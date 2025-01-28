Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Noah Blackstein, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, Dynamic Funds and Mark Brisley, Head of Dynamic Funds ("Dynamic" or the "Company"), joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's new Dynamic Active Innovation & Disruption ETF ( (TSX: DXID) ($CAD) and (TSX: DXID.U) ($USD)). DXID seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies located anywhere in the world that can benefit from innovative technologies or novel technology-driven business models.





This Dynamic Active ETF is the latest addition to the suite of 25+ Dynamic Active ETFs that provides investors with a broad range of innovative products - from equities and fixed income to alternatives. To learn more about this and other Dynamic Active ETFs, visit www.dynamic.ca /ETF .

Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic Funds® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

