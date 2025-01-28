Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q24 and 2024 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), and Core EPS of $0.14 and $0.73, Respectively; Actions Taken to Improve Profitability and to Strengthen the Balance Sheet

"Our Company successfully executed meaningful actions in 2024 to position it for enhanced earnings in 2025. First, we raised $70 million of capital to reposition the balance sheet, completed the restructuring of the investment portfolio, transferred loans to held for sale, and repositioned borrowings while reducing the cost. The overall result of this balance sheet restructuring is expected to be a significant improvement performance with 10-15 bps of NIM expansion expected in 1Q25. This restructuring will further propel our baseline NIM expansion, which was 29 and 18 bps, respectively, for GAAP and Core, in 4Q24. Second, our actions to move the balance sheet to a more neutral position have helped position the Company for the current environment. The recent steepening of the yield curve should further aid NIM improvement over time. Lastly, after making progress on our four areas of focus in 2024, we are shifting the priorities in 2025 to 1) Preserving Strong Liquidity and Capital, 2) Maintaining Credit Discipline, and 3) Improving Profitability. While progress occurred in 2024, by shifting our priorities in 2025, we expect further improvement.
- John R. Buran, President and CEO
UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Restructuring Largely Complete. The Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 GAAP loss per share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), respectively. Core EPS for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 totaled $0.14 and $0.73, respectively. During the fourth quarter, the Company took several actions to improve profitability and strengthen the balance sheet, including raising $70 million of common capital, selling approximately $445 million of securities yielding 1.98%, purchasing $384 million of securities yielding 5.67%, terminating $200 million of a related investment securities swap for a $3 million pre-tax gain, prepaying $251 million of FHLB advances at a weighted average rate of 4.82%, replacing this funding at a rate of 4.54%, and moving $74 million of loans with a weighted average coupon of 3.91% to held for sale incurring an 100% interest rate mark of $3.8 million pre-tax. The net result of these transactions and other adjustments totaled $76.0 million (pre-tax) or $(1.74) per share, net of tax in 4Q24 and $(1.77) per share in 2024.
Asset Quality Stable, and Capital Improves. Asset quality metrics were stable as NPAs were down 6.5% QoQ, but criticized and classified loans totaled 107 bps of gross loans. Net charge-offs to average loans were 28 bps in 4Q24 primarily relating to loans that were already fully reserved. TCE/TA 1 increased to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, up 82 bps QoQ.
Key Financial Metrics 2
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
2024
2023
GAAP:
(Loss) Earnings per Share
$
(1.61
)
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
(1.05
)
$
0.96
ROAA (%)
(2.17
)
0.39
0.24
0.17
0.38
(0.35
)
0.34
ROAE (%)
(29.24
)
5.30
3.19
2.20
4.84
(4.67
)
4.25
NIM FTE 3 (%)
2.39
2.10
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.15
2.24
Core:
EPS
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.73
$
0.83
ROAA (%)
0.19
0.34
0.25
0.20
0.35
0.24
0.29
ROAE (%)
2.54
4.59
3.27
2.58
4.51
3.25
3.69
Core NIM FTE (%)
2.25
2.07
2.03
2.06
2.31
2.10
2.21
Credit Quality:
NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)
0.76
0.81
0.82
0.68
0.67
0.76
0.67
ACLs/Loans (%)
0.60
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.60
0.58
ACLs/NPLs (%)
120.51
117.75
120.58
164.13
159.55
120.51
159.55
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)
0.28
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
0.11
0.16
Balance Sheet:
Avg Loans ($B)
$
6.8
$
6.7
$
6.7
$
6.8
$
6.9
$
6.8
$
6.8
Avg Dep ($B)
$
7.4
$
7.5
$
7.2
$
7.1
$
6.9
$
7.3
$
6.9
Book Value/Share
$
21.53
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
21.53
$
23.21
Tangible BV/Share
$
20.97
$
22.29
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
20.97
$
22.54
TCE/TA (%)
7.82
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.82
7.64
Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.
1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").
