Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2025) - The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) proudly announces the appointment of Prabhakar Raghavan, Chief Technologist at Google, to its Board of Directors. As the first board member named in 2025, Raghavan joins an elite roster of industry leaders shaping USISPF's mission to advance collaboration between the United States and India in critical technology and innovation sectors.

Prabhakar Raghavan Chief Technologist at Google LLC

Prabhakar is one of the foremost authorities on Search and is the co-author of two widely used graduate texts on algorithms and search. He has over two decades of research spanning algorithms, web search, and databases, has published over 100 papers in various fields, and holds 20 issued patents, including several on link analysis for web search.

Welcoming Prabhakar to the USISPF Board, Dr. Mukesh Aghi, USISPF President and CEO said: "The relationship between the United States and India is at a pivotal stage where synergy in fields of the initiative for Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and subsequently with the India-U.S. Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), are driving the relationship forward and touch heavily on the role of critical tech in AI in both the private sector and next-generation defense technology. In Prabhakar, we have a tech leader who can help with India's digital transformation as Google's ongoing investments in India's digital infrastructure, including the launch of cloud regions in Mumbai and Delhi, demonstrate Google's commitment to the country's digital growth. The critical aspect over the next decade will be to leverage the digital trade economy to enhance the commercial partnership between the United States and India. Prabhakar's vision and insight will be key to this mission."

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Prabhakar and said: "Having spent the majority of my career in Silicon Valley, I understand the pivotal role of tech companies in countries' overall growth and innovation, especially as we go through this next-generation tech transition with AI. As Prime Minister Modi shared during his 2023 state visit, AI is not just artificial intelligence, but America and India - and the opportunity that comes from our two countries leading this transition together. As such, the addition of Prabhakar to the USISPF Board of Directors is a strategic and exciting step in furthering our joint position in the global AI race. I look forward to seeing how his Board presence will bolster USISPF's efforts to increase AI collaboration between governments and businesses."

Prabhakar joined Google in 2012 and prior to his role as the company's Chief Technologist, was most recently the SVP for Knowledge & Information (K&I) responsible for Google's Search, Ads, Commerce, Geo, Assistant & Gemini products.

Prabhakar Raghavan expressed gratitude about his appointment and said: "I'm incredibly honored to join the USISPF Board of Directors and contribute to its mission of strengthening the US-India relationship. India is remarkably positioned in the global technology landscape, not just as a nation of over a billion people, but also as the birthplace of population-scale digital platforms such as UPI, which have benefited its citizens and moved the tech discourse forward. Google is deeply invested in India's digital future, powered by the opportunities of AI, and I'm eager to work alongside fellow board members to further advance this vital partnership."

Prior to leading Google K&I, Prabhakar led the Ads & Commerce teams and also served as the vice President of Workspace in Google Cloud. Before joining Google, Prabhakar founded and led Yahoo! Labs. He also served as CTO at Verity and was at IBM Research for 14 years.

About USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF) mission is to build, enable, advocate, and facilitate partnerships between the United States and India by providing a platform for all stakeholders to come together in new ways that will create meaningful opportunities with the power to change the lives of citizens in both countries.

