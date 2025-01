In the latest cryptocurrency news, Ondo Finance is making waves by announcing its ground breaking initiative to bring $185 million worth of U.S. Treasuries onto the XRP Ledger. Ondo Finance, a leading issuer of RWAs, is bringing $185 Million worth of Tokenize Treasury to Ripple's XRP Ledger (XRPL) The partnership gives institutional investors on Ripple ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...