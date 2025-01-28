Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.01.2025
Energiekrise als Chance: Mit dieser Aktie starten Sie ins Börsenjahr 2025 durch!
WKN: 898266 | ISIN: US3438731057 | Ticker-Symbol: FL8
Frankfurt
28.01.25
08:12 Uhr
13,900 Euro
+0,800
+6,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,60014,00023:00
28.01.2025 23:26 Uhr
86 Leser
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q24 and 2024 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), and Core EPS of $0.14 and $0.73, Respectively; Actions Taken to Improve Profitability and to Strengthen the Balance Sheet

Finanznachrichten News

"Our Company successfully executed meaningful actions in 2024 to position it for enhanced earnings in 2025. First, we raised $70 million of capital to reposition the balance sheet, completed the restructuring of the investment portfolio, transferred loans to held for sale, and repositioned borrowings while reducing the cost. The overall result of this balance sheet restructuring is expected to be a significant improvement performance with 10-15 bps of NIM expansion expected in 1Q25. This restructuring will further propel our baseline NIM expansion, which was 29 and 18 bps, respectively, for GAAP and Core, in 4Q24. Second, our actions to move the balance sheet to a more neutral position have helped position the Company for the current environment. The recent steepening of the yield curve should further aid NIM improvement over time. Lastly, after making progress on our four areas of focus in 2024, we are shifting the priorities in 2025 to 1) Preserving Strong Liquidity and Capital, 2) Maintaining Credit Discipline, and 3) Improving Profitability. While progress occurred in 2024, by shifting our priorities in 2025, we expect further improvement.

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Restructuring Largely Complete. The Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2024 GAAP loss per share of $(1.61) and $(1.05), respectively. Core EPS for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 totaled $0.14 and $0.73, respectively. During the fourth quarter, the Company took several actions to improve profitability and strengthen the balance sheet, including raising $70 million of common capital, selling approximately $445 million of securities yielding 1.98%, purchasing $384 million of securities yielding 5.67%, terminating $200 million of a related investment securities swap for a $3 million pre-tax gain, prepaying $251 million of FHLB advances at a weighted average rate of 4.82%, replacing this funding at a rate of 4.54%, and moving $74 million of loans with a weighted average coupon of 3.91% to held for sale incurring an 100% interest rate mark of $3.8 million pre-tax. The net result of these transactions and other adjustments totaled $76.0 million (pre-tax) or $(1.74) per share, net of tax in 4Q24 and $(1.77) per share in 2024.

Asset Quality Stable, and Capital Improves. Asset quality metrics were stable as NPAs were down 6.5% QoQ, but criticized and classified loans totaled 107 bps of gross loans. Net charge-offs to average loans were 28 bps in 4Q24 primarily relating to loans that were already fully reserved. TCE/TA 1 increased to 7.82% at December 31, 2024, up 82 bps QoQ.

Key Financial Metrics 2

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

2024

2023

GAAP:

(Loss) Earnings per Share

$

(1.61

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.27

$

(1.05

)

$

0.96

ROAA (%)

(2.17

)

0.39

0.24

0.17

0.38

(0.35

)

0.34

ROAE (%)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

2.20

4.84

(4.67

)

4.25

NIM FTE 3 (%)

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.06

2.29

2.15

2.24

Core:

EPS

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

$

0.25

$

0.73

$

0.83

ROAA (%)

0.19

0.34

0.25

0.20

0.35

0.24

0.29

ROAE (%)

2.54

4.59

3.27

2.58

4.51

3.25

3.69

Core NIM FTE (%)

2.25

2.07

2.03

2.06

2.31

2.10

2.21

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)

0.76

0.81

0.82

0.68

0.67

0.76

0.67

ACLs/Loans (%)

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

0.58

0.60

0.58

ACLs/NPLs (%)

120.51

117.75

120.58

164.13

159.55

120.51

159.55

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

-

0.11

0.16

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.8

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

6.9

$

6.8

$

6.8

Avg Dep ($B)

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

7.2

$

7.1

$

6.9

$

7.3

$

6.9

Book Value/Share

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

$

23.21

$

21.53

$

23.21

Tangible BV/Share

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

22.39

$

22.54

$

20.97

$

22.54

TCE/TA (%)

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

7.64

7.82

7.64

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

4Q24 Highlights

  • Net interest margin FTE increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ to 2.39%; Core net interest margin FTE decreased 6 bps YoY, but increased 18 bps QoQ to 2.25%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees and income, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 17 bps in 4Q24 compared to 15 bps in 4Q23 and 11 bps in 3Q24; The net result of the balance sheet restructuring is expected to increase the NIM by approximately 10-15 bps in 1Q25

