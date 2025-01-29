BioVersys AG / Key word(s): IPO

BIOVERSYS LAUNCHES IPO ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS IPO PRICE AT CHF 36.00 PER SHARE



29.01.2025





Basel, Switzerland. January 29, 2025

All primary offering consists of up to 2,083,333 newly issued shares, in addition to an over-allotment option of up to 138,888 shares.

Price for the offered shares has been set at CHF 36.00 per share and will result in an offer size of approximately CHF 80 million in gross proceeds (assuming the over-allotment option is exercised in full).

Offer period commences today, January 29, 2025, and is anticipated to end on February 05, 2025.

Listing and first day of trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange are expected to take place on February 07, 2025.

BioVersys is expected to be included in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) on its second trading day, February 10, 2025. BioVersys AG (the "Company"), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the publication of its prospectus and the start of the book-building process as part of its intention to conduct an Initial Public Offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering") on the SIX Swiss Exchange.



Summary of the Proposed Offering

BioVersys is targeting gross proceeds of CHF 75 million from the Offering (excluding the over-allotment option) and intends to allocate a majority of such proceeds from the Offering for the development of its lead asset, BV100. Proceeds from the Offering will also be used, in cooperation with GSK and with additional support from non-dilutive grant money, to progress the clinical development of the Company's second lead asset, Alpibectir, towards regulatory approval. The remaining proceeds are expected to be allocated to the Company's preclinical pipeline, complementing existing non-dilutive funding to progress BioVersys' fast follower assets towards clinical development. Based on the current capex forecasts, the Company expects to be funded by IPO proceeds into 2028. The all-primary IPO consists of up to 2,083,333 newly issued shares in addition to an over-allotment option of up to 138,888 newly issued shares. The price for the offered shares has been set at CHF 36.00 per share, implying a base offer size of approximately CHF 75 million, and an offer size of approximately CHF 80 million if the over-allotment option is exercised in full. Based on the offer price, the implied market capitalization of BioVersys is estimated to be CHF 212.9 million (assuming the over-allotment option is exercised in full). On the first day of trading, the free float is expected to be up to 28%. The Offering is expected to be conducted as a public offering in Switzerland and take the form of private placements in a number of jurisdictions, including in the United States, to certain qualified institutional buyers ("QIBs") and institutional "accredited investors" in each case as defined in the applicable securities laws and regulations. The book-building process commences today, January 29, 2025, and is expected to end on February 05, 2025 at 12:00 CET for retail and private banking investors and at 15:00 CET for institutional investors. The final offer size is expected to be published on February 06, 2025. The first day of trading is expected to be February 07, 2025.



Pursuant to a commitment letter dated as of January 27, 2025, Glaxo Group Limited ("GSK") has committed to invest an amount of CHF 3.5 million in the Offering. Pursuant to commitment letters dated as of January 28, 2025, AMR Action Fund, L.P. and AMR Action Fund, SCSp (together, and each individually, the "AMR Action Fund") have committed to purchase from the Company, and the Company has committed to issue to the AMR Action Fund, Offered Shares in an aggregate investment amount equaling gross proceeds of CHF 16.0 million in the Offering. The directors of the Company and its executive management committed to a customary lock-up period of 360 days and all existing shareholders committed to a lock-up period of 180 days. The offering and listing prospectus for this Offering has been approved by the Prospectus Office of SIX Exchange Regulation and is available free of charge at UBS AG (email: swiss-prospectus@ubs.com ). Citi, UBS and Stifel are acting as joint global coordinators, with Octavian and Mirabaud as selling agents. For information on the public offering of securities of BioVersys AG in Switzerland, for those legally permitted, please visit www.bioversys.com/investors/IPO. Expected Timeline Price range announced, publication of prospectus 29 January 2025 Roadshow and bookbuilding 29 January 2025 - 5 February 2025 End of bookbuilding 5 February 2025 (at 12:00 CET for retail and private banking investors, and at 15:00 CET for institutional investors) Publication of final offer size 6 February 2025 Listing and first day of trading 7 February 2025 Settlement 10 February 2025 SPI inclusion 10 February 2025 Last day for the exercise of the overallotment option 9 March 2025

About Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

AMR has been widely recognized as the top priority health threat by the World Health Organization (WHO), the G7 and G20. AMR has resulted in the majority of our antimicrobial therapies becoming obsolete thereby leaving the world's population completely susceptible to an ever-increasing range of infections. More than 1'270'000 lives are lost every year to AMR, a figure which is predicted to rise to 10 million by 2050. In Europe alone, about 4 million hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) occur annually, and AMR is responsible for an estimated 33'000 deaths per year, with associated EUR 1.5 billion in healthcare costs and productivity losses every year. Resistant infections threaten the advancements of modern medicine, where patients undergoing surgery, treatments for cancer, or viral infections (COVID-19) are put in jeopardy of contracting an untreatable bacterial infection because appropriate working antibiotics are no longer available. About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the Company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The Company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: Hernan.levett@bioversys.com

For Media: media@bioversys.com

www.bioversys.com Disclaimer

