Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q24 and 2024 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), and Core EPS of $0.14 and $0.73, Respectively; Actions Taken to Improve Profitability and to Strengthen the Balance Sheet

"Our Company successfully executed meaningful actions in 2024 to position it for enhanced earnings in 2025. First, we raised $70 million of capital to reposition the balance sheet, completed the restructuring of the investment portfolio, transferred loans to held for sale, and repositioned borrowings while reducing the cost. The overall result of this balance sheet restructuring is expected to be a significant improvement performance with 10-15 bps of NIM expansion expected in 1Q25. This restructuring will further propel our baseline NIM expansion, which was 29 and 18 bps, respectively, for GAAP and Core, in 4Q24. Second, our actions to move the balance sheet to a more neutral position have helped position the Company for the current environment. The recent steepening of the yield curve should further aid NIM improvement over time. Lastly, after making progress on our four areas of focus in 2024, we are shifting the priorities in 2025 to 1) Preserving Strong Liquidity and Capital, 2) Maintaining Credit Discipline, and 3) Improving Profitability. While progress occurred in 2024, by shifting our priorities in 2025, we expect further improvement.

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

Restructuring Largely Complete. The Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 GAAP loss per share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), respectively. Core EPS for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 totaled $0.14 and $0.73, respectively. During the fourth quarter, the Company took several actions to improve profitability and strengthen the balance sheet, including raising $70 million of common capital, selling approximately $445 million of securities yielding 1.98%, purchasing $384 million of securities yielding 5.67%, terminating $200 million of a related investment securities swap for a $3 million pre-tax gain, prepaying $251 million of FHLB advances at a weighted average rate of 4.82%, replacing this funding at a rate of 4.54%, and moving $74 million of loans with a weighted average coupon of 3.91% to held for sale incurring an 100% interest rate mark of $3.8 million pre-tax. The net result of these transactions and other adjustments totaled $76.0 million (pre-tax) or $(1.74) per share, net of tax in 4Q24 and $(1.77) per share in 2024.

Asset Quality Stable, and Capital Improves. Asset quality metrics were stable as NPAs were down 6.5% QoQ, but criticized and classified loans totaled 107 bps of gross loans. Net charge-offs to average loans were 28 bps in 4Q24 primarily relating to loans that were already fully reserved. TCE/TA 1 increased to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, up 82 bps QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics 2

4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 2024 2023 GAAP: (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (1.61 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ (1.05 ) $ 0.96 ROAA (%) (2.17 ) 0.39 0.24 0.17 0.38 (0.35 ) 0.34 ROAE (%) (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 2.20 4.84 (4.67 ) 4.25 NIM FTE 3 (%) 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.06 2.29 2.15 2.24 Core: EPS $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 $ 0.73 $ 0.83 ROAA (%) 0.19 0.34 0.25 0.20 0.35 0.24 0.29 ROAE (%) 2.54 4.59 3.27 2.58 4.51 3.25 3.69 Core NIM FTE (%) 2.25 2.07 2.03 2.06 2.31 2.10 2.21 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans & OREO (%) 0.76 0.81 0.82 0.68 0.67 0.76 0.67 ACLs/Loans (%) 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.60 0.58 ACLs/NPLs (%) 120.51 117.75 120.58 164.13 159.55 120.51 159.55 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - - 0.11 0.16 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.8 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.8 $ 6.9 $ 6.8 $ 6.8 Avg Dep ($B) $ 7.4 $ 7.5 $ 7.2 $ 7.1 $ 6.9 $ 7.3 $ 6.9 Book Value/Share $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 21.53 $ 23.21 Tangible BV/Share $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 $ 22.54 $ 20.97 $ 22.54 TCE/TA (%) 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.82 7.64

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

4Q24 Highlights

Net interest margin FTE increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ to 2.39%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 6 bps YoY, but increased 18 bps QoQ to 2.25%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees and income, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 17 bps in 4Q24 compared to 15 bps in 4Q23 and 11 bps in 3Q24; The net result of the balance sheet restructuring is expected to increase the NIM by approximately 10-15 bps in 1Q25