  • Average total deposits increased 8.2% YoY but decreased 0.2% QoQ to $7.4 billion; Average noninterest bearing (NIB) deposits declined 0.4% YoY but increased 2.9% QoQ and totaled 11.7% of total average deposits compared to 12.7% in 4Q23 and 11.3% in 3Q24. Average CDs were $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY and 7.0% QoQ

  • Period end net loans decreased 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $225.2 million, down 7.8% YoY, but up 3.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $58.5 million compared to $38.5 million in 3Q24 and generated $0.9 million and $0.6 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.9% YoY, but declined 32.1% QoQ to $198.9 million; Approximately 27% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

  • NPAs totaled $51.3 million (57 bps of assets) in 4Q24 compared to $46.2 million (54 bps) a year ago and $54.9 million (59 bps) in the prior quarter; A $2.6 million reserve was allocated to the Company's largest NPA based on updated information

  • Noninterest expense growth was 12% YoY in 4Q24 and 7.8% for 2024; Core noninterest expense growth was 6.6% YoY in 4Q24 and 6.1% in 2024, in line with our target of mid-single digit increase for 2024

  • Provision for credit losses was $6.4 million in 4Q24 compared to $1.0 million in 4Q23 and $1.7 million in 3Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.7 million in 4Q24 compared to $60,000 in 4Q23 and $3.0 million in 3Q24; 4Q24 net charge-offs primarily relate to loans that were previously fully reserved

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.00% at September 30, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.97 compared to $22.54 a year ago

Areas of Focus

Increase NIM
and Reduce
Volatility

  • GAAP and Core NIM increased by 29 bps and 18 bps QoQ, respectively, in 4Q24

  • Approximately 27% of the loan portfolio consists of floating rate loans (including hedges)

  • Average NIB deposits increased 2.9% QoQ and accounted for 11.7% of average total deposits

Maintain
Credit
Discipline

  • Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%

  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.8x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

  • Criticized and classified loans are 1.07% of gross loans

  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans

Preserve
Strong
Liquidity and
Capital

  • Maintaining ample liquidity with $3.6 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of December 31, 2024

  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 17% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were 31% of total deposits

  • Total average deposits increased by 8.2% YoY, but declined 0.2% QoQ

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, up 82 bps QoQ

Bend the
Expense
Curve

  • GAAP noninterest expense to average assets was 2.01% in 4Q24 compared to 1.90% in 4Q23 and 1.68% in 3Q24

  • GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was 7.8% and 6.1% in 2024, respectively, as investments were made to improve long term profitability

Income Statement Highlights

YoY

QoQ

($000s, except EPS)

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Change

Change

Net Interest Income

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

$

46,085

11.2

%

12.4

%

Provision for Credit Losses

6,440

1,727

809

592

998

545.3

272.9

Noninterest Income (Loss)

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

7,402

(1,059.5

)

(1,231.5

)

Noninterest Expense

45,630

38,696

39,047

39,892

40,735

12.0

17.9

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

4,997

11,754

(711.3

)

(727.2

)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

1,313

3,655

(718.7

)

(986.4

)

Net (Loss) Income

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

3,684

$

8,099

(708.0

)

(652.9

)

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share

$

(1.61

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.27

(696.3

)

(636.7

)

Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)

30,519

29,742

29,789

29,742

29,650

2.9

2.6

Core Net Income 1

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

$

7,546

(44.2

)

(45.5

)

Core EPS 1

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

$

0.25

(44.0

)

(46.2

)

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.39% increased 10 bps YoY and 29 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 34 bps QoQ partially offset by a 3 bps decrease in the yield on interest earning assets

  • Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees and income, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.8 million (17 bps to the NIM) in 4Q24 compared to $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24, and $3.0 million (15 bps to NIM) in 4Q23

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.22% in 4Q24 compared to 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, 2.01% in 1Q24, and 2.14% in 4Q23

The provision for credit losses increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24 compared to $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24, and $60,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 4Q23; Net charges-offs in 4Q24 primarily relate to loans that were fully reserved

Noninterest income (loss) decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $58.5 million in 4Q24 (compared to $121.6 million in 4Q23 and $38.5 million in 3Q24) generated $0.9 million of noninterest income (compared to $1.5 million in 4Q23 and $0.6 million in 3Q24)

  • The result of the balance sheet restructuring was a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of the investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale.

