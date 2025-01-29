Siemens Energy experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price on Tuesday, driven by unexpectedly strong quarterly results that significantly exceeded analyst expectations. The energy technology company reported earnings of 463 million euros, substantially outperforming the projected 373 million euros. The company's free cash flow before taxes is now anticipated to surpass the previous forecast of up to one billion euros for the current fiscal year. This impressive performance was attributed to reduced losses in its wind energy subsidiary Siemens Gamesa and improvements across Grid Technologies and Industry Transformation divisions. The stock responded positively, climbing 7.53% to reach 51.96 euros, with trading volume exceeding 6.4 million shares.

Analyst Outlook Strengthens

Financial experts have responded favorably to the quarterly performance, with several major institutions revising their price targets upward. The company demonstrated robust operational trends, particularly in its gas turbine business, where growth opportunities extend beyond the U.S. market. Looking ahead, analysts project earnings per share of 0.741 euros for fiscal year 2025, alongside expectations for the company's first dividend payment in recent history, marking a significant milestone in Siemens Energy's financial recovery.

