Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Guac Digital recently announced that its Founder and CEO, Guy Leon Sheetrit, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for senior executives in public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising industries. This membership highlights Sheetrit's proven leadership in the digital marketing industry and his ongoing contributions to innovation and business growth.

The Forbes Agency Council connects accomplished leaders from various industries, providing a platform for collaboration, shared insights, and professional development. Membership is granted only to senior executives who meet rigorous criteria, including a proven history of business growth, industry expertise, and notable professional achievements.

Guac Digital CEO Guy Leon Sheetrit Joins Prestigious Community of Senior Executives and Industry Leaders

This recognition underscores Guac Digital's position as an innovative player in the digital marketing industry, and it highlights Sheetrit's track record of driving measurable results for businesses. As part of the Forbes Agency Council, Sheetrit will represent Guac Digital in contributing insights and best practices that reflect the company's expertise in ranking, speed optimization, and website accessibility.

In addition to Guac Digital, Sheetrit is also the founder of Betterweb AI (betterweb.ai), a cutting-edge platform offering a 3-in-1 solution for compliance, speed optimization, and security. Betterweb AI empowers businesses to maintain fast, secure, and compliant websites, further solidifying the impact of Sheetrit's innovation in the digital marketing and technology space.

With the membership, Guy Leon Sheetrit will participate in a community that offers unique opportunities to foster innovation and thought leadership. Forbes Agency Council provides members with exclusive networking opportunities, enabling collaboration with other senior executives in private forums. Members can also contribute their expertise by publishing thought leadership articles and participating in expert panels on Forbes.com. These platforms allow members to share insights, address industry challenges, and help shape the future of their respective fields.

Guac Digital Celebrates Membership in Exclusive Forbes Agency Council

The Forbes Agency Council also offers its members access to exclusive resources that support professional and business growth, including branded marketing collateral and personalized support from the council's concierge team. These benefits enhance members' influence while providing tools to further elevate their companies' impact in their respective markets.

Guy Leon Sheetrit views the membership as a valuable opportunity to amplify the voices of Guac Digital and Betterweb AI within the industry, staying at the forefront of emerging trends and fostering collaborative growth. By engaging with other thought leaders and contributing to industry conversations, Sheetrit aims to shape the future of digital marketing, accessibility, and website optimization.

About Guac Digital:

Guac Digital is a marketing agency that assists businesses and brands in attracting potential customers, creating brand visibility, and disrupting their industries through innovations. The company has achieved this by building a dynamic team that blends creativity with advanced technology in digital marketing.

About Betterweb AI:

Betterweb AI (betterweb.ai) offers a 3-in-1 solution for compliance, speed optimization, and security. It empowers businesses to create fast, secure, and accessible websites while ensuring legal compliance and enhancing user experience.