Average total deposits increased 8.2% YoY but decreased 0.2% QoQ to $7.4 billion; Average noninterest bearing (NIB) deposits declined 0.4% YoY but increased 2.9% QoQ and totaled 11.7% of total average deposits compared to 12.7% in 4Q23 and 11.3% in 3Q24. Average CDs were $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY and 7.0% QoQ

Period end net loans decreased 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $225.2 million, down 7.8% YoY, but up 3.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $58.5 million compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and generated $0.9 million and $0.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.9% YoY, but declined 32.1% QoQ to $198.9 million; Approximately 27% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

NPAs totaled $51.3 million (57 bps of assets) in 4Q24 compared to $46.2 million (54 bps) a year ago and $54.9 million (59 bps) in the prior quarter; A $2.6 million reserve was allocated to the Company's largest NPA based on updated information

Noninterest expense growth was 12% YoY in 4Q24 and 7.8% for 2024; Core noninterest expense growth was 6.6% YoY in 4Q24 and 6.1% in 2024, in line with our target of mid-single digit increase for 2024

Provision for credit losses was $6.4 million in 4Q24 compared to $1.0 million in 4Q23 and $1.7 million in 3Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.7 million in 4Q24 compared to $60,000 in 4Q23 and $3.0 million in 3Q24; 4Q24 net charge-offs primarily relate to loans that were previously fully reserved

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.00% at September 30, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.97 compared to $22.54 a year ago

Areas of Focus Increase NIM

and Reduce

Volatility GAAP and Core NIM increased by 29 bps and 18 bps QoQ, respectively, in 4Q24

Approximately 27% of the loan portfolio consists of floating rate loans (including hedges)

Average NIB deposits increased 2.9% QoQ and accounted for 11.7% of average total deposits Maintain

Credit

Discipline Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%

Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

Criticized and classified loans are 1.07% of gross loans

Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans Preserve

Strong

Liquidity and

Capital Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.6 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of December 31, 2024

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 31% of total deposits

Total average deposits increased by 8.2% YoY, but declined 0.2% QoQ

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, up 82 bps QoQ Bend the

Expense

Curve GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.01% in 4Q24 compared to 1.90% in 4Q23 and 1.68% in 3Q24

GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was 7.8% and 6.1% in 2024, respectively, as investments were made to improve long term profitability

Income Statement Highlights

YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 51,235 $ 45,603 $ 42,776 $ 42,397 $ 46,085 11.2 % 12.4 % Provision for Credit Losses 6,440 1,727 809 592 998 545.3 272.9 Noninterest Income (Loss) (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 3,084 7,402 (1,059.5 ) (1,231.5 ) Noninterest Expense 45,630 38,696 39,047 39,892 40,735 12.0 17.9 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 4,997 11,754 (711.3 ) (727.2 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 1,313 3,655 (718.7 ) (986.4 ) Net (Loss) Income $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 $ 8,099 (708.0 ) (652.9 ) Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share $ (1.61 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 (696.3 ) (636.7 ) Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 30,519 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 2.9 2.6 Core Net Income 1 $ 4,209 $ 7,723 $ 5,456 $ 4,312 $ 7,546 (44.2 ) (45.5 ) Core EPS 1 $ 0.14 $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.14 $ 0.25 (44.0 ) (46.2 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.39% increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 34 bps QoQ partially offset by a 3 bps decrease in the yield on interest earning assets

Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees and income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.8 million (17 bps to the NIM) in 4Q24 compared to $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, and $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.22% in 4Q24 compared to 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, and 2.14% in 4Q23

The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 compared to $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, and $60,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 4Q23; Net charges-offs in 4Q24 primarily relate to loans that were fully reserved

Noninterest income (loss) decreased YoY and QoQ.

Back-to-back swap loan closings of $58.5 million in 4Q24 (compared to $121.6 million in 4Q23 and $38.5 million in 3Q24) generated $0.9 million of noninterest income (compared to $1.5 million in 4Q23 and $0.6 million in 3Q24)

The result of the balance sheet restructuring was a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale.

Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24, and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q23

Gain on life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24, $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24, and $0.7 million ($0.02 per share) in 4Q23

Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $6.0 million in 4Q24, up 3.1% YoY and 12.8% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

The balance sheet restructuring affected FHLB advances by incurring a $2.6 million pre-payment penalty

Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.8 million in 4Q24, up 6.6% YoY and 10.8% QoQ; YoY increases primarily relate to business investments in staff and branches and deposit insurance premiums

Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $(22.6) million in 4Q24 compared to $3.7 million in 4Q23 and $2.6 million in 3Q24.