4Q24 Highlights
Net interest margin FTE increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ to 2.39%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 6 bps YoY, but increased 18 bps QoQ to 2.25%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees and income, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 17 bps in 4Q24 compared to 15 bps in 4Q23 and 11 bps in 3Q24; The net result of the balance sheet restructuring is expected to increase the NIM by approximately 10-15 bps in 1Q25
Average total deposits increased 8.2% YoY but decreased 0.2% QoQ to $7.4 billion; Average noninterest bearing (NIB) deposits declined 0.4% YoY but increased 2.9% QoQ and totaled 11.7% of total average deposits compared to 12.7% in 4Q23 and 11.3% in 3Q24. Average CDs were $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY and 7.0% QoQ
Period end net loans decreased 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $225.2 million, down 7.8% YoY, but up 3.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $58.5 million compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and generated $0.9 million and $0.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.9% YoY, but declined 32.1% QoQ to $198.9 million; Approximately 27% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans
NPAs totaled $51.3 million (57 bps of assets) in 4Q24 compared to $46.2 million (54 bps) a year ago and $54.9 million (59 bps) in the prior quarter; A $2.6 million reserve was allocated to the Company's largest NPA based on updated information
Noninterest expense growth was 12% YoY in 4Q24 and 7.8% for 2024; Core noninterest expense growth was 6.6% YoY in 4Q24 and 6.1% in 2024, in line with our target of mid-single digit increase for 2024
Provision for credit losses was $6.4 million in 4Q24 compared to $1.0 million in 4Q23 and $1.7 million in 3Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.7 million in 4Q24 compared to $60,000 in 4Q23 and $3.0 million in 3Q24; 4Q24 net charge-offs primarily relate to loans that were previously fully reserved
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.00% at September 30, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.97 compared to $22.54 a year ago
Areas of Focus
Increase NIM
Maintain
Preserve
Bend the
Income Statement Highlights
YoY
QoQ
($000s, except EPS)
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
Change
Change
Net Interest Income
$
51,235
$
45,603
$
42,776
$
42,397
$
46,085
11.2
%
12.4
%
Provision for Credit Losses
6,440
1,727
809
592
998
545.3
272.9
Noninterest Income (Loss)
(71,022
)
6,277
4,216
3,084
7,402
(1,059.5
)
(1,231.5
)
Noninterest Expense
45,630
38,696
39,047
39,892
40,735
12.0
17.9
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
(71,857
)
11,457
7,136
4,997
11,754
(711.3
)
(727.2
)
Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes
(22,612
)
2,551
1,814
1,313
3,655
(718.7
)
(986.4
)
Net (Loss) Income
$
(49,245
)
$
8,906
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
(708.0
)
(652.9
)
Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share
$
(1.61
)
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
(696.3
)
(636.7
)
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)
30,519
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
2.9
2.6
Core Net Income 1
$
4,209
$
7,723
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
(44.2
)
(45.5
)
Core EPS 1
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
(44.0
)
(46.2
)
1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings
Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.
Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.39% increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 34 bps QoQ partially offset by a 3 bps decrease in the yield on interest earning assets
Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees and income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.8 million (17 bps to the NIM) in 4Q24 compared to $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, and $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23
Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.22% in 4Q24 compared to 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, and 2.14% in 4Q23
The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.
Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 compared to $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, and $60,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 4Q23; Net charges-offs in 4Q24 primarily relate to loans that were fully reserved
Noninterest income (loss) decreased YoY and QoQ.
Back-to-back swap loan closings of $58.5 million in 4Q24 (compared to $121.6 million in 4Q23 and $38.5 million in 3Q24) generated $0.9 million of noninterest income (compared to $1.5 million in 4Q23 and $0.6 million in 3Q24)
The result of the balance sheet restructuring was a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale.
Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24, and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q23
Gain on life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24, $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24, and $0.7 million ($0.02 per share) in 4Q23
Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $6.0 million in 4Q24, up 3.1% YoY and 12.8% QoQ
Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.
The balance sheet restructuring affected FHLB advances by incurring a $2.6 million pre-payment penalty
Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.8 million in 4Q24, up 6.6% YoY and 10.8% QoQ; YoY increases primarily relate to business investments in staff and branches and deposit insurance premiums
Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $(22.6) million in 4Q24 compared to $3.7 million in 4Q23 and $2.6 million in 3Q24.
The effective tax rate was 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, and 31.1% in 4Q23
The effective tax rate in 4Q24 was primarily related to the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); The effective tax rate in 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
YoY
QoQ
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
4Q23
Change
Change
Averages ($MM)
Loans
$
6,780
$
6,737
$
6,748
$
6,804
$
6,868
(1.3
)%
0.6
%
Total Deposits
7,450
7,464
7,196
7,081
6,884
8.2
(0.2
)
Credit Quality ($000s)
Nonperforming Loans
$
33,318
$
34,261
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
25,172
32.4
%
(2.8
)%
Nonperforming Assets
51,318
54,888
55,832
46,254
46,153
11.2
(6.5
)
Criticized and Classified Loans
72,207
68,338
76,485
59,021
76,719
(5.9
)
5.7
Criticized and Classified Assets
90,207
88,965
97,777
80,446
97,700
(7.7
)
1.4
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)
0.60
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
2
bps
1
bp
Capital
Book Value/Share
$
21.53
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
(7.2
)%
(6.1
)%
Tangible Book Value/Share
20.97
22.29
22.24
22.39
22.54
(7.0
)
(5.9
)
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)
7.82
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
18
bps
82
bps
Leverage Ratio (%)
8.04
7.91
8.18
8.32
8.47
(43
)
13
Average loans decreased YoY but increased QoQ.
Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ; Approximately $74 million of loans were moved to held for sale at the end of the quarter and incurred a $3.8 million interest rate mark; The sales are expected to close in 1Q25
Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, and $244.3 million in 4Q23; the loan pipeline was $198.9 million at December 31, 2024, up 21.9% YoY, but down 32.1% QoQ
The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <35%
Average total deposits increased YoY but declined QoQ.
Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.4% YoY, but increased 2.9% QoQ and comprised 11.7% of average total deposits in 4Q24 compared to 12.7% a year ago
Average CDs totaled $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY, but down 7.0% QoQ; approximately $792.0 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.59% in 1Q25
Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY but decreased QoQ.
Nonperforming loans were 49 bps of loans in 4Q24 compared to 36 bps in 4Q23 and 50 bps in 3Q24; The Company allocated $2.6 million of reserves to its largest NPA during the quarter based on updated information
Criticized and classified loans were 107 bps of gross loans at 4Q24 compared to 100 bps at 3Q24, 113 bps at 2Q24, 87 bps at 1Q24, and 111 bps at 4Q23
Allowance for credit losses was 120.5% of nonperforming loans at 4Q24 compared to 159.5% at 4Q23 and 117.7% at 3Q24
Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 7.2% and 7.0% YoY to $21.53 and $20.97, respectively.
The Company completed a $70 million common stock offering on December 16, 2024, in which it issued approximately 4.6 million shares; the offering enabled the Company to strengthen the balance sheet and improve future earnings
The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q24; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.64% at December 31, 2023, and 7.00% at September 30, 2024
Conference Call Information
Conference Call Information:
John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year results and strategy.
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived
First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date:
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the earning release.
A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the earning release.
About Flushing Financial Corporation
Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State -chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island.
Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com.
FF - Statistical Tables Follow
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
At or for the three months ended
At or for the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Ratios (1)
Return on average assets
(2.17
)%
0.39
%
0.24
%
0.17
%
0.38
%
(0.35
)%
0.34
%
Return on average equity
(29.24
)
5.30
3.19
2.20
4.84
(4.67
)
4.25
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)
5.60
5.63
5.43
5.32
5.39
5.50
5.01
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
3.75
4.10
3.95
3.83
3.68
3.91
3.29
Cost of funds
3.35
3.69
3.54
3.42
3.26
3.50
2.91
Net interest rate spread during period (2)
1.85
1.53
1.48
1.49
1.71
1.59
1.72
Net interest margin (2)
2.39
2.10
2.05
2.06
2.29
2.15
2.24
Noninterest expense to average assets
2.01
1.68
1.77
1.83
1.90
1.82
1.78
Efficiency ratio (3)
79.01
77.20
82.57
86.07
76.69
81.04
76.72
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
Average Balances
Total loans, net
$
6,780,268
$
6,737,261
$
6,748,140
$
6,804,117
$
6,867,927
$
6,767,399
$
6,845,349
Total interest-earning assets
8,587,482
8,709,671
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,472,793
8,023,793
Total assets
9,071,879
9,203,884
8,830,665
8,707,505
8,569,002
8,954,491
8,501,564
Total deposits
7,449,504
7,463,783
7,195,940
7,081,498
6,884,037
7,298,549
6,853,494
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,339,707
7,504,517
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
7,250,746
6,761,877
Stockholders' equity
673,588
672,762
667,557
669,185
669,819
670,786
675,151
Per Share Data
Book value per common share (4)
$
21.53
$
22.94
$
22.89
$
23.04
$
23.21
$
21.53
$
23.21
Tangible book value per common share (5)
$
20.97
$
22.29
$
22.24
$
22.39
$
22.54
$
20.97
$
22.54
Stockholders' Equity
Stockholders' equity
$
724,539
$
666,891
$
665,322
$
669,827
$
669,837
$
724,539
$
669,837
Tangible stockholders' equity
705,780
648,035
646,364
650,763
650,664
705,780
650,664
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital
$
731,958
$
735,984
$
733,308
$
734,192
$
737,732
$
731,958
$
737,732
Common equity Tier 1 capital
685,004
689,902
686,630
687,458
691,754
685,004
691,754