  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24, and $0.9 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 4Q23

  • Gain on life insurance proceeds were $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24, $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24, and $0.7 million ($0.02 per share) in 4Q23

  • Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $6.0 million in 4Q24, up 3.1% YoY and 12.8% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

  • The balance sheet restructuring affected FHLB advances by incurring a $2.6 million pre-payment penalty

  • Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.8 million in 4Q24, up 6.6% YoY and 10.8% QoQ; YoY increases primarily relate to business investments in staff and branches and deposit insurance premiums

Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $(22.6) million in 4Q24 compared to $3.7 million in 4Q23 and $2.6 million in 3Q24.

  • The effective tax rate was 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, 26.3% in 1Q24, and 31.1% in 4Q23

  • The effective tax rate in 4Q24 was primarily related to the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); The effective tax rate in 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

YoY

QoQ

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

4Q23

Change

Change

Averages ($MM)

Loans

$

6,780

$

6,737

$

6,748

$

6,804

$

6,868

(1.3

)%

0.6

%

Total Deposits

7,450

7,464

7,196

7,081

6,884

8.2

(0.2

)

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

24,829

$

25,172

32.4

%

(2.8

)%

Nonperforming Assets

51,318

54,888

55,832

46,254

46,153

11.2

(6.5

)

Criticized and Classified Loans

72,207

68,338

76,485

59,021

76,719

(5.9

)

5.7

Criticized and Classified Assets

90,207

88,965

97,777

80,446

97,700

(7.7

)

1.4

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

0.58

2

bps

1

bp

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

$

23.21

(7.2

)%

(6.1

)%

Tangible Book Value/Share

20.97

22.29

22.24

22.39

22.54

(7.0

)

(5.9

)

Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

7.64

18

bps

82

bps

Leverage Ratio (%)

8.04

7.91

8.18

8.32

8.47

(43

)

13

Average loans decreased YoY but increased QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 2.3% YoY and 1.1% QoQ; Approximately $74 million of loans were moved to held for sale at the end of the quarter and incurred a $3.8 million interest rate mark; The sales are expected to close in 1Q25

  • Total loan closings were $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, $130.0 million in 1Q24, and $244.3 million in 4Q23; the loan pipeline was $198.9 million at December 31, 2024, up 21.9% YoY, but down 32.1% QoQ

  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <35%

Average total deposits increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Average noninterest bearing deposits decreased 0.4% YoY, but increased 2.9% QoQ and comprised 11.7% of average total deposits in 4Q24 compared to 12.7% a year ago

  • Average CDs totaled $2.7 billion, up 14.6% YoY, but down 7.0% QoQ; approximately $792.0 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.59% in 1Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY but decreased QoQ.

  • Nonperforming loans were 49 bps of loans in 4Q24 compared to 36 bps in 4Q23 and 50 bps in 3Q24; The Company allocated $2.6 million of reserves to its largest NPA during the quarter based on updated information

  • Criticized and classified loans were 107 bps of gross loans at 4Q24 compared to 100 bps at 3Q24, 113 bps at 2Q24, 87 bps at 1Q24, and 111 bps at 4Q23

  • Allowance for credit losses was 120.5% of nonperforming loans at 4Q24 compared to 159.5% at 4Q23 and 117.7% at 3Q24

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 7.2% and 7.0% YoY to $21.53 and $20.97, respectively.

  • The Company completed a $70 million common stock offering on December 16, 2024, in which it issued approximately 4.6 million shares; the offering enabled the Company to strengthen the balance sheet and improve future earnings

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 4Q24; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.82% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.64% at December 31, 2023, and 7.00% at September 30, 2024

Conference Call Information

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year results and strategy.

  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=NSw9K84e

  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

  • Replay Access Code: 2177218

  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on April 29, 2025, followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 30, 2025.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the earning release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State -chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FF - Statistical Tables Follow

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended

At or for the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on average assets

(2.17

)%

0.39

%

0.24

%

0.17

%

0.38

%

(0.35

)%

0.34

%

Return on average equity

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

2.20

4.84

(4.67

)

4.25

Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

5.60

5.63

5.43

5.32

5.39

5.50

5.01

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

3.75

4.10

3.95

3.83

3.68

3.91

3.29

Cost of funds

3.35

3.69

3.54

3.42

3.26

3.50

2.91

Net interest rate spread during period (2)

1.85

1.53

1.48

1.49

1.71

1.59

1.72

Net interest margin (2)

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.06

2.29

2.15

2.24

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.01

1.68

1.77

1.83

1.90

1.82

1.78

Efficiency ratio (3)