The effective tax rate was 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, and 31.1% in 4Q23

The effective tax rate in 4Q24 was primarily related to the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); The effective tax rate in 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY QoQ 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 4Q23 Change Change Averages ($MM) Loans $ 6,780 $ 6,737 $ 6,748 $ 6,804 $ 6,868 (1.3 )% 0.6 % Total Deposits 7,450 7,464 7,196 7,081 6,884 8.2 (0.2 ) Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 $ 25,172 32.4 % (2.8 )% Nonperforming Assets 51,318 54,888 55,832 46,254 46,153 11.2 (6.5 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 72,207 68,338 76,485 59,021 76,719 (5.9 ) 5.7 Criticized and Classified Assets 90,207 88,965 97,777 80,446 97,700 (7.7 ) 1.4 Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 2 bps 1 bp Capital Book Value/Share $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 (7.2 )% (6.1 )% Tangible Book Value/Share 20.97 22.29 22.24 22.39 22.54 (7.0 ) (5.9 ) Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 18 bps 82 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.04 7.91 8.18 8.32 8.47 (43 ) 13

Average loans decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ; Approximately $74 million of loans were moved to held for sale at the end of the quarter and incurred a $3.8 million interest rate mark; The sales are expected to close in 1Q25

Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, and $244.3 million in 4Q23; the loan pipeline was $198.9 million at December 31, 2024, up 21.9% YoY, but down 32.1% QoQ

The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <35%

Average total deposits increased YoY but declined QoQ.

Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.4% YoY, but increased 2.9% QoQ and comprised 11.7% of average total deposits in 4Q24 compared to 12.7% a year ago

Average CDs totaled $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY, but down 7.0% QoQ; approximately $792.0 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.59% in 1Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY but decreased QoQ.

Nonperforming loans were 49 bps of loans in 4Q24 compared to 36 bps in 4Q23 and 50 bps in 3Q24; The Company allocated $2.6 million of reserves to its largest NPA during the quarter based on updated information

Criticized and classified loans were 107 bps of gross loans at 4Q24 compared to 100 bps at 3Q24, 113 bps at 2Q24, 87 bps at 1Q24, and 111 bps at 4Q23

Allowance for credit losses was 120.5% of nonperforming loans at 4Q24 compared to 159.5% at 4Q23 and 117.7% at 3Q24

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 7.2% and 7.0% YoY to $21.53 and $20.97, respectively.

The Company completed a $70 million common stock offering on December 16, 2024, in which it issued approximately 4.6 million shares; the offering enabled the Company to strengthen the balance sheet and improve future earnings

The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q24; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.64% at December 31, 2023, and 7.00% at September 30, 2024