Total risk-based capital
962,272
967,242
965,819
965,796
967,627
962,272
967,627
Risk Weighted Assets
6,762,048
6,790,253
6,718,568
6,664,496
6,750,301
6,762,048
6,750,301
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)
8.04
%
7.91
%
8.18
%
8.32
%
8.47
%
8.04
%
8.47
%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)
10.13
10.16
10.22
10.32
10.25
10.13
10.25
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)
10.82
10.84
10.91
11.02
10.93
10.82
10.93
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)
14.23
14.24
14.38
14.49
14.33
14.23
14.33
Capital Ratios
Average equity to average assets
7.43
%
7.31
%
7.56
%
7.69
%
7.82
%
7.49
%
7.94
%
Equity to total assets
8.02
7.19
7.31
7.61
7.85
8.02
7.85
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)
7.82
7.00
7.12
7.40
7.64
7.82
7.64
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
33,318
$
34,261
$
34,540
$
24,829
$
23,709
$
33,318
$
23,709
Nonperforming loans
33,318
34,261
34,540
24,829
25,172
33,318
25,172
Nonperforming assets
51,318
54,888
55,832
46,254
46,153
51,318
46,153
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
4,736
3,036
(92
)
4
60
7,684
10,812
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.49
%
0.50
%
0.51
%
0.36
%
0.36
%
0.49
%
0.36
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.57
0.59
0.61
0.53
0.54
0.57
0.54
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
0.60
0.59
0.61
0.60
0.58
0.60
0.58
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets
78.24
73.50
74.60
88.10
87.02
78.24
87.02
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
120.51
117.75
120.58
164.13
159.55
120.51
159.55
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.28
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
0.11
0.16
Full-service customer facilities
28
28
27
27
27
28
27
(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and Dividend Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
94,111
$
95,780
$
92,728
$
92,959
$
95,616
$
375,578
$
355,348
Interest and dividends on securities:
Interest
24,111
24,215
18,209
12,541
10,803
79,076
37,598
Dividends
31
33
33
33
34
130
126
Other interest income
1,787
2,565
2,260
3,966
2,310
10,578
8,405
Total interest and dividend income
120,040
122,593
113,230
109,499
108,763
465,362
401,477
Interest Expense
Deposits
59,728
66,150
60,893
57,865
53,284
244,636
188,655
Other interest expense
9,077
10,840
9,561
9,237
9,394
38,715
33,670
Total interest expense
68,805
76,990
70,454
67,102
62,678
283,351
222,325
Net Interest Income
51,235
45,603
42,776
42,397
46,085
182,011
179,152
Provision for credit losses
6,440
1,727
809
592
998
9,568
10,518
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
44,795
43,876
41,967
41,805
45,087
172,443
168,634
Noninterest (Loss) Income
Banking services fee income
2,180
1,790
1,583
1,394
2,824
6,947
8,651
Net loss on sale of securities
(72,315
)
-
-
-
-
(72,315
)
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
(3,836
)
137
26
110
-
(3,563
)
108
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments
(1,136
)
974
57
(834
)
906
(939
)
2,573
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends
754
624
669
743
658
2,790
2,513
Life insurance proceeds
284
1
-
-
697
285
1,281
Bank owned life insurance
2,322
1,260
1,223
1,200
1,173
6,005
4,573
Other income
725
1,491
658
471
1,144
3,345
2,889
Total noninterest (loss) income
(71,022
)
6,277
4,216
3,084
7,402
(57,445
)
22,588
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
25,346
22,216
21,723
22,113
23,359
91,398
85,957
Occupancy and equipment
3,880
3,745
3,713
3,779
3,698
15,117
14,396
Professional services
2,516
2,752
2,786
2,792
2,523
10,846
9,569
FDIC deposit insurance
2,005
1,318
1,322
1,652
1,162
6,297
3,994
Data processing
1,697
1,681
1,785
1,727
1,646
6,890
5,976
Depreciation and amortization
1,412
1,436
1,425
1,457
1,491
5,730
5,965
Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense
276
135
125
145
105
681
605
Gain on sale of other real estate owned
-
(174
)
-
-
-
(174
)
-
Prepayment penalty on borrowings
2,572
-
-
-
-
2,572
-
Other operating expenses
5,926
5,587
6,168
6,227
6,751
23,908
24,927
Total noninterest expense
45,630
38,696
39,047
39,892
40,735
163,265
151,389
(Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
(71,857
)
11,457
7,136
4,997
11,754
(48,267
)
39,833
Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
(22,612
)
2,551
1,814
1,313
3,655
(16,934
)
11,169
Net (Loss) Income
$
(49,245
)
$
8,906
$
5,322
$
3,684
$
8,099
$
(31,333
)
$
28,664
Basic (loss) earnings per common share
$
(1.61
)
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
(1.05
)
$
0.96
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share
$
(1.61
)
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
