2,875,915

2,720,742

155,173

5.7

1,832,374

1,043,541

57.0

Interest on other borrowings

924,461

935,047

(10,586

)

(1.1

)

882,759

41,702

4.7

Total Interest Expense

3,800,376

3,655,789

144,587

4.0

2,715,133

1,085,243

40.0

Net Interest Income

10,804,996

11,359,546

(554,550

)

(4.9

)

11,033,200

(228,204

)

(2.1

)

Provision for credit losses

145,660

(293,270

)

438,930

(149.7

)

323,650

(177,990

)

(55.0

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

10,659,336

11,652,816

(993,480

)

(8.5

)

10,709,550

(50,214

)

(0.5

)

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,100,515

2,192,216

(91,701

)

(4.2

)

2,200,116

(99,601

)

(4.5

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

85,339

104,986

(19,647

)

(18.7

)

58,068

27,271

47.0

Other noninterest income

542,077

537,498

4,579

0.9

(6,090,200

)

6,632,277

108.9

Total Non Interest Income

2,727,931

2,834,700

(106,769

)

(3.8

)

(3,832,016

)

6,559,947

171.2

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,309,295

5,458,658

(149,363

)

(2.7

)

5,069,563

239,732

4.7

Occupancy

1,525,873

1,329,326

196,547

14.8

1,409,802

116,071

8.2

Advertising and public relations

349,012

370,776

(21,764

)

(5.9

)

439,775

(90,763

)

(20.6

)

Data Processing

865,519

1,155,949

(290,430

)

(25.1

)

1,285,919

(420,400

)

(32.7

)

Other noninterest expense

1,703,802

1,697,383

6,419

0.4

1,690,183

13,619

0.8

Total Non Interest Expense

9,753,501

10,012,092

(258,591

)

(2.6

)

9,895,242

(141,741

)

(1.4

)

Income Before Taxes

3,633,766

4,475,424

(841,658

)

(18.8

)

(3,017,708

)

6,651,474

220.4

Income taxes

441,471

769,321

(327,850

)

(42.6

)

(804,016

)

1,245,487

154.9

Net Income

3,192,295

3,706,103

(513,808

)

(13.9

)

(2,213,692

)

5,405,987

244.2

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

0.93

$

1.08

$

(0.65

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,428,159

3,435,396

3,419,560

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Dec 2024

YTD
Actual
Dec 2023

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

46,450,566

40,000,208

6,450,358

16.1

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

14,338

28,187

(13,849

)

(49.1

)

Interest on deposits with banks

1,167,996

1,363,862

(195,866

)

(14.4

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

6,939,902

7,805,878

(865,976

)

(11.1

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

3,094,438

3,143,562

(49,124

)

(1.6

)

Total Interest Income

57,667,240

52,341,697

5,325,543

10.2

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,407,645

1,242,384

165,261

13.3

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,468,008

1,937,680

530,328

27.4

Time Deposits - Retail

6,224,951

2,607,684

3,617,267

138.7

Time Deposits - Wholesale

59,123

-

59,123

-

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

10,159,727

5,787,748

4,371,979

75.5

FHLB Advances

-

36,522

(36,522

)

(100.0

)

Interest on other borrowings

3,689,445

2,400,526

1,288,919

53.7

Total Interest Expense

13,849,172

8,224,796

5,624,376

68.4

Net Interest Income

43,818,068

44,116,901

(298,833

)

(0.7

)

Provision for credit losses

(676,917

)

1,252,399

(1,929,316

)

(154.0

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

44,494,985

42,864,502

1,630,483

3.8

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

8,599,955

8,870,553

(270,598

)

(3.1

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

382,387

443,682

(61,295

)

(13.8

)

Other noninterest income

2,109,549

(5,785,936

)

7,895,485

(136.5

)

Total Non Interest Income

11,091,891

3,528,299

7,563,592

214.4

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

21,575,502

20,447,925

1,127,577

5.5

Occupancy

5,483,226

5,545,088

(61,862

)

(1.1

)

Advertising and public relations

1,451,727

1,344,578

107,149

8.0

Data Processing

4,365,963

5,199,378

(833,415

)

