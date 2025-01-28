Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Composite Alliance Group Inc. (TSXV: CAG) (the "Company" or "CAG") announces that it has obtained a loan facility (the "Loan") of up to CDN$2,500,000 from a third party, Ya-King (Hong Kong) Limited ("YKL"), which Loan is unsecured, shall bear interest at a rate of 5.0% per annum, and matures on December 31, 2030. CAG may draw down on the Loan from time to time and the Loan will be used to finance the working capital of Techni-Modul Engineering S.A., CAG's subsidiary.

SOURCE: Composite Alliance Group Inc.