(1.05
)
$
0.96
Dividends per common share
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.22
$
0.88
$
0.88
Basic average shares
30,519
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,949
29,925
Diluted average shares
30,519
29,742
29,789
29,742
29,650
29,949
29,925
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
152,574
$
267,643
$
156,913
$
210,723
$
172,157
Securities held-to-maturity:
Mortgage-backed securities
7,836
7,841
7,846
7,850
7,855
Other securities, net
43,649
63,859
64,166
64,612
65,068
Securities available for sale:
Mortgage-backed securities
911,636
926,731
869,494
509,527
354,344
Other securities
586,269
687,518
679,117
667,156
520,409
Loans held for sale
70,098
-
-
-
-
Loans
6,745,848
6,818,328
6,777,026
6,821,943
6,906,950
Allowance for credit losses
(40,152
)
(40,342
)
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
Net loans
6,705,696
6,777,986
6,735,378
6,781,191
6,866,789
Interest and dividends receivable
62,036
64,369
62,752
61,449
59,018
Bank premises and equipment, net
17,852
18,544
19,426
20,102
21,273
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock
38,096
32,745
46,331
24,845
31,066
Bank owned life insurance
218,174
217,200
215,940
214,718
213,518
Goodwill
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
17,636
Core deposit intangibles
1,123
1,220
1,322
1,428
1,537
Right of use asset
45,800
44,787
46,636
37,631
39,557
Other assets
160,497
152,807
174,283
188,457
167,009
Total assets
$
9,038,972
$
9,280,886
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
LIABILITIES
Total deposits
$
7,178,933
$
7,572,395
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
Borrowed funds
916,054
846,123
1,316,565
671,474
841,281
Operating lease liability
46,443
45,437
47,485
38,674
40,822
Other liabilities
173,003
150,040
161,005
174,143
170,035
Total liabilities
8,314,433
8,613,995
8,431,918
8,137,498
7,867,399
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)
387
341
341
341
341
Additional paid-in capital
326,671
261,274
260,585
260,413
264,534
Treasury stock
(101,655
)
(101,633
)
(101,633
)
(101,641
)
(106,070
)
Retained earnings
492,003
547,708
545,345
546,530
549,683
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
7,133
(40,799
)
(39,316
)
(35,816
)
(38,651
)
Total stockholders' equity
724,539
666,891
665,322
669,827
669,837
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
9,038,972
$
9,280,886
$
9,097,240
$
8,807,325
$
8,537,236
(In thousands)
Issued shares
38,678
34,088
34,088
34,088
34,088
Outstanding shares
33,659
29,069
29,069
29,069
28,866
Treasury shares
5,019
5,019
5,019
5,019
5,222
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
$
762
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
192
$
-
Mortgage loans, net
5,358,490
5,337,170
5,338,614
5,353,606
5,356,112
5,346,975
5,328,067
Commercial Business loans, net
1,421,778
1,400,091
1,409,526
1,450,511
1,511,815
1,420,424
1,517,282
Total loans, net
6,780,268
6,737,261
6,748,140
6,804,117
6,867,927
6,767,399
6,845,349
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
919,587
984,383
691,802
462,934
426,612
765,700
442,228
Other securities, net
652,755
714,161
663,975
590,204
527,316
655,428
485,118
Total taxable securities
1,572,342
1,698,544
1,355,777
1,053,138
953,928
1,421,128
927,346
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
64,531
65,070
65,451
65,939
66,242
65,245
66,533
Total tax-exempt securities
64,531
65,070
65,451
65,939
66,242
65,245
66,533
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
169,579
208,796
185,626
311,966
188,894
218,829
184,565
Total interest-earning assets
8,587,482
8,709,671
8,354,994
8,235,160
8,076,991
8,472,793
8,023,793
Other assets
484,397
494,213
475,671
472,345
492,011
481,698
477,771
Total assets
$
9,071,879
$
9,203,884
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,954,491
$
8,501,564
Interest-bearing Liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
99,669
$
102,196
$
103,335
$
106,212
$
110,316
$
102,843
$
121,102
NOW accounts
2,024,600
1,886,387
2,017,085
1,935,250
1,848,285
1,965,774
1,937,974
Money market accounts
1,686,614
1,673,499
1,714,085
1,725,714
1,625,453
1,699,869
1,754,059
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,681,742
2,884,280
2,443,047
2,406,283
2,340,115
2,604,817
2,091,677
Total due to depositors
6,492,625
6,546,362
6,277,552
6,173,459
5,924,169
6,373,303
5,904,812
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
87,120
71,965
95,532
73,822
86,592
82,095
81,015
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,579,745
6,618,327
6,373,084
6,247,281
6,010,761
6,455,398
5,985,827
Borrowings
759,962
886,190
766,984
767,646
803,148
795,348
776,050
