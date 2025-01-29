San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (referred to as the "Company" or "HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable data center infrastructure, today announced it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 after market close, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM EST.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the call.

Date: February 12, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM EST

Webcast: Registration link here

Dial-in: Provided after registration

A copy of the earnings release and a replay of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://hivedigitaltechnologies.com/investors/.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a pioneering technology company advancing sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure powered by green energy. As the first cryptocurrency miner to go public on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2017, HIVE has grown into a global leader in digital asset mining and AI computing. With operations in Canada, Sweden, and soon Paraguay, HIVE continues to innovate while reducing its environmental footprint.

On Behalf of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

