Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major tech player in Europe, has announced that the €150 million share buyback programme announced on 2 October 2024 has ended.

During the share buyback period, which took place between 2 October 2024 and 28 January 2025, Sopra Steria bought back 858,163 shares at an average price of €174.792 per share, for a total amount of €150 million.

The shares bought back under this programme will be retired.

Thursday, 27 February 2025 (before market open): Publication of FY 2024 results

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 56,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