79.01

77.20

82.57

86.07

76.69

81.04

76.72

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.19

X

1.17

X

1.19

X

Average Balances

Total loans, net

$

6,780,268

$

6,737,261

$

6,748,140

$

6,804,117

$

6,867,927

$

6,767,399

$

6,845,349

Total interest-earning assets

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,235,160

8,076,991

8,472,793

8,023,793

Total assets

9,071,879

9,203,884

8,830,665

8,707,505

8,569,002

8,954,491

8,501,564

Total deposits

7,449,504

7,463,783

7,195,940

7,081,498

6,884,037

7,298,549

6,853,494

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,014,927

6,813,909

7,250,746

6,761,877

Stockholders' equity

673,588

672,762

667,557

669,185

669,819

670,786

675,151

Per Share Data

Book value per common share (4)

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

$

23.21

$

21.53

$

23.21

Tangible book value per common share (5)

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

22.39

$

22.54

$

20.97

$

22.54

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

724,539

$

666,891

$

665,322

$

669,827

$

669,837

$

724,539

$

669,837

Tangible stockholders' equity

705,780

648,035

646,364

650,763

650,664

705,780

650,664

Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 capital

$

731,958

$

735,984

$

733,308

$

734,192

$

737,732

$

731,958

$

737,732

Common equity Tier 1 capital

685,004

689,902

686,630

687,458

691,754

685,004

691,754

Total risk-based capital

962,272

967,242

965,819

965,796

967,627

962,272

967,627

Risk Weighted Assets

6,762,048

6,790,253

6,718,568

6,664,496

6,750,301

6,762,048

6,750,301

Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)

8.04

%

7.91

%

8.18

%

8.32

%

8.47

%

8.04

%

8.47

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

10.13

10.16

10.22

10.32

10.25

10.13

10.25

Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)

10.82

10.84

10.91

11.02

10.93

10.82

10.93

Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)

14.23

14.24

14.38

14.49

14.33

14.23

14.33

Capital Ratios

Average equity to average assets

7.43

%

7.31

%

7.56

%

7.69

%

7.82

%

7.49

%

7.94

%

Equity to total assets

8.02

7.19

7.31

7.61

7.85

8.02

7.85

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

7.64

7.82

7.64

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans

$

33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

24,829

$

23,709

$

33,318

$

23,709

Nonperforming loans

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

25,172

33,318

25,172

Nonperforming assets

51,318

54,888

55,832

46,254

46,153

51,318

46,153

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

4,736

3,036

(92

)

4

60

7,684

10,812

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.49

%

0.50

%

0.51

%

0.36

%

0.36

%

0.49

%

0.36

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.57

0.59

0.61

0.53

0.54

0.57

0.54

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

0.58

0.60

0.58

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets

78.24

73.50

74.60

88.10

87.02

78.24

87.02

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

120.51

117.75

120.58

164.13

159.55

120.51

159.55

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

-

0.11

0.16

Full-service customer facilities

28

28

27

27

27

28

27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".
(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

94,111

$

95,780

$

92,728

$

92,959

$

95,616

$

375,578

$

355,348

Interest and dividends on securities:

Interest

24,111

24,215

18,209

12,541

10,803

79,076

37,598

Dividends

31

33

33

33

34

130

126

Other interest income

1,787

2,565

2,260

3,966

2,310

10,578

8,405

Total interest and dividend income

120,040

122,593

113,230

109,499

108,763

465,362

401,477

Interest Expense

Deposits

59,728

66,150

60,893

57,865

53,284

244,636

188,655

Other interest expense

9,077

10,840

9,561

9,237

9,394

38,715

33,670

Total interest expense

68,805

76,990

70,454

67,102

62,678

283,351

222,325

Net Interest Income

51,235

45,603

42,776

42,397

46,085

182,011

179,152

Provision for credit losses

6,440

1,727

809

592

998

9,568

10,518

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

44,795

43,876

41,967

41,805

45,087

172,443

168,634

Noninterest (Loss) Income

Banking services fee income

2,180

1,790

1,583

1,394

2,824

6,947

8,651

Net loss on sale of securities

(72,315

)

-

-

-

-

(72,315

)

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

(3,836

)

137

26

110

-

(3,563

)

108

Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments

(1,136

)

974

57

(834

)

906

(939

)

2,573

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends

754

624

669

743

658

2,790

2,513

Life insurance proceeds

284

1

-

-

697

285

1,281

Bank owned life insurance

2,322

1,260

1,223

1,200

1,173

6,005

4,573

Other income

725

1,491

658

471

1,144

3,345

2,889

Total noninterest (loss) income

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

7,402

(57,445

)

22,588

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

25,346

22,216

21,723

22,113

23,359

91,398

85,957

Occupancy and equipment

3,880

3,745

3,713

3,779

3,698

15,117

14,396

Professional services

2,516

2,752

2,786

2,792

2,523

10,846

9,569

FDIC deposit insurance

2,005

1,318

1,322

1,652

1,162

6,297

3,994

Data processing

1,697

1,681

1,785

1,727

1,646

6,890

5,976

Depreciation and amortization

1,412

1,436

1,425

1,457

1,491

5,730

5,965

Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense

276

135

125

145

105

681

605

Gain on sale of other real estate owned

-

(174

)

