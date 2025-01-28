Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - She's Got Goals LLC, under the leadership of award- winning CEO Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, has announced the "Winning Government Contracts Live" event, taking place February 14-16, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. This three-day transformative experience is designed to empower small business owners with proven strategies to secure lucrative government contracts.





Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, Government Contracts Expert

As diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies undergo scrutiny and adaptation under the current U.S. Administration, Dr. Irving provides solutions that transcend political changes. Her time-tested systems are designed to help small businesses succeed in any climate, offering stability and growth opportunities for entrepreneurs regardless of legislative shifts.

"This event is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to scale their businesses," said Dr. Irving. "Government contracts are an untapped goldmine for many small businesses. My mission is to empower small business owners, especially women and minorities, to take full advantage of these opportunities and build thriving enterprises-no matter who's in the White House."

Held at a premier venue in Dallas, this dynamic event will provide participants with Dr. Irving's proven blueprint for pre-qualifying, bidding, and winning government contracts. Attendees will gain invaluable insights on how to position their businesses for success, navigate the complexities of government procurement, and tap into billions of dollars allocated annually by federal agencies.

Highlights of Winning Government Contracts Live include:

Step-by-step training on how to win government contracts.

Expert panels featuring industry leaders and successful entrepreneurs.

Networking opportunities with like-minded business owners.

Live Q&A sessions to address participants' specific needs.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Irving is the CEO of She's Got Goals LLC, a consulting powerhouse that helps small businesses secure lucrative government contracts. Under her expert guidance, over 5,000 entrepreneurs have pre-qualified for contracts, collectively securing over $25 million in revenue. Her step-by-step strategies demystify the world of government procurement, allowing small businesses to tap into opportunities provided by the largest buyer of goods and services in the U.S.-the federal government.

Registration is now open at www.WinningGovernmentContractsLive.com, offering small business owners an opportunity to transform their operations through government contracting.





Keynote Speaker and Host, Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, CEO of She's Got Goals, LLC

About She's Got Goals LLC

She's Got Goals Academy, founded by transformational business coach and influence expert Dr. Karwanna D., is a premier business empowerment company dedicated to helping entrepreneurs not just win but dominate in their industries. With a proven track record spanning over 20 years, Dr. Karwanna has transformed lives and businesses by equipping leaders with the tools and strategies to leverage their businesses as wealth-generating vehicles. A national speaker, author of 10 Habits of The Highly Effective Entrepreneur, and recipient of the SBDC Women in Business Grant, Dr. Karwanna has shared stages with iconic leaders. Her dynamic approach combines practical expertise with inspiration, empowering thousands to achieve their dreams and exceed their goals. Through She's Got Goals Academy, Dr. Karwanna provides comprehensive coaching, actionable training, and a proven framework to elevate entrepreneurs to new levels of success in both life and business. For more information, visit www.shesgotgoals.com.

