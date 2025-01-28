Planet Labs Germany GmbH, a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that they have signed a multi-year contract with the European Space Agency (ESA). Through this contract, Planet joins the Copernicus Contributing Missions, officially contributing commercial satellite data alongside ESA's Sentinel satellite data to the Copernicus services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128946746/en/

Planet representatives join other members of the Copernicus Data Space Ecosystem on stage at the European Space Conference on Tuesday, January 28th. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through this contract, Planet's near-daily PlanetScope satellite imagery and high-resolution SkySat imagery will serve as complementary data to ESA's existing, robust data offerings, ensuring geospatial analysts can meet their broad range of data needs. This deal highlights how ESA has expanded its data portfolio with diverse, emerging commercial data provided by New Space companies.

"We have a long history of working with ESA, and we're honored to continue to support the Copernicus Program as a Contributing Mission with our PlanetScope and SkySat constellations," said Massimiliano Vitale, Planet Senior Vice President of Tasking Products. "Europe has demonstrated global leadership in Earth observation innovation, and we're thrilled to see their continued investment in commercial space companies from the region."

Prior to this contract, Planet has worked in collaboration with ESA for a decade, contributing to both Copernicus and the ESA Third Party Mission programme, supporting novel scientific research and the development of new commercial services through the ESA Earthnet Programme. Through this, researchers and innovative companies located in the territory of ESA and the European Commission Member States were able to leverage Planet's PlanetScope, SkySat, and RapidEye imagery for a range of disciplines, including land use monitoring and climate change research.

Planet

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to over 1,000 customers, comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (Twitter).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128946746/en/

Contacts:

Planet Press

Lauren Neville Cottrell

comms@planet.com

Planet Investor Relations

Cleo Palmer-Poroner

ir@Planet.com