-

-

-

(174

)

-

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

2,572

-

-

-

-

2,572

-

Other operating expenses

5,926

5,587

6,168

6,227

6,751

23,908

24,927

Total noninterest expense

45,630

38,696

39,047

39,892

40,735

163,265

151,389

(Loss) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

4,997

11,754

(48,267

)

39,833

Provision (Benefit) for income taxes

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

1,313

3,655

(16,934

)

11,169

Net (Loss) Income

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

3,684

$

8,099

$

(31,333

)

$

28,664

Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(1.61

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.27

$

(1.05

)

$

0.96

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(1.61

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.27

$

(1.05

)

$

0.96

Dividends per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.88

$

0.88

Basic average shares

30,519

29,742

29,789

29,742

29,650

29,949

29,925

Diluted average shares

30,519

29,742

29,789

29,742

29,650

29,949

29,925

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

152,574

$

267,643

$

156,913

$

210,723

$

172,157

Securities held-to-maturity:

Mortgage-backed securities

7,836

7,841

7,846

7,850

7,855

Other securities, net

43,649

63,859

64,166

64,612

65,068

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed securities

911,636

926,731

869,494

509,527

354,344

Other securities

586,269

687,518

679,117

667,156

520,409

Loans held for sale

70,098

-

-

-

-

Loans

6,745,848

6,818,328

6,777,026

6,821,943

6,906,950

Allowance for credit losses

(40,152

)

(40,342

)

(41,648

)

(40,752

)

(40,161

)

Net loans

6,705,696

6,777,986

6,735,378

6,781,191

6,866,789

Interest and dividends receivable

62,036

64,369

62,752

61,449

59,018

Bank premises and equipment, net

17,852

18,544

19,426

20,102

21,273

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

38,096

32,745

46,331

24,845

31,066

Bank owned life insurance

218,174

217,200

215,940

214,718

213,518

Goodwill

17,636

17,636

17,636

17,636

17,636

Core deposit intangibles

1,123

1,220

1,322

1,428

1,537

Right of use asset

45,800

44,787

46,636

37,631

39,557

Other assets

160,497

152,807

174,283

188,457

167,009

Total assets

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

$

8,807,325

$

8,537,236

LIABILITIES

Total deposits

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

$

7,253,207

$

6,815,261

Borrowed funds

916,054

846,123

1,316,565

671,474

841,281

Operating lease liability

46,443

45,437

47,485

38,674

40,822

Other liabilities

173,003

150,040

161,005

174,143

170,035

Total liabilities

8,314,433

8,613,995

8,431,918

8,137,498

7,867,399

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)

387

341

341

341

341

Additional paid-in capital

326,671

261,274

260,585

260,413

264,534

Treasury stock

(101,655

)

(101,633

)

(101,633

)

(101,641

)

(106,070

)

Retained earnings

492,003

547,708

545,345

546,530

549,683

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

7,133

(40,799

)

(39,316

)

(35,816

)

(38,651

)

Total stockholders' equity

724,539

666,891

665,322

669,827

669,837

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

$

8,807,325

$

8,537,236

(In thousands)

Issued shares

38,678

34,088

34,088

34,088

34,088

Outstanding shares

33,659

29,069

29,069

29,069

28,866

Treasury shares

5,019

5,019

5,019

5,019

5,222

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest-earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

762

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

192

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

5,358,490

5,337,170

5,338,614

5,353,606

5,356,112

5,346,975

5,328,067

Commercial Business loans, net

1,421,778

1,400,091

1,409,526

1,450,511

1,511,815

1,420,424

1,517,282

Total loans, net

6,780,268

6,737,261

6,748,140

6,804,117

6,867,927

6,767,399

6,845,349

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

919,587

984,383

691,802

462,934

426,612

765,700

442,228

Other securities, net

652,755

714,161

663,975

590,204

527,316

655,428

485,118

Total taxable securities

1,572,342

1,698,544

1,355,777

1,053,138

953,928

1,421,128

927,346

Tax-exempt securities:

Other securities

64,531

65,070

65,451

65,939

66,242

65,245

66,533

Total tax-exempt securities

64,531

65,070

65,451

65,939

66,242

65,245

66,533

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

169,579

208,796

185,626

311,966

188,894

218,829

184,565

Total interest-earning assets

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,235,160

8,076,991

8,472,793

8,023,793

Other assets

484,397

494,213

475,671

472,345

492,011

481,698

477,771

Total assets

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,707,505

$

8,569,002

$

8,954,491

$

8,501,564

Interest-bearing Liabilities:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