(16.0

)

Other noninterest expense

6,601,019

6,413,332

187,687

2.9

Total Non Interest Expense

39,477,437

38,950,301

527,136

1.4

Income Before Taxes

16,109,439

7,442,500

8,666,939

116.5

Income taxes

2,529,815

861,594

1,668,221

193.6

Net Income

13,579,624

6,580,906

6,998,718

106.3

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

3.96

$

1.92

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,426,420

3,420,056

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

QTD
Actual
Dec 2023

Change

QTD
Actual
Dec
2024

QTD
Actual
Dec
2023

Change

QTD
Actual
Dec
2024

QTD
Actual
Dec
2023

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.52

6.13

0.39

729,435,925

676,135,026

53,300,899

11,948,621

10,440,818

1,507,803

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.52

6.13

0.39

729,435,925

676,135,026

53,300,899

11,948,621

10,440,818

1,507,803

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.33

8.04

(1.71

)

186,300

147,305

38,995

2,948

2,961

(13

)

Deposits with banks

4.66

5.49

(0.83

)

20,608,787

42,663,668

(22,054,881

)

241,293

590,396

(349,103

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.40

2.43

(0.03

)

273,815,496

317,930,937

(44,115,440

)

1,643,483

1,934,003

(290,519

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.15

3.12

0.03

123,534,382

126,648,759

(3,114,378

)

769,027

780,155

(11,128

)

Total Earning Assets

5.14

4.79

0.35

1,147,580,890

1,163,525,694

(15,944,804

)

14,605,373

13,748,333

857,040

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.50

0.43

0.07

297,271,702

310,674,038

(13,402,336

)

373,234

337,696

35,538

Savings and Money Market

0.93

0.62

0.31

302,809,143

322,767,841

(19,958,698

)

711,477

500,957

210,520

Time deposits - Retail

3.83

2.96

0.87

184,405,638

133,079,112

51,326,526

1,774,820

993,721

781,099

Time Deposits - Wholesale

3.98

-

3.98

1,636,133

-

1,636,133

16,384

-

16,384

Total interest bearing deposits

1.46

0.95

0.51

786,122,616

766,520,991

19,601,625

2,875,915

1,832,374

1,043,542

Other borrowings

4.53

4.59

(0.06

)

79,921,773

75,342,368

4,579,405

924,461

882,759

41,703

Total borrowed funds

4.53

4.59

(0.06

)

79,921,773

75,342,368

4,579,405

924,461

882,759

41,703

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.74

1.27

0.47

866,044,389

841,863,359

24,181,030

3,800,377

2,715,132

1,085,244

Net interest rate spread

3.40

3.49

(0.09

)

10,804,997

11,033,201

(228,204

)

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.37

)

(0.35

)

(0.02

)

230,828,663

275,018,493

(44,189,829

)

Cost of funds

1.37

0.93

0.44

Net interest margin

3.83

3.86

(0.03

)

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Dec
2024

YTD
Actual
Dec 2023

Change

YTD
Actual
Dec
2024

YTD
Actual
Dec
2023

Change

YTD
Actual
Dec
2024

YTD
Actual
Dec
2023

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.51

5.95

0.56

713,919,749

672,751,806

41,167,942

46,450,566

40,000,209

6,450,358

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.51

5.95

0.56

713,919,749

672,751,806

41,167,942

46,450,566

40,000,209

6,450,358

Mortgage loans held for sale

7.14

7.64

(0.50

)

200,728

369,009

(168,281

)

14,338

28,187

(13,849

)

Deposits with banks

5.31

5.22

0.09

22,007,851

26,136,456

(4,128,605

)

1,167,996

1,363,862

(195,866

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.48

2.25

0.23

279,607,266

347,025,491

(67,418,225

)

6,939,902

7,805,878

(865,977

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.14

3.11

0.03

124,832,289

128,046,513

(3,214,224

)

3,094,438

3,143,562

(49,123

)

Total Earning Assets

5.13

4.54

0.59

1,140,567,883

1,174,329,275

(33,761,392

)

