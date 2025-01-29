Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Expands Truckers Against Trafficking Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Key Points

Marathon Petroleum has trained nearly 800 employees, including 700 fleet drivers, to identify and report human trafficking through its partnership with the nonprofit Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

The company is bringing awareness to other parts of the business, including safety teams and employee network groups, with collaborative sessions involving industry, law enforcement and government representatives.

TAT emphasizes recognizing trafficking signs, taking action by reporting suspicious activity, and spreading awareness to protect vulnerable individuals.

Marathon Petroleum has expanded its partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT). Since launching the initiative in 2023, Marathon Petroleum has trained nearly 800 employees in the Transportation and Rail organization to identify human trafficking situations on the road and how to report suspicious activity. Nearly 700 of those certified are fleet drivers.

"Human trafficking isn't something you think about daily but having this training helps keep me aware of any suspicious activities and anyone that may need help," said Nicole Heinricy, Marathon Petroleum Transport Driver in Minnesota. "It gave me the ability to take action when needed to make an impact in the community, not just at work but while I'm off duty."

Company leaders have been encouraged by the positive response to the initiative.

"One common characteristic among our driver workforce is their willingness to help those in need," said Rob Leipheimer, Senior Manager at Marathon Petroleum. "I have been humbled to see the outpouring of generosity from our fleets when a co-worker and their family is in need or when we partner with community donation drives. Our drivers' overwhelming participation in TAT training further demonstrates their willingness to offer a hand to anyone in need."

Marathon Petroleum is bringing awareness to other parts of the business, including safety teams and employee network groups. In October, Marathon Petroleum and its midstream component MPLX sponsored a training session in Dickinson, North Dakota, that brought together members of the trucking industry, law enforcement, government officials and other groups.

"Many people who participated in the session had no idea that trafficking was a growing issue, even in North Dakota," said Patty Furuseth, Advanced Personal Safety Professional at Marathon Petroleum. "Trafficking is a crime of exploitation, and education and awareness are key in protecting the vulnerable."

TAT is a nonprofit organization focused on educating others about human trafficking, how to identify it and how to report suspicious activity. Here are some key points from TAT:

Recognize the Signs:

Individuals who appear to be under control or are not allowed to speak for themselves.

Signs of physical abuse or neglect.

Lack of personal identification or documentation.

Take Action:

If you suspect human trafficking, report it to 911 or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Spread Awareness:

Share the information with colleagues and partners. Encourage others to participate in TAT's training programs and use the provided resources.

