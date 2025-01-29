Anzeige
MasterWord Services, Inc.: Historic Launch: Universal Mayan Keyboard Now Available for Microsoft Windows

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2025 / The Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project, supported by MasterWord Services, announces the release of its first Universal Mayan Keyboard for Microsoft Windows. This new tool represents a pivotal step toward advancing digital accessibility for more than seven million Mayan language speakers, building on earlier Google Android offerings and expanding the ways Mayan speakers can write and communicate online.

The Universal Keyboard for Mayan Languages is a First for Windows

Mayan woman using a laptop

Ingrid Pacay, project contributor and Q'eqchi' speaker, explains, "Li tz'iib'leb'aal jwal ajel li ru jo' k'anjelob'aal li ta'tenq'anq reheb' naab'aleb' li qakomon jwal nake'cha'ajko' chi ru roksinkileb' li ulul ch'iich' sa' kaxlanchi'." "The keyboard is a necessary tool that will help our people who struggle to use a computer in Spanish."

José Miguel Tzib'oy Yat, teacher at the CTB Bilingual School in Guatemala, adds, "Li xyiib'ankil re jun tz'iib'leb'aal windows jwal us xb'aan naq naxkawob'resi li qaatinob'aal Q'eqchi', natenq'ank qe chi xseeb'ankil li q'a k'anjel." "The creation of a keyboard for Windows in our language is extremely positive because it strengthens the Q'eqchi' language and allows us to work in a more effective way."

Optimized for Microsoft Windows Users

Publishing through the Microsoft Store allows Windows users to install and seamlessly use the Universal Mayan Keyboard across Microsoft Office and other desktop applications. The layout is optimized for Mayan languages, preserving familiar Spanish keyboard elements while adding special Mayan characters.

Expanding Access and Empowering Communities

This release of the Universal Mayan Keyboard for Windows is just one part of a broader effort to promote linguistic and cultural continuity:

  • Additional Keyboards: Versions tailored to specific Mayan languages like Kaqchikel and Mam are currently in development, reaffirming the project's commitment to equitable digital access.

  • Open-Source Tools: All software is being developed as open-source to ensure sustainable long-term support and community-driven improvements.

How to Download

The keyboard is free to download at mayanlanguagespreservation.org/keyboards/, where users can also find installation instructions and other resources. The website is fully localized in K'iche' and Q'eqchi', demonstrating the project's commitment to linguistic inclusion and cultural authenticity.

The keyboard can also be downloaded directly from Microsoft at https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/xpfg6q48q2b85h?hl=en-us&gl=US.

About the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project

Launched in 2023 in alignment with UNESCO's International Decade of Indigenous Languages, the Mayan Languages Preservation and Digitization Project is a community-driven initiative that safeguards the linguistic and cultural heritage of Mayan speakers. With over 100 contributors from local communities, the project creates open-source tools that bridge the digital divide and elevate indigenous voices.

For more information, visit mayanlanguagespreservation.org.

Contact Information

Ryan Foley
Director of Communications
rfoley@masterword.com
346-744-7158

.

SOURCE: MasterWord Services, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
