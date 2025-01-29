BASF faces a challenging fiscal landscape as the chemical giant adjusts its profit expectations downward to approximately 2 billion euros, falling short of both the previous year's 2.2 billion euros and analysts' projections of 3.2 billion euros. The company's revenue declined to 65.3 billion euros from 68.9 billion euros in the previous year, while special write-offs and restructuring costs of 1.9 billion euros impacted overall performance. Despite these headwinds, the free cash flow exceeded expectations at 0.7 billion euros, surpassing the forecast range of 0.1 to 0.6 billion euros.

Technical Indicators Show Promise

The stock's technical analysis reveals encouraging signs, with the share price breaking above the crucial 200-day moving average, suggesting a potential upward trend. Currently trading at 46.97 euros, the stock has made significant progress from its 52-week low of 40.18 euros. Market experts maintain an optimistic outlook, with an average price target of 53.84 euros, indicating potential upside of nearly 17 percent. The company's planned dividend of 2.47 euros per share for 2024 further enhances its appeal to income-focused investors.