99,669

$

102,196

$

103,335

$

106,212

$

110,316

$

102,843

$

121,102

NOW accounts

2,024,600

1,886,387

2,017,085

1,935,250

1,848,285

1,965,774

1,937,974

Money market accounts

1,686,614

1,673,499

1,714,085

1,725,714

1,625,453

1,699,869

1,754,059

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,681,742

2,884,280

2,443,047

2,406,283

2,340,115

2,604,817

2,091,677

Total due to depositors

6,492,625

6,546,362

6,277,552

6,173,459

5,924,169

6,373,303

5,904,812

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

87,120

71,965

95,532

73,822

86,592

82,095

81,015

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,579,745

6,618,327

6,373,084

6,247,281

6,010,761

6,455,398

5,985,827

Borrowings

759,962

886,190

766,984

767,646

803,148

795,348

776,050

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,014,927

6,813,909

7,250,746

6,761,877

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

869,759

845,456

822,856

834,217

873,276

843,151

867,667

Other liabilities

188,825

181,149

200,184

189,176

211,998

189,808

196,869

Total liabilities

8,398,291

8,531,122

8,163,108

8,038,320

7,899,183

8,283,705

7,826,413

Equity

673,588

672,762

667,557

669,185

669,819

670,786

675,151

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,707,505

$

8,569,002

$

8,954,491

$

8,501,564

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,247,775

$

1,205,154

$

1,214,926

$

1,220,233

$

1,263,082

$

1,222,047

$

1,261,916

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest Income:

Loans held for sale

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

7

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

73,252

74,645

71,968

71,572

72,505

291,437

267,178

Commercial Business loans, net

20,852

21,135

20,760

21,387

23,111

84,134

88,170

Total loans, net

94,104

95,780

92,728

92,959

95,616

375,571

355,348

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

13,884

12,443

7,462

3,696

3,217

37,485

11,505

Other securities

9,887

11,431

10,408

8,504

7,239

40,230

24,700

Total taxable securities

23,771

23,874

17,870

12,200

10,456

77,715

36,205

Tax-exempt securities:

Other securities

469

474

470

474

482

1,887

1,923

Total tax-exempt securities

469

474

470

474

482

1,887

1,923

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

1,787

2,565

2,260

3,966

2,310

10,578

8,405

Total interest-earning assets

120,138

122,693

113,328

109,599

108,864

465,758

401,881

Interest Expense:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

113

$

122

$

115

$

122

$

124

$

472

$

520

NOW accounts

18,390

18,795

20,007

18,491

17,411

75,683

64,191

Money market accounts

15,909

17,485

17,326

17,272

15,785

67,992

58,898

Certificate of deposit accounts

25,258

29,676

23,383

21,918

19,917

100,235

64,844

Total due to depositors

59,670

66,078

60,831

57,803

53,237

244,382

188,453

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

58

72

62

62

47

254

202

Total interest-bearing deposits

59,728

66,150

60,893

57,865

53,284

244,636

188,655

Borrowings

9,077

10,840

9,561

9,237

9,394

38,715

33,670

Total interest-bearing liabilities

68,805

76,990

70,454

67,102

62,678

283,351

222,325

Net interest income- tax equivalent

$

51,333

$

45,703

$

42,874

$

42,497

$

46,186

$

182,407

$

179,556

Included in net interest income above:

Episodic items (1)

$

648

$

1,647

$

369

$

928

$

3,416

$

3,592

$

5,268

Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in net interest income

2,911

554

177

(187

)

(872

)

3,455

371

Purchase accounting adjustments

191

155

182

271

461

799

1,454

Interest-earning Assets Yields:

Mortgage loans, net

3.67

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

3.65

%

-

%

Mortgage loans, net

5.47

5.59

5.39

5.35

5.41

5.45

5.01

Commercial Business loans, net

5.87

6.04

5.89

5.90

6.11

5.92

5.81

Total loans, net

5.55

5.69

5.50

5.46

5.57

5.55

5.19

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

6.04

5.06

4.31

3.19

3.02

4.90

2.60

Other securities

6.06

6.40

6.27

5.76

5.49

6.14

5.09

Total taxable securities

6.05

5.62

5.27

4.63

4.38

5.47

3.90

Tax-exempt securities: (2)

Other securities

2.91

2.91

2.87

2.88

2.91

2.89

2.89

Total tax-exempt securities

2.91

2.91

2.87

2.88

2.91

2.89

2.89

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

4.22

4.91

4.87

5.09

4.89

4.83

4.55

Total interest-earning assets (1)