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets (2.17 )% 0.39 % 0.24 % 0.17 % 0.38 % (0.35 )% 0.34 % Return on average equity (29.24 ) 5.30 3.19 2.20 4.84 (4.67 ) 4.25 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 5.60 5.63 5.43 5.32 5.39 5.50 5.01 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.75 4.10 3.95 3.83 3.68 3.91 3.29 Cost of funds 3.35 3.69 3.54 3.42 3.26 3.50 2.91 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 1.85 1.53 1.48 1.49 1.71 1.59 1.72 Net interest margin (2) 2.39 2.10 2.05 2.06 2.29 2.15 2.24 Noninterest expense to average assets 2.01 1.68 1.77 1.83 1.90 1.82 1.78 Efficiency ratio (3) 79.01 77.20 82.57 86.07 76.69 81.04 76.72 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.19 X 1.17 X 1.19 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,780,268 $ 6,737,261 $ 6,748,140 $ 6,804,117 $ 6,867,927 $ 6,767,399 $ 6,845,349 Total interest-earning assets 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 8,076,991 8,472,793 8,023,793 Total assets 9,071,879 9,203,884 8,830,665 8,707,505 8,569,002 8,954,491 8,501,564 Total deposits 7,449,504 7,463,783 7,195,940 7,081,498 6,884,037 7,298,549 6,853,494 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 6,813,909 7,250,746 6,761,877 Stockholders' equity 673,588 672,762 667,557 669,185 669,819 670,786 675,151 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 21.53 $ 22.94 $ 22.89 $ 23.04 $ 23.21 $ 21.53 $ 23.21 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 20.97 $ 22.29 $ 22.24 $ 22.39 $ 22.54 $ 20.97 $ 22.54 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 724,539 $ 666,891 $ 665,322 $ 669,827 $ 669,837 $ 724,539 $ 669,837 Tangible stockholders' equity 705,780 648,035 646,364 650,763 650,664 705,780 650,664 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 731,958 $ 735,984 $ 733,308 $ 734,192 $ 737,732 $ 731,958 $ 737,732 Common equity Tier 1 capital 685,004 689,902 686,630 687,458 691,754 685,004 691,754 Total risk-based capital 962,272 967,242 965,819 965,796 967,627 962,272 967,627 Risk Weighted Assets 6,762,048 6,790,253 6,718,568 6,664,496 6,750,301 6,762,048 6,750,301 Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%) 8.04 % 7.91 % 8.18 % 8.32 % 8.47 % 8.04 % 8.47 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.13 10.16 10.22 10.32 10.25 10.13 10.25 Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%) 10.82 10.84 10.91 11.02 10.93 10.82 10.93 Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.23 14.24 14.38 14.49 14.33 14.23 14.33 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 7.43 % 7.31 % 7.56 % 7.69 % 7.82 % 7.49 % 7.94 % Equity to total assets 8.02 7.19 7.31 7.61 7.85 8.02 7.85 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 7.82 7.00 7.12 7.40 7.64 7.82 7.64 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 33,318 $ 34,261 $ 34,540 $ 24,829 $ 23,709 $ 33,318 $ 23,709 Nonperforming loans 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 25,172 33,318 25,172 Nonperforming assets 51,318 54,888 55,832 46,254 46,153 51,318 46,153 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 4 60 7,684 10,812 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.51 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.49 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.57 0.59 0.61 0.53 0.54 0.57 0.54 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.60 0.58 0.60 0.58 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets 78.24 73.50 74.60 88.10 87.02 78.24 87.02 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 120.51 117.75 120.58 164.13 159.55 120.51 159.55 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - - 0.11 0.16 Full-service customer facilities 28 28 27 27 27 28 27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 94,111 $ 95,780 $ 92,728 $ 92,959 $ 95,616 $ 375,578 $ 355,348 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 24,111 24,215 18,209 12,541 10,803 79,076 37,598 Dividends 31 33 33 33 34 130 126 Other interest income 1,787 2,565 2,260 3,966 2,310 10,578 8,405 Total interest and dividend income 120,040 122,593 113,230 109,499 108,763 465,362 401,477 Interest Expense Deposits 59,728 66,150 60,893 57,865 53,284 244,636 188,655 Other interest expense 9,077 10,840 9,561 9,237 9,394 38,715 33,670 Total interest expense 68,805 76,990 70,454 67,102 62,678 283,351 222,325 Net Interest Income 51,235 45,603 42,776 42,397 46,085 182,011 179,152 Provision for credit losses 6,440 1,727 809 592 998 9,568 10,518 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 44,795 43,876 41,967 41,805 45,087 172,443 168,634 Noninterest (Loss) Income Banking services fee income 2,180 1,790 1,583 1,394 2,824 6,947 8,651 Net loss on sale of securities (72,315 ) - - - - (72,315 ) - Net gain (loss) on sale of loans (3,836 ) 137 26 110 - (3,563 ) 108 Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (1,136 ) 974 57 (834 ) 906 (939 ) 2,573 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 754 624 669 743 658 2,790 2,513 Life insurance proceeds 284 1 - - 697 285 1,281 Bank owned life insurance 2,322 1,260 1,223 1,200 1,173 6,005 4,573 Other income 725 1,491 658 471 1,144 3,345 2,889 Total noninterest (loss) income (71,022 ) 6,277 4,216 3,084 7,402 (57,445 ) 22,588 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,346 22,216 21,723 22,113 23,359 91,398 85,957 Occupancy and equipment 3,880 3,745 3,713 3,779 3,698 15,117 14,396 Professional services 2,516 2,752 2,786 2,792 2,523 10,846 9,569 FDIC deposit insurance 2,005 1,318 1,322 1,652 1,162 6,297 3,994 Data processing 1,697 1,681 1,785 1,727 1,646 6,890 5,976 Depreciation and amortization 1,412 1,436 1,425 1,457 1,491 5,730 5,965 Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense 276 135 125 145 105 681 605 Gain on sale of other real estate owned - (174 ) - - - (174 ) - Prepayment penalty on borrowings 2,572 - - - - 2,572 - Other operating expenses 5,926 5,587 6,168 6,227 6,751 23,908 24,927 Total noninterest expense 45,630 38,696 39,047 39,892 40,735 163,265 151,389 (Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes (71,857 ) 11,457 7,136 4,997 11,754 (48,267 ) 39,833 Provision (Benefit) for income taxes (22,612 ) 2,551 1,814 1,313 3,655 (16,934 ) 11,169 Net (Loss) Income $ (49,245 ) $ 8,906 $ 5,322 $ 3,684 $ 8,099 $ (31,333 ) $ 28,664 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.61 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ (1.05 ) $ 0.96 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (1.61 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.27 $ (1.05 ) $ 0.96 Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.88 $ 0.88 Basic average shares 30,519 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 29,949 29,925 Diluted average shares 30,519 29,742 29,789 29,742 29,650 29,949 29,925

