New Capabilities aim to strengthen corporate profile for strategic transactions and reinforce ongoing partnering discussions

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), today announced a collaboration with aimed analytics, a cutting-edge medical data analytics company. This partnership supports TME Pharma's strategic plan, announced on December 4, 2024, by enhancing its capability profile for potential strategic partners.

This partnership aims to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to create new and improved drug candidates without the need for time and resource-intensive laboratory testing. The collaboration leverages recent cutting-edge advances in AI to accelerate timelines while reducing associated costs and need for experimental infrastructure.

"The 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for AI-based models that allow remarkable prediction of molecular structures. This technology can also be used to discover new drugs and improved versions of existing drugs. We believe that the collaboration with aimed analytics will further advance our strategic vision announced last December. By combining our expertise in development of oligonucleotide drugs, cancer biology and immune-oncology with aimed analytics' cutting-edge capabilities, we aim to integrate AI- and Deep Learning-driven insights into our drug discovery capabilities," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of TME Pharma. "The goal of this collaboration is to allow TME Pharma to not only bring its existing drugs to the table for strategic partners, but also the potential for rapid and efficient discovery of new drugs. We are committed to delivering on the goals of our new strategy announced in December 2024 and plan to share further information about our progress in the coming weeks."

"We are excited to partner with TME Pharma and contribute our deep-learning and structural modelling expertise to their innovative approach in cancer treatment," said Dr. Patrick Günther, CEO of aimed analytics. "By enabling a comprehensive search for promising therapeutic compounds and bringing a new level of technological sophistication to TME Pharma's drug discovery efforts, we aim to accelerate the discovery of more effective treatments and potentially lead to breakthrough therapies for patients in need."

About aimed analytics

aimed analytics, a pioneering company in AI-based data analytics, is enabling innovation in pharmaceutical research and development with its innovative data analytics platform and application of advanced deep-learning models for structural prediction. By integrating cutting-edge AI technologies with expertise in omics data analysis, aimed analytics empowers researchers to uncover insights that accelerate drug discovery and development. Further information can be found at: aimed-analytics.com.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer) in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. US FDA has approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma and TME Pharma was awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36 (emapticap pegol, L-RNA aptamer inhibiting CCL2 and related chemokines), showing potential to address fibrosis and inflammation is evaluated in ophthalmic diseases with a high need for well-tolerated therapies with anti-fibrotic effect. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

