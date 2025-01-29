TGS ASA: TGS Awarded Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract

OSLO, Norway (29 January 2025) - TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an offshore wind site characterization contract on the UK continental shelf for a repeat customer. The contract has a total duration of approximately 60 days and is scheduled to commence in Q1 2025.

The Ramform Vanguard will be used for this project and is equipped with Ultra-high-resolution 3D (UHR-3D) streamers. The streamer technology samples the seismic wavefield at a high spatial and temporal rate providing high-resolution data of the shallow subsurface targets for wind farm development.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure more offshore wind site characterization contracts, extending our success in this market during 2024. This project further highlights the integral role UHR-3D acquisition has in providing our clients with better seismic data and helping them make data-driven decisions for their wind farm developments."



About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com).