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 152,574 $ 267,643 $ 156,913 $ 210,723 $ 172,157 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,836 7,841 7,846 7,850 7,855 Other securities, net 43,649 63,859 64,166 64,612 65,068 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 911,636 926,731 869,494 509,527 354,344 Other securities 586,269 687,518 679,117 667,156 520,409 Loans held for sale 70,098 - - - - Loans 6,745,848 6,818,328 6,777,026 6,821,943 6,906,950 Allowance for credit losses (40,152 ) (40,342 ) (41,648 ) (40,752 ) (40,161 ) Net loans 6,705,696 6,777,986 6,735,378 6,781,191 6,866,789 Interest and dividends receivable 62,036 64,369 62,752 61,449 59,018 Bank premises and equipment, net 17,852 18,544 19,426 20,102 21,273 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 38,096 32,745 46,331 24,845 31,066 Bank owned life insurance 218,174 217,200 215,940 214,718 213,518 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 1,123 1,220 1,322 1,428 1,537 Right of use asset 45,800 44,787 46,636 37,631 39,557 Other assets 160,497 152,807 174,283 188,457 167,009 Total assets $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 $ 8,537,236 LIABILITIES Total deposits $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 $ 6,815,261 Borrowed funds 916,054 846,123 1,316,565 671,474 841,281 Operating lease liability 46,443 45,437 47,485 38,674 40,822 Other liabilities 173,003 150,040 161,005 174,143 170,035 Total liabilities 8,314,433 8,613,995 8,431,918 8,137,498 7,867,399 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) - - - - - Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 387 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 326,671 261,274 260,585 260,413 264,534 Treasury stock (101,655 ) (101,633 ) (101,633 ) (101,641 ) (106,070 ) Retained earnings 492,003 547,708 545,345 546,530 549,683 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes 7,133 (40,799 ) (39,316 ) (35,816 ) (38,651 ) Total stockholders' equity 724,539 666,891 665,322 669,827 669,837 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,038,972 $ 9,280,886 $ 9,097,240 $ 8,807,325 $ 8,537,236 (In thousands) Issued shares 38,678 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 33,659 29,069 29,069 29,069 28,866 Treasury shares 5,019 5,019 5,019 5,019 5,222

