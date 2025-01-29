To be Voted on at the Company's Annual Meeting in March

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification, mobile capture, and fraud management, today announced the nomination of Mark Rossi to its board of directors. Mr. Rossi will also serve as a member of the board's audit committee, pending shareholder approval at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

Mr. Rossi brings over four decades of strategic, financial, and operational expertise, having served on the boards of approximately 25 companies, including seven public entities. He is a co-founder of Cornerstone Equity Investors, where he managed a series of Private Equity funds over a period of 25 years. His investment experience spans various industries, including technology, business and financial services and consumer products. Cornerstone's notable portfolio investments include Dell Computer, Health Management Associates, and Novatel Wireless.

"I had the privilege of working with Mark during his time on the board at Cardtronics, where I saw firsthand his ability to build strong, accountable relationships with both management and directors,said Ed West, CEO of Mitek Systems. Mark served as a trusted thought partner, helping us navigate strategic, operational, financial, and competitive challenges with clarity and purpose. His extensive experience across industries, along with his deep governance expertise, will be valuable as we advance Mitek's growth strategy and continue to deliver value to our customers and shareholders."

In addition to his private equity achievements, Mr. Rossi has deep expertise in corporate governance, M&A, IPOs, and organizational restructuring. Currently, he consults and serves as a director for companies ranging from startups to enterprises with revenues exceeding $1 billion. He is also Chairman of the Board for Vali Cyber, a cybersecurity firm specializing in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for hypervisors and Linux based environments.

Mr. Rossi's nomination underscores Mitek's commitment to strengthening its leadership and oversight as the company continues to expand its market presence and drive long-term value creation. His expertise in safeguarding digital environments and addressing emerging security threats complements Mitek's mission to protect global enterprises and their customers from fraud and cyber risks.

