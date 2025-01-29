WEX (NYSE: WEX), the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for Europe's commercial fleets. This milestone comes at a pivotal time as businesses face rising fuel costs and increasing regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions.

Fleet managers across the continent will increasingly have access to WEX's comprehensive EV charging platform, which includes both 'En Route' and 'At-Home' solutions. This platform allows businesses to manage their EV fleets effectively, with reports tailored to simplify operations, provide real-time insights into charging activity, and streamline billing and driver management.

Drivers can also benefit from the 'EV Driver by WEX' app, which provides access to over 830,000 charge points across Europe. The app enables drivers to locate charging stations, start and stop charging sessions, view charging station availability and pricing and track their charging history, offering convenience and flexibility on the road.

In addition, drivers of Plug&Charge-enabled vehicles can benefit from seamless payment processing, as their vehicle automatically authorizes charging sessions without requiring manual interactions or the use of an RFID charge card. While Plug&Charge operates independently, the WEX app complements this capability by supporting the overall charging journey.

"The demand for EVs in commercial fleets is rapidly growing as businesses increasingly adopt greener practices and cutting-edge technology. However, complexities around charging can act as a deterrent," said Adam Woolway, VP, Head of Global Design, EV. "Our new EV solution is designed to fuel simplicity and meet our customers wherever they are on their mixed-energy journey. By bridging the global EV gap, fleet managers can focus on reaping both the environmental and economic benefits of the energy transition."

Now live in five leading EV markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, WEX's solutions offer a unified charging software experience. Features include extensive charge point network coverage, an easy-to-use app, and an advanced fleet management portal. Fleet managers can optimize EV fleet costs, monitor charging behavior, and minimize downtime, while drivers can view public charging costs upfront, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

According to research* commissioned by WEX and conducted by Frost Sullivan, sustainability is now a priority for fleet owners and operators, with 80% of those that already operate a mixed fleet planning to have at least 25% of their vehicles as EVs by 2030. At the high end, one in five fleets in France expect to be 100% EV by 2030. Even countries with a more tempered commitment to EVs still reported progress; 64% of German fleets plan to have between 25% and 100% EV penetration over the same period.

"For more than 40 years WEX has supported millions of commercial vehicles around the globe," said Woolway. "We're now supplementing this experience with a team of established leaders from the EV industry to create solutions that are already helping fleets cost-effectively manage their transition to lower emission operations. The extension of our charging solution across Europe is the result of our continued investment in cutting-edge technologies. Managing mixed-energy fleets just got easier."

In the next phase, WEX hopes to launch its EV solutions in Italy and the UK later this year, extending its support to additional markets with high EV growth potential.

For more information about WEX's mixed-energy fleet solutions in specific markets, please visit:

Netherlands: https://www.wexinc.com/nl-nl/vloot-beheer/ev/

Belgium (French): https://www.wexinc.com/fr-fr/gestion-flotte/ve/be

Belgium (Dutch): https://www.wexinc.com/nl-nl/vloot-beheer/ev/be/

France: https://www.wexinc.com/fr-fr/gestion-flotte/ve/

Germany: https://www.wexinc.com/en-gb/resources/fleet/ev/de

Luxembourg (French): https://www.wexinc.com/fr-fr/gestion-flotte/ve/lu

*To download our full whitepaper summarising our research findings, please visit:

English

France

Belgium (French Dutch)

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Germany

