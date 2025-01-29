Siemens shares experienced a notable decline on Tuesday's XETRA trading, falling 0.7 percent to €200.05, significantly below its recent 52-week high of €210.05 recorded in January 2025. Despite this setback, the stock maintains a robust 33 percent recovery from its August 2024 low of €150.68. Market analysts remain bullish, with Bernstein Research maintaining an "Outperform" rating and setting a target price of €227. The consensus among analysts suggests a target of €209.57, with projected earnings per share of €11.33 and an anticipated dividend of €5.35 for fiscal year 2025, marking an increase from the previous year's €5.20.
Energy Division Shows Promise
In a parallel development, Siemens Energy, the company's energy technology division, has demonstrated exceptional performance in its first fiscal quarter. The unit reported an 18.4 percent increase in revenue to €8.9 billion, while its adjusted operating profit more than doubled to €481 million. The division's margin improved to 5.4 percent, driven by strong performance in gas and grid technology segments. This positive momentum, coupled with a free cash flow of €1.5 billion exceeding forecasts, has prompted management to consider revising annual guidance upward.
AdSiemens Stock: New Analysis - 29 January
Fresh Siemens information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Siemens analysis...