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,339,707
7,504,517
7,140,068
7,014,927
6,813,909
7,250,746
6,761,877
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
869,759
845,456
822,856
834,217
873,276
843,151
867,667
Other liabilities
188,825
181,149
200,184
189,176
211,998
189,808
196,869
Total liabilities
8,398,291
8,531,122
8,163,108
8,038,320
7,899,183
8,283,705
7,826,413
Equity
673,588
672,762
667,557
669,185
669,819
670,786
675,151
Total liabilities and equity
$
9,071,879
$
9,203,884
$
8,830,665
$
8,707,505
$
8,569,002
$
8,954,491
$
8,501,564
Net interest-earning assets
$
1,247,775
$
1,205,154
$
1,214,926
$
1,220,233
$
1,263,082
$
1,222,047
$
1,261,916
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest Income:
Loans held for sale
$
7
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7
$
-
Mortgage loans, net
73,252
74,645
71,968
71,572
72,505
291,437
267,178
Commercial Business loans, net
20,852
21,135
20,760
21,387
23,111
84,134
88,170
Total loans, net
94,104
95,780
92,728
92,959
95,616
375,571
355,348
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
13,884
12,443
7,462
3,696
3,217
37,485
11,505
Other securities
9,887
11,431
10,408
8,504
7,239
40,230
24,700
Total taxable securities
23,771
23,874
17,870
12,200
10,456
77,715
36,205
Tax-exempt securities:
Other securities
469
474
470
474
482
1,887
1,923
Total tax-exempt securities
469
474
470
474
482
1,887
1,923
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
1,787
2,565
2,260
3,966
2,310
10,578
8,405
Total interest-earning assets
120,138
122,693
113,328
109,599
108,864
465,758
401,881
Interest Expense:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
$
113
$
122
$
115
$
122
$
124
$
472
$
520
NOW accounts
18,390
18,795
20,007
18,491
17,411
75,683
64,191
Money market accounts
15,909
17,485
17,326
17,272
15,785
67,992
58,898
Certificate of deposit accounts
25,258
29,676
23,383
21,918
19,917
100,235
64,844
Total due to depositors
59,670
66,078
60,831
57,803
53,237
244,382
188,453
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
58
72
62
62
47
254
202
Total interest-bearing deposits
59,728
66,150
60,893
57,865
53,284
244,636
188,655
Borrowings
9,077
10,840
9,561
9,237
9,394
38,715
33,670
Total interest-bearing liabilities
68,805
76,990
70,454
67,102
62,678
283,351
222,325
Net interest income- tax equivalent
$
51,333
$
45,703
$
42,874
$
42,497
$
46,186
$
182,407
$
179,556
Included in net interest income above:
Episodic items (1)
$
648
$
1,647
$
369
$
928
$
3,416
$
3,592
$
5,268
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income
2,911
554
177
(187
)
(872
)
3,455
371
Purchase accounting adjustments
191
155
182
271
461
799
1,454
Interest-earning Assets Yields:
Mortgage loans, net
3.67
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
3.65
%
-
%
Mortgage loans, net
5.47
5.59
5.39
5.35
5.41
5.45
5.01
Commercial Business loans, net
5.87
6.04
5.89
5.90
6.11
5.92
5.81
Total loans, net
5.55
5.69
5.50
5.46
5.57
5.55
5.19
Taxable securities:
Mortgage-backed securities
6.04
5.06
4.31
3.19
3.02
4.90
2.60
Other securities
6.06
6.40
6.27
5.76
5.49
6.14
5.09
Total taxable securities
6.05
5.62
5.27
4.63
4.38
5.47
3.90
Tax-exempt securities: (2)
Other securities
2.91
2.91
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.89
2.89
Total tax-exempt securities
2.91
2.91
2.87
2.88
2.91
2.89
2.89
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold
4.22
4.91
4.87
5.09
4.89
4.83
4.55
Total interest-earning assets (1)
5.60
%
5.63
%
5.43
%
5.32
%
5.39
%
5.50
%
5.01
%
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:
Deposits:
Savings accounts
0.45
%
0.48
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.45
%
0.46
%
0.43
%
NOW accounts
3.63
3.99
3.97
3.82
3.77
3.85
3.31
Money market accounts
3.77
4.18
4.04
4.00
3.88
4.00
3.36
Certificate of deposit accounts
3.77
4.12
3.83
3.64
3.40
3.85
3.10
Total due to depositors
3.68
4.04
3.88
3.75
3.59
3.83
3.19
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
0.27
0.40
0.26
0.34
0.22
0.31
0.25
Total interest-bearing deposits
3.63
4.00
3.82
3.70
3.55
3.79
3.15
Borrowings
4.78
4.89
4.99
4.81
4.68
4.87
4.34
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.75
%
4.10
%
3.95
%
3.83
%
3.68
%
3.91
%
3.29
%
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)
1.85
%
1.53
%
1.48
%
1.49
%
1.71
%
1.59
%
1.72
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)
2.39
%
2.10
%
2.05
%
2.06
%
2.29
%
2.15
%
2.24
%
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
1.17
X
1.16
X
1.17
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
1.17
X
1.19
X
(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees/income.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)
Deposit Composition
4Q24 vs.
4Q24 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
3Q24
4Q23
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
% Change
% Change
Noninterest bearing
$
836,545
$
860,930
$
825,327
$
815,937
$
847,416
(2.8
)%
(1.3
)%
Interest bearing:
Certificate of deposit accounts
2,650,164
2,875,486
2,435,894
2,529,095
2,311,290
(7.8
)
14.7
Savings accounts
98,964
100,279
103,296
105,147
108,605
(1.3
)
(8.9
)
Money market accounts
1,686,109
1,659,027
1,710,376
1,717,298
1,726,404
1.6
(2.3
)
NOW accounts
1,854,069
2,003,301
1,774,268
2,003,649
1,771,164
(7.4
)
4.7
Total interest-bearing deposits
6,289,306
6,638,093
6,023,834
6,355,189
5,917,463
(5.3
)
6.3
Total due to depositors
7,125,851
7,499,023
6,849,161
7,171,126
6,764,879
(5.0
)
5.3
Mortgagors' escrow deposits
53,082
73,372
57,702
82,081
50,382
(27.7
)
5.4
Total deposits
$
7,178,933
$
7,572,395
$
6,906,863
$
7,253,207
$
6,815,261
(5.2
)%
5.3
%
Loan Composition
4Q24 vs.
4Q24 vs.
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
3Q24
4Q23
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
% Change
% Change
Multifamily residential
$
2,527,222
$
2,638,863
$
2,631,751
$
2,622,737
$
2,658,205
(4.2
)%
(4.9
)%
Commercial real estate
1,973,124
1,929,093
1,894,509
1,925,312
1,958,252
2.3
0.8
One-to-four family - mixed use property
511,222
515,511
518,510
516,198
530,243
(0.8
)
(3.6
)
One-to-four family - residential
244,282
252,293
261,716
267,156
220,213
(3.2
)
10.9
Construction
60,399
63,674
65,161
60,568
58,673
(5.1
)
2.9
Mortgage loans
5,316,249
5,399,434
5,371,647
5,391,971
5,425,586
(1.5
)
(2.0
)
Small Business Administration
19,925
19,368
13,957
16,244
20,205
2.9
(1.4
)
Commercial business and other
1,401,602
1,387,965
1,389,711
1,411,725
1,452,518
1.0
(3.5
)
Commercial Business loans
1,421,527
1,407,333
1,403,668
1,427,969
1,472,723
1.0
(3.5
)
Gross loans
6,737,776
6,806,767
6,775,315
6,819,940
6,898,309
(1.0
)
(2.3
)
Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)
8,072
11,561
1,711
2,003
8,641
(30.2
)
(6.6
)
Allowance for credit losses
(40,152
)
(40,342
)
(41,648
)
(40,752
)
(40,161
)
(0.5
)
-
Net loans
$
6,705,696
$
6,777,986
$
6,735,378
$
6,781,191
$
6,866,789
(1.1
)%
(2.3
)%
(1) Includes $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $3.9 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)
Loan Closings
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December31,
(In thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Multifamily residential
$
25,232
$
50,528
$
27,966
$
11,805
$
82,995
$
115,531
$
232,715
Commercial real estate
75,285
56,713
20,573
10,040
60,092
162,611
184,382
One-to-four family - mixed use property
6,622
5,709
3,980
750
3,319
17,061
20,097
One-to-four family - residential
739
1,705
689
52,539
1,454
55,672
6,883
Construction
9,338
5,063
4,594
1,895
8,007
20,890
34,381
Mortgage loans
117,216
119,718
57,802
77,029
155,867
371,765
478,458
Small Business Administration
1,368
5,930
-
-
1,162
7,298
2,300
Commercial business and other
106,580
91,447
68,162
52,955
87,255
319,144
337,322
Commercial Business loans
107,948
97,377
68,162
52,955
88,417
326,442
339,622
Total Closings
$
225,164
$
217,095
$
125,964
$
129,984
$
244,284
$
698,207
$
818,080
Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings
For the three months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Loan type
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Mortgage loans
7.12
%
7.31
%
7.58
%
6.36
%
7.55
%
Commercial Business loans
7.45
7.75
7.94
8.29
7.93
Total loans
7.28
%
7.51
%
7.77
%
7.13
%
7.69
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Credit Losses
For the three months ended
For the year ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Beginning balances
$
40,342
$
41,648
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
39,228
$
40,161
$
40,442
Net loan charge-off (recoveries):
Multifamily residential
(1
)
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
(2
)
(2
)
Commercial real estate
421
-
-
-
-
421
8
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
-
-
(2
)
-
(1
)
(2
)
(1
)
One-to-four family - residential
(41
)
(58
)
(2
)
13
9
(88
)
(29
)
Small Business Administration
(4
)
(1
)
(91
)
(5
)
(29
)
(101
)
(241
)
Commercial business and other
4,361
3,095
4
(4
)
82
7,456
11,077
Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
4,736
3,036
(92
)
4
60
7,684
10,812
Provision (benefit) for loan losses
4,546
1,730
804
595
993
7,675
10,531
Ending balance
$
40,152
$
40,342
$
41,648
$
40,752
$
40,161
$
40,152
$
40,161
Gross charge-offs
$
4,790
$
3,110
$
11
$
58
$
107
$
7,969
$
11,157
Gross recoveries
54
74
103
54
47
285
345
Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans
0.60
%
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.28
0.18
(0.01
)
-
-
0.11
0.16
Nonperforming Assets
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing:
Multifamily residential
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,463
Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing
-
-
-
-
1,463
Nonaccrual Loans:
Multifamily residential
11,031
9,478
13,774
4,669
3,206
Commercial real estate
6,283
6,705
-
-
-
One-to-four family - mixed-use property
116
369
909
911
981
One-to-four family - residential
1,428
1,493
3,633
3,768
5,181
Small Business Administration
2,445
2,445
2,552
2,552
2,552
Commercial business and other
12,015
13,771
13,672
12,929
11,789
Total Nonaccrual loans
33,318
34,261
34,540
24,829
23,709
Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)
33,318
34,261
34,540
24,829
25,172
Other Nonperforming Assets:
Real estate acquired through foreclosure
-
-
665
665
-
Total Other nonperforming assets
-
-
665
665
-
Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities
18,000
20,627
20,627
20,760
20,981
Total Nonperforming Assets
$
51,318
$
54,888
$
55,832
$
46,254
$
46,153
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
0.57
%
0.59
%
0.61
%
0.53
%
0.54
%
Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs
120.5
%
117.7
%
120.6
%
164.1
%
159.5
%
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings
The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.
Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.
These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
(Dollars in thousands,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
except per share data)
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
GAAP (loss) income before income taxes
$
(71,857
)
$
11,457
$
7,136
$
4,997
$
11,754
$
(48,267
)
$
39,833
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))
1,136
(974
)
(57
)
834
(906
)
939
(2,573
)
Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))
72,315
-
-
-
-
72,315
-
Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))
(284
)
(1
)
-
-
(697
)
(285
)
(1,281
)
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))
3,836
-
-
-
-
3,836
-
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)
(2,911
)
(554
)
(177
)
187
872
(3,455
)
(371
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)
2,572
-
-
-
-
2,572
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)
(101
)
(62
)
(85
)
(169
)
(355
)
(417
)
(1,007
)
Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)
218
10
494
-
526
722
526
Core income before taxes
4,924
9,876
7,311
5,849
11,194
27,960
35,127
Provision for core income taxes
715
2,153
1,855
1,537
3,648
6,260
10,209
Core net income
$
4,209
$
7,723
$
5,456
$
4,312
$
7,546
$
21,700
$
24,918
GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share
$
(1.61
)
$
0.30
$
0.18
$
0.12
$
0.27
$
(1.05
)
$
0.96
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax
0.03
(0.03
)
(0.01
)
0.02
(0.02
)
0.02
(0.06
)
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax
1.65
-
-
-
-
1.68
-
Life insurance proceeds
(0.01
)
-
-
-
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.04
)
Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax
0.09
-
-
-
-
0.09
-
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax
(0.07
)
(0.01
)
-
-
0.02
(0.08
)
(0.01
)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax
0.06
-
-
-
-
0.06
-
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Miscellaneous expense, net of tax
-
-
0.01
-
0.01
0.02
0.01
Core diluted earnings per common share (1)
$
0.14
$
0.26
$
0.18
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.73