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest-earning Assets: Loans held for sale $ 762 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 192 $ - Mortgage loans, net 5,358,490 5,337,170 5,338,614 5,353,606 5,356,112 5,346,975 5,328,067 Commercial Business loans, net 1,421,778 1,400,091 1,409,526 1,450,511 1,511,815 1,420,424 1,517,282 Total loans, net 6,780,268 6,737,261 6,748,140 6,804,117 6,867,927 6,767,399 6,845,349 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 919,587 984,383 691,802 462,934 426,612 765,700 442,228 Other securities, net 652,755 714,161 663,975 590,204 527,316 655,428 485,118 Total taxable securities 1,572,342 1,698,544 1,355,777 1,053,138 953,928 1,421,128 927,346 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 64,531 65,070 65,451 65,939 66,242 65,245 66,533 Total tax-exempt securities 64,531 65,070 65,451 65,939 66,242 65,245 66,533 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 169,579 208,796 185,626 311,966 188,894 218,829 184,565 Total interest-earning assets 8,587,482 8,709,671 8,354,994 8,235,160 8,076,991 8,472,793 8,023,793 Other assets 484,397 494,213 475,671 472,345 492,011 481,698 477,771 Total assets $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 $ 8,569,002 $ 8,954,491 $ 8,501,564 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 99,669 $ 102,196 $ 103,335 $ 106,212 $ 110,316 $ 102,843 $ 121,102 NOW accounts 2,024,600 1,886,387 2,017,085 1,935,250 1,848,285 1,965,774 1,937,974 Money market accounts 1,686,614 1,673,499 1,714,085 1,725,714 1,625,453 1,699,869 1,754,059 Certificate of deposit accounts 2,681,742 2,884,280 2,443,047 2,406,283 2,340,115 2,604,817 2,091,677 Total due to depositors 6,492,625 6,546,362 6,277,552 6,173,459 5,924,169 6,373,303 5,904,812 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 87,120 71,965 95,532 73,822 86,592 82,095 81,015 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,579,745 6,618,327 6,373,084 6,247,281 6,010,761 6,455,398 5,985,827 Borrowings 759,962 886,190 766,984 767,646 803,148 795,348 776,050 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,339,707 7,504,517 7,140,068 7,014,927 6,813,909 7,250,746 6,761,877 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 869,759 845,456 822,856 834,217 873,276 843,151 867,667 Other liabilities 188,825 181,149 200,184 189,176 211,998 189,808 196,869 Total liabilities 8,398,291 8,531,122 8,163,108 8,038,320 7,899,183 8,283,705 7,826,413 Equity 673,588 672,762 667,557 669,185 669,819 670,786 675,151 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,071,879 $ 9,203,884 $ 8,830,665 $ 8,707,505 $ 8,569,002 $ 8,954,491 $ 8,501,564 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,247,775 $ 1,205,154 $ 1,214,926 $ 1,220,233 $ 1,263,082 $ 1,222,047 $ 1,261,916

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income: Loans held for sale $ 7 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7 $ - Mortgage loans, net 73,252 74,645 71,968 71,572 72,505 291,437 267,178 Commercial Business loans, net 20,852 21,135 20,760 21,387 23,111 84,134 88,170 Total loans, net 94,104 95,780 92,728 92,959 95,616 375,571 355,348 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 13,884 12,443 7,462 3,696 3,217 37,485 11,505 Other securities 9,887 11,431 10,408 8,504 7,239 40,230 24,700 Total taxable securities 23,771 23,874 17,870 12,200 10,456 77,715 36,205 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 469 474 470 474 482 1,887 1,923 Total tax-exempt securities 469 474 470 474 482 1,887 1,923 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 1,787 2,565 2,260 3,966 2,310 10,578 8,405 Total interest-earning assets 120,138 122,693 113,328 109,599 108,864 465,758 401,881 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 113 $ 122 $ 115 $ 122 $ 124 $ 472 $ 520 NOW accounts 18,390 18,795 20,007 18,491 17,411 75,683 64,191 Money market accounts 15,909 17,485 17,326 17,272 15,785 67,992 58,898 Certificate of deposit accounts 25,258 29,676 23,383 21,918 19,917 100,235 64,844 Total due to depositors 59,670 66,078 60,831 57,803 53,237 244,382 188,453 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 58 72 62 62 47 254 202 Total interest-bearing deposits 59,728 66,150 60,893 57,865 53,284 244,636 188,655 Borrowings 9,077 10,840 9,561 9,237 9,394 38,715 33,670 Total interest-bearing liabilities 68,805 76,990 70,454 67,102 62,678 283,351 222,325 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 51,333 $ 45,703 $ 42,874 $ 42,497 $ 46,186 $ 182,407 $ 179,556 Included in net interest income above: Episodic items (1) $ 648 $ 1,647 $ 369 $ 928 $ 3,416 $ 3,592 $ 5,268 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income 2,911 554 177 (187 ) (872 ) 3,455 371 Purchase accounting adjustments 191 155 182 271 461 799 1,454 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 3.67 % - % - % - % - % 3.65 % - % Mortgage loans, net 5.47 5.59 5.39 5.35 5.41 5.45 5.01 Commercial Business loans, net 5.87 6.04 5.89 5.90 6.11 5.92 5.81 Total loans, net 5.55 5.69 5.50 5.46 5.57 5.55 5.19 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 6.04 5.06 4.31 3.19 3.02 4.90 2.60 Other securities 6.06 6.40 6.27 5.76 5.49 6.14 5.09 Total taxable securities 6.05 5.62 5.27 4.63 4.38 5.47 3.90 Tax-exempt securities: (2) Other securities 2.91 2.91 2.87 2.88 2.91 2.89 2.89 Total tax-exempt securities 2.91 2.91 2.87 2.88 2.91 2.89 2.89 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 4.22 4.91 4.87 5.09 4.89 4.83 4.55 Total interest-earning assets (1) 5.60 % 5.63 % 5.43 % 5.32 % 5.39 % 5.50 % 5.01 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.43 % NOW accounts 3.63 3.99 3.97 3.82 3.77 3.85 3.31 Money market accounts 3.77 4.18 4.04 4.00 3.88 4.00 3.36 Certificate of deposit accounts 3.77 4.12 3.83 3.64 3.40 3.85 3.10 Total due to depositors 3.68 4.04 3.88 3.75 3.59 3.83 3.19 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.27 0.40 0.26 0.34 0.22 0.31 0.25 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.63 4.00 3.82 3.70 3.55 3.79 3.15 Borrowings 4.78 4.89 4.99 4.81 4.68 4.87 4.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.75 % 4.10 % 3.95 % 3.83 % 3.68 % 3.91 % 3.29 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1) 1.85 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.49 % 1.71 % 1.59 % 1.72 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 2.39 % 2.10 % 2.05 % 2.06 % 2.29 % 2.15 % 2.24 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.17 X 1.16 X 1.17 X 1.17 X 1.19 X 1.17 X 1.19 X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees/income.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

4Q24 vs. 4Q24 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q24 4Q23 (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 % Change % Change Noninterest bearing $ 836,545 $ 860,930 $ 825,327 $ 815,937 $ 847,416 (2.8 )% (1.3 )% Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 2,650,164 2,875,486 2,435,894 2,529,095 2,311,290 (7.8 ) 14.7 Savings accounts 98,964 100,279 103,296 105,147 108,605 (1.3 ) (8.9 ) Money market accounts 1,686,109 1,659,027 1,710,376 1,717,298 1,726,404 1.6 (2.3 ) NOW accounts 1,854,069 2,003,301 1,774,268 2,003,649 1,771,164 (7.4 ) 4.7 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,289,306 6,638,093 6,023,834 6,355,189 5,917,463 (5.3 ) 6.3 Total due to depositors 7,125,851 7,499,023 6,849,161 7,171,126 6,764,879 (5.0 ) 5.3 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 53,082 73,372 57,702 82,081 50,382 (27.7 ) 5.4 Total deposits $ 7,178,933 $ 7,572,395 $ 6,906,863 $ 7,253,207 $ 6,815,261 (5.2 )% 5.3 %