57,667,241

52,341,698

5,325,543

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.48

0.38

0.10

294,247,673

325,748,018

2,393,868

1,407,645

1,242,384

165,261

Savings and Money Market

0.80

0.54

0.26

307,259,602

356,546,099

(49,286,496

)

2,468,008

1,937,680

530,329

Time deposits - Retail

3.71

2.19

1.52

167,815,371

119,183,119

48,632,252

6,224,951

2,607,684

3,617,266

Time Deposits - Wholesale

4.80

-

4.80

1,230,941

-

1,230,941

59,123

-

59,123

Total interest bearing deposits

1.32

0.72

0.60

770,553,587

801,477,236

2,970,565

10,159,728

5,787,748

4,371,979

Federal home Loan Bank advances

11.16

5.22

5.94

3

690,411

(690,408

)

-

36,522

(36,522

)

Other borrowings

4.53

4.46

0.07

80,034,352

53,112,033

26,922,319

3,689,445

2,400,526

1,288,919

Total borrowed funds

4.53

4.47

0.06

80,034,355

53,802,444

26,231,911

3,689,446

2,437,048

1,252,397

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.62

0.96

0.66

850,587,942

855,279,680

29,202,475

13,849,173

8,224,797

5,624,377

Net interest rate spread

3.51

3.58

(0.07

)

43,818,067

44,116,901

(298,834

)

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.36

)

(0.26

)

(0.10

)

243,076,675

274,433,451

(65,113,612

)

Cost of funds

1.26

0.70

0.56

Net interest margin

3.92

3.84

0.08

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Twelve

For the Twelve

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.06

%

1.25

%

-0.74

%

1.15

%

0.55

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.29

%

1.45

%

1.32

%

1.34

%

1.40

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

14.30

%

18.99

%

-16.03

%

17.09

%

10.79

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

17.35

%

21.96

%

28.33

%

19.91

%

27.41

%

Earnings per Share

$

0.93

$

1.08

$

(0.65

)

$

3.96

$

1.92

Net Interest Margin

3.83

%

4.04

%

3.86

%

3.92

%

3.84

%

Efficiency Ratio **

70.32

%

68.82

%

70.56

%

70.14

%

68.83

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.91

%

0.96

%

0.92

%

0.94

%

0.95

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.22

%

3.34

%

3.32

%

3.31

%

3.24

%

As of

As of

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.34% (Est.)

10.67

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

16.00% (Est.)

15.72

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.00% (Est.)

15.72

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.09% (Est.)

16.96

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

6.55

%

5.91

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

22.89

$

20.52

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Twelve

For the Twelve

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,192,295

$

3,706,103

$

(2,213,692

)

$

13,579,624

$

6,580,906

Provision for Loan Losses

145,660

(293,270

)

323,650

(676,917

)

1,252,399

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

94,074

103,368

27,001

387,157

31,086

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

-

6,577,772

-

7,840,872

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

153,413

Income Tax Expense

441,471

769,321

(804,016

)

2,529,815

861,594

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

3,873,500

$

4,285,522

$

3,910,715

$

15,819,679

$

16,720,270

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
DAX. Nach den Hochs die Korrektur?
Die Lage der deutschen Wirtschaft darf untertrieben gesagt als katastrophal betrachtet werden, laut der Industriestaaten-Organisation OECD wird diese so langsam wachsen wie keine andere entwickelte Wirtschaftsnation.

Zudem herrscht aufgrund der Zunahme von geopolitischen Konflikten Unsicherheit. Dennoch konnte der deutsche Leitindex DAX ein neues Allzeithoch bei 21.531 Punkten verbuchen.

Doch die Stimmen in Bezug auf eine fällige Korrektur, zumindest zurück auf den seit August 2024 etablierten Aufwärtstrend bei aktuell rund 20.000 Punkten, werden lauter.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport zeigen wir Ihnen Strategien und Ideen auf, wie Sie sich gegen mögliche Kursverluste mit Instrumenten wie Optionsscheinen oder Zertifikaten schützen können.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren aktuellen Report an
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.