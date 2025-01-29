Tecnológico de Monterrey: IFE CONFERENCE 2025: "Transforming Education Through Innovation and Technology"

Under the theme "Driving the Future of Education with Innovation and Technology," IFE Conference 2025 at Tecnológico de Monterrey kicks off, highlighting the role of emerging technologies in reshaping societies.

The conference has become a crucial forum where leading voices in the sector explore the trends and practices transforming global education.

This year, 261 institutions and over 4,650 attendees from 27 countries-including Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, the United States, Spain, El Salvador, and Honduras-are participating.









MONTERREY, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intending to create spaces that foster disruptive ideas contributing to a better future, the Institute for the Future of Education (IFE) at Tecnológico de Monterrey welcomed more than 4,650 attendees from around the world to the 11th edition of IFE CONFERENCE, an educational innovation congress taking place from January 28 to 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.

During the opening ceremony, Juan Pablo Murra, Rector of Tecnológico de Monterrey, emphasized that one of the main challenges is integrating technological capabilities with the pedagogical expertise of institutions to drive societal transformation: "IFE Conference brings together government leaders, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and civil society organizations to discuss what must be done to transform education through innovation and technology."

Learn, Connect, and Inspire

José Escamilla, Associate Director of IFE, highlighted that this year's theme, "Driving the Future of Education with Innovation and Technology," encourages reflection on how educational institutions can adapt to these changes by integrating technology effectively and ethically to shape qualified and engaged global citizens. He explained that the event has three core objectives: to learn, connect, and inspire the community across all academic levels, from primary to higher education.

"Today, education is experiencing rapid change driven by technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, online learning, and data analytics. These tools not only expand access to knowledge but also enable personalized learning experiences, enhancing educational quality and preparing students for an increasingly digital workforce," Escamilla stated.

He also noted that over 110 university presidents and higher education leaders will convene at the "Transforming Higher Education" gathering to explore the challenges and opportunities in educational transformation. Additionally, thematic sessions will delve into topics such as information technologies, the impact of public policies, and lifelong learning models.

A special forum on educational technology entrepreneurship will also take place, bringing together entrepreneurs and investors in the sector to foster new collaboration opportunities.

Putting People at the Center of Innovation

As part of the inauguration, the conference "Artificial Intelligence in Education: Expectation vs. Reality" was led by Michael Fung, Executive Director of IFE, and Paulo Blikstein, Director of IFE's Research Lab. During this exchange, the experts discussed how, despite expectations that AI will replace humans in specific tasks across various fields-including education-its role should not be overestimated, as human interaction remains essential.

"Institutions must be capable of innovating, transforming, understanding, and adopting digital and AI capabilities while also expanding their offerings, ensuring that future generations remain relevant in the evolving landscape of work, education, and economies worldwide," said Fung.

Blikstein emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between humans and technology, noting that many AI tools are highly complex and costly. "There's a notion that humans are expensive and that eliminating them allows us to scale. I challenge that idea because when we consider the billions of dollars companies invest in developing these tools, we see that sometimes the combination of human intelligence and AI is actually more cost-effective," he explained.

Over 250 Activities, Keynotes, and Special Events

IFE Conference 2025 features more than 250 activities, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, special events, awards, and networking sessions. Topics will cover emerging technologies, the future of work, innovation, entrepreneurship, public policy, and sustainability. Over the past decade, IFE has brought together more than 29,000 participants from 3,000 institutions across 40 countries, with the participation of leading education professionals and innovation advocates.

