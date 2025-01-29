Msheireb Properties Partners with Yardi to Streamline Operation & Enhance Tenant Experience

Qatar-based real estate company to utilise cloud-based asset management platform

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading smart and sustainable real estate developer, has partnered with Yardi® to elevate its operational efficiency and enhance tenant services.

The adoption of Yardi's cloud-based solutions will help Msheireb Properties centralise its data, allowing the company to manage its diverse portfolio from one integrated platform. With Yardi, Msheireb Properties can provide greater value to both customers and tenants by simplifying lease administration, and optimising accounting, billing, and reporting processes.

Through Yardi's self-service portal and app, tenants can easily submit maintenance requests, access invoices, upload sales data, and make payments online, freeing up staff to focus on higher value tasks.

Commenting on the partnership, Msheireb Properties Senior Director of Commercial Assets, Mubarak Al Boanin, said: "Our partnership with Yardi aligns perfectly with our mission to rethink urban living through innovation that enhances quality of life. Yardi's comprehensive solutions will help improve operational efficiency, tenant engagement and deliver services that are aligned with our vision of creating an innovative, environmentally responsible urban experience.

"This collaboration will advance our journey to setting new benchmarks for smart living. By integrating Yardi's advanced capabilities, we continue to redefine sustainable urban development and provide our tenants with a seamless, technology-driven experience that supports their evolving needs."

"We are proud to collaborate with Msheireb Properties as they adopt Yardi's fully integrated asset management platform," stated Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "Our platform is designed to empower forward-thinking organisations like Msheireb Properties, streamlining operations and delivering exceptional experiences for its clients and tenants."

See how you can enhance the tenant experience with Yardi.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation's objectives. Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. For more information, visit msheirebproperties.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2607886/Yardi_Msheireb.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/5138755/Yardi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/msheireb-properties-partners-with-yardi-to-streamline-operation--enhance-tenant-experience-302362343.html