5.60

%

5.63

%

5.43

%

5.32

%

5.39

%

5.50

%

5.01

%

Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

0.45

%

0.48

%

0.45

%

0.46

%

0.45

%

0.46

%

0.43

%

NOW accounts

3.63

3.99

3.97

3.82

3.77

3.85

3.31

Money market accounts

3.77

4.18

4.04

4.00

3.88

4.00

3.36

Certificate of deposit accounts

3.77

4.12

3.83

3.64

3.40

3.85

3.10

Total due to depositors

3.68

4.04

3.88

3.75

3.59

3.83

3.19

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

0.27

0.40

0.26

0.34

0.22

0.31

0.25

Total interest-bearing deposits

3.63

4.00

3.82

3.70

3.55

3.79

3.15

Borrowings

4.78

4.89

4.99

4.81

4.68

4.87

4.34

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.75

%

4.10

%

3.95

%

3.83

%

3.68

%

3.91

%

3.29

%

Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)

1.85

%

1.53

%

1.48

%

1.49

%

1.71

%

1.59

%

1.72

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

2.39

%

2.10

%

2.05

%

2.06

%

2.29

%

2.15

%

2.24

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.19

X

1.17

X

1.19

X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees/income.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

4Q24 vs.

4Q24 vs.

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

3Q24

4Q23

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

% Change

% Change

Noninterest bearing

$

836,545

$

860,930

$

825,327

$

815,937

$

847,416

(2.8

)%

(1.3

)%

Interest bearing:

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,650,164

2,875,486

2,435,894

2,529,095

2,311,290

(7.8

)

14.7

Savings accounts

98,964

100,279

103,296

105,147

108,605

(1.3

)

(8.9

)

Money market accounts

1,686,109

1,659,027

1,710,376

1,717,298

1,726,404

1.6

(2.3

)

NOW accounts

1,854,069

2,003,301

1,774,268

2,003,649

1,771,164

(7.4

)

4.7

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,289,306

6,638,093

6,023,834

6,355,189

5,917,463

(5.3

)

6.3

Total due to depositors

7,125,851

7,499,023

6,849,161

7,171,126

6,764,879

(5.0

)

5.3

Mortgagors' escrow deposits

53,082

73,372

57,702

82,081

50,382

(27.7

)

5.4

Total deposits

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

$

7,253,207

$

6,815,261

(5.2

)%

5.3

%

Loan Composition

4Q24 vs.

4Q24 vs.

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

3Q24

4Q23

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

% Change

% Change

Multifamily residential

$

2,527,222

$

2,638,863

$

2,631,751

$

2,622,737

$

2,658,205

(4.2

)%

(4.9

)%

Commercial real estate

1,973,124

1,929,093

1,894,509

1,925,312

1,958,252

2.3

0.8

One-to-four family - mixed use property

511,222

515,511

518,510

516,198

530,243

(0.8

)

(3.6

)

One-to-four family - residential

244,282

252,293

261,716

267,156

220,213

(3.2

)

10.9

Construction

60,399

63,674

65,161

60,568

58,673

(5.1

)

2.9

Mortgage loans

5,316,249

5,399,434

5,371,647

5,391,971

5,425,586

(1.5

)

(2.0

)

Small Business Administration

19,925

19,368

13,957

16,244

20,205

2.9

(1.4

)

Commercial business and other

1,401,602

1,387,965

1,389,711

1,411,725

1,452,518

1.0

(3.5

)

Commercial Business loans

1,421,527

1,407,333

1,403,668

1,427,969

1,472,723

1.0

(3.5

)

Gross loans

6,737,776

6,806,767

6,775,315

6,819,940

6,898,309

(1.0

)

(2.3

)

Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)

8,072

11,561

1,711

2,003

8,641

(30.2

)

(6.6

)

Allowance for credit losses

(40,152

)

(40,342

)

(41,648

)

(40,752

)

(40,161

)

(0.5

)

-

Net loans

$

6,705,696

$

6,777,986

$

6,735,378

$

6,781,191

$

6,866,789

(1.1

)%

(2.3

)%

(1) Includes $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $3.9 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December31,

(In thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Multifamily residential