Loan Composition

4Q24 vs. 4Q24 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 3Q24 4Q23 (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,527,222 $ 2,638,863 $ 2,631,751 $ 2,622,737 $ 2,658,205 (4.2 )% (4.9 )% Commercial real estate 1,973,124 1,929,093 1,894,509 1,925,312 1,958,252 2.3 0.8 One-to-four family - mixed use property 511,222 515,511 518,510 516,198 530,243 (0.8 ) (3.6 ) One-to-four family - residential 244,282 252,293 261,716 267,156 220,213 (3.2 ) 10.9 Construction 60,399 63,674 65,161 60,568 58,673 (5.1 ) 2.9 Mortgage loans 5,316,249 5,399,434 5,371,647 5,391,971 5,425,586 (1.5 ) (2.0 ) Small Business Administration 19,925 19,368 13,957 16,244 20,205 2.9 (1.4 ) Commercial business and other 1,401,602 1,387,965 1,389,711 1,411,725 1,452,518 1.0 (3.5 ) Commercial Business loans 1,421,527 1,407,333 1,403,668 1,427,969 1,472,723 1.0 (3.5 ) Gross loans 6,737,776 6,806,767 6,775,315 6,819,940 6,898,309 (1.0 ) (2.3 ) Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1) 8,072 11,561 1,711 2,003 8,641 (30.2 ) (6.6 ) Allowance for credit losses (40,152 ) (40,342 ) (41,648 ) (40,752 ) (40,161 ) (0.5 ) - Net loans $ 6,705,696 $ 6,777,986 $ 6,735,378 $ 6,781,191 $ 6,866,789 (1.1 )% (2.3 )%

(1) Includes $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $3.9 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December31, (In thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Multifamily residential $ 25,232 $ 50,528 $ 27,966 $ 11,805 $ 82,995 $ 115,531 $ 232,715 Commercial real estate 75,285 56,713 20,573 10,040 60,092 162,611 184,382 One-to-four family - mixed use property 6,622 5,709 3,980 750 3,319 17,061 20,097 One-to-four family - residential 739 1,705 689 52,539 1,454 55,672 6,883 Construction 9,338 5,063 4,594 1,895 8,007 20,890 34,381 Mortgage loans 117,216 119,718 57,802 77,029 155,867 371,765 478,458 Small Business Administration 1,368 5,930 - - 1,162 7,298 2,300 Commercial business and other 106,580 91,447 68,162 52,955 87,255 319,144 337,322 Commercial Business loans 107,948 97,377 68,162 52,955 88,417 326,442 339,622 Total Closings $ 225,164 $ 217,095 $ 125,964 $ 129,984 $ 244,284 $ 698,207 $ 818,080

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan type 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Mortgage loans 7.12 % 7.31 % 7.58 % 6.36 % 7.55 % Commercial Business loans 7.45 7.75 7.94 8.29 7.93 Total loans 7.28 % 7.51 % 7.77 % 7.13 % 7.69 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning balances $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,161 $ 39,228 $ 40,161 $ 40,442 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential (1 ) - (1 ) - (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Commercial real estate 421 - - - - 421 8 One-to-four family - mixed-use property - - (2 ) - (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) One-to-four family - residential (41 ) (58 ) (2 ) 13 9 (88 ) (29 ) Small Business Administration (4 ) (1 ) (91 ) (5 ) (29 ) (101 ) (241 ) Commercial business and other 4,361 3,095 4 (4 ) 82 7,456 11,077 Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 4,736 3,036 (92 ) 4 60 7,684 10,812 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,546 1,730 804 595 993 7,675 10,531 Ending balance $ 40,152 $ 40,342 $ 41,648 $ 40,752 $ 40,161 $ 40,152 $ 40,161 Gross charge-offs $ 4,790 $ 3,110 $ 11 $ 58 $ 107 $ 7,969 $ 11,157 Gross recoveries 54 74 103 54 47 285 345 Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans 0.60 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.58 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.28 0.18 (0.01 ) - - 0.11 0.16

Nonperforming Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multifamily residential $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,463 Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing - - - - 1,463 Nonaccrual Loans: Multifamily residential 11,031 9,478 13,774 4,669 3,206 Commercial real estate 6,283 6,705 - - - One-to-four family - mixed-use property 116 369 909 911 981 One-to-four family - residential 1,428 1,493 3,633 3,768 5,181 Small Business Administration 2,445 2,445 2,552 2,552 2,552 Commercial business and other 12,015 13,771 13,672 12,929 11,789 Total Nonaccrual loans 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 23,709 Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs) 33,318 34,261 34,540 24,829 25,172 Other Nonperforming Assets: Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - 665 665 - Total Other nonperforming assets - - 665 665 - Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities 18,000 20,627 20,627 20,760 20,981 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 51,318 $ 54,888 $ 55,832 $ 46,254 $ 46,153 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.53 % 0.54 % Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs 120.5 % 117.7 % 120.6 % 164.1 % 159.5 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings

The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

