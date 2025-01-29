Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - Dara Agruss Design, an interior designer in the Chicago suburbs, is pleased to announce the winner of a classroom makeover donation. The design firm was recently involved in the sponsorship of a giveaway that provided a local educator with the chance to upgrade their classroom through a makeover.

As the head of the Elmhurst-based interior design firm, Dara wanted to make a difference by creating an inspiring learning environment full of vibrant colors to help engage students and support education. The winner of the classroom makeover giveaway, Caryn Diaz-who teaches the first grade at J.B. Nelson School in Batavia, IL-received a donation of $500 along with Dara's hands-on involvement in the design and setup of the classroom ahead of the school year.





Dara Agruss Design Donates Classroom Makeover to Illinois First-Grade Teacher

Dara's background as a former public school teacher of 3rd and 4th-grade students for 12 years served as her inspiration for making a difference. "Before becoming an interior decorator, I was a classroom teacher for many years. I have tremendous respect for teachers and love to support local teachers in any way I can. Being able to team up with my husband Mike, from Mike Agruss Law, was such a thrill. He saw first-hand how hard teachers work each and every day so he is a huge supporter of teachers, as am I," she explained.

Dara brought her passion for education and design together, viewing it from the perspective of what she would want in her classroom if she were the teacher. Knowing first-hand how busy teachers are in the summer preparing for the upcoming school year, she wanted to make the new classroom design easy for Mrs. Diaz while encouraging children to foster a love of learning.

Together with her husband Mike, they worked to bring Mrs. Diaz's classroom needs and desires to fruition. The focus was on making things comfortable, functional, organized, and fun.





"Colorful environments have such an impact on mood and I loved giving these children a bright, happy environment to come to each day. Students deserve to come to an inviting environment each day that invigorates them to want to learn, and I hope that the additions I made help do that," Dara added.

Dara Agruss Design serves the western suburbs of Chicago with in-person and virtual full-service interior design for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, home offices, basements, playrooms, and new homes. Homeowners in the local area can view Dara Agruss Design's portfolio for inspiration as well as connect with her for inquiries about design services for improving their homes.

Dara Agruss Design is available Monday through Sunday from the hours of 8 am to 6 pm. Residents considering upgrading their interiors with a refreshed yet livable look are welcome to call 847-750-5354 or complete the convenient contact form online at daraagrussdesign.com to schedule an appointment.