$

25,232

$

50,528

$

27,966

$

11,805

$

82,995

$

115,531

$

232,715

Commercial real estate

75,285

56,713

20,573

10,040

60,092

162,611

184,382

One-to-four family - mixed use property

6,622

5,709

3,980

750

3,319

17,061

20,097

One-to-four family - residential

739

1,705

689

52,539

1,454

55,672

6,883

Construction

9,338

5,063

4,594

1,895

8,007

20,890

34,381

Mortgage loans

117,216

119,718

57,802

77,029

155,867

371,765

478,458

Small Business Administration

1,368

5,930

-

-

1,162

7,298

2,300

Commercial business and other

106,580

91,447

68,162

52,955

87,255

319,144

337,322

Commercial Business loans

107,948

97,377

68,162

52,955

88,417

326,442

339,622

Total Closings

$

225,164

$

217,095

$

125,964

$

129,984

$

244,284

$

698,207

$

818,080

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Loan type

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Mortgage loans

7.12

%

7.31

%

7.58

%

6.36

%

7.55

%

Commercial Business loans

7.45

7.75

7.94

8.29

7.93

Total loans

7.28

%

7.51

%

7.77

%

7.13

%

7.69

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Allowance for credit losses - loans

Beginning balances

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

40,752

$

40,161

$

39,228

$

40,161

$

40,442

Net loan charge-off (recoveries):

Multifamily residential

(1

)

-

(1

)

-

(1

)

(2

)

(2

)

Commercial real estate

421

-

-

-

-

421

8

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

-

-

(2

)

-

(1

)

(2

)

(1

)

One-to-four family - residential

(41

)

(58

)

(2

)

13

9

(88

)

(29

)

Small Business Administration

(4

)

(1

)

(91

)

(5

)

(29

)

(101

)

(241

)

Commercial business and other

4,361

3,095

4

(4

)

82

7,456

11,077

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

4,736

3,036

(92

)

4

60

7,684

10,812

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

4,546

1,730

804

595

993

7,675

10,531

Ending balance

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

40,752

$

40,161

$

40,152

$

40,161

Gross charge-offs

$

4,790

$

3,110

$

11

$

58

$

107

$

7,969

$

11,157

Gross recoveries

54

74

103

54

47

285

345

Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans

0.60

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.60

%

0.58

%

0.60

%

0.58

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

-

0.11

0.16

Nonperforming Assets

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Loans 90 Days or More Past Due and Still Accruing:

Multifamily residential

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,463

Total Loans 90 Days or more past due and still accruing

-

-

-

-

1,463

Nonaccrual Loans:

Multifamily residential

11,031

9,478

13,774

4,669

3,206

Commercial real estate

6,283

6,705

-

-

-

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

116

369

909

911

981

One-to-four family - residential

1,428

1,493

3,633

3,768

5,181

Small Business Administration

2,445

2,445

2,552

2,552

2,552

Commercial business and other

12,015

13,771

13,672

12,929

11,789

Total Nonaccrual loans

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

23,709

Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

25,172

Other Nonperforming Assets:

Real estate acquired through foreclosure

-

-

665

665

-

Total Other nonperforming assets

-

-

665

665

-

Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities

18,000

20,627

20,627

20,760

20,981

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

51,318

$

54,888

$

55,832

$

46,254

$

46,153

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.57

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.53

%

0.54

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs

120.5

%

117.7

%

120.6

%

164.1

%

159.5

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings

The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

(Dollars in thousands,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

GAAP (loss) income before income taxes

$

(71,857

)

$

11,457

$

7,136

$

4,997

$

11,754

$

(48,267

)

$

39,833

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))

1,136

(974

)

(57

)

834

(906

)

939

(2,573

)

Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))

72,315

-

-

-

-

72,315

-

Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))

(284

)

(1

)

-

-

(697

)

(285

)

(1,281

)

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))

3,836

-

-

-

-

3,836

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Net interest income)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

187

872

(3,455

)

(371

)

Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)

2,572

-

-

-

-

2,572

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)

(101

)

(62

)

(85

)

(169

)

(355

)

(417

)

(1,007

)

Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)

218

10

494

-

526

722

526

Core income before taxes

4,924

9,876

7,311

5,849

11,194

27,960

35,127

Provision for core income taxes

715

2,153

1,855

1,537

3,648

6,260

10,209

Core net income

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

$

7,546

$

21,700

$

24,918

GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(1.61

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

$

0.27

$

(1.05

)

$

0.96

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax

0.03

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

0.02

(0.02

)

0.02

(0.06

)

Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax

1.65

-

-

-

-

1.68

-

Life insurance proceeds

(0.01

)

-

-

-

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

(0.04

)

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax

0.09

-

-

-

-

0.09

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax

(0.07

)

(0.01

)

-

-

0.02

(0.08

)

(0.01

)

Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax

0.06

-

-

-

-

0.06

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax

-

-

-

-

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

Miscellaneous expense, net of tax

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

0.01

Core diluted earnings per common share (1)

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

$

0.25

